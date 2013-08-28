The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Appetizers and Snacks » Sliced Pork Belly with Spicy Garlic Peanut Sauce

Sliced Pork Belly with Spicy Garlic Peanut Sauce

Published: Last Updated:
By 9 Comments

suan ni bai rou

We’ve recently updated this recipe! Check out our new Suan Ni Bai Rou recipe here.

This is a Sichuan dish called Suan Ni Bai Rou  (蒜泥白肉) – literally translated as “garlic paste white meat.” Not exactly the best of names, but it makes sense, since the poached pork belly is white before the sauce is added. There are different versions around, some using more oil-based sauces and others using slightly thicker peanut-based sauces. I enjoy both, so this recipe has the best of both worlds, while going a little easier on the oil.

It’s ok to be decadent once in a while – a nice green salad for lunch the next day and some more time on the treadmill and you’re good!

You’ll need:

Bring two quarts of water to a boil in a small pot and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Gently place the pork belly into the water and lower the heat to a slow boil (just above a simmer). Cook the pork uncovered for about 45 minutes or until fork tender. Remove the pork to a plate. (Set aside the pork stock you have now created and use it for a ramen or noodle soup or for cooking stock later!)

While the pork is cooking, chop the cilantro and scallion and set them aside. Finely mince the garlic cloves or use a garlic press and set that aside.  Chop your peanuts and set them aside as well.

Break up the dried chilis and quickly toast them in a pan for a couple minutes with 1 tablespoon of oil.

chili oil

Put that in a bowl and add the chili oil, peanut butter, spicy bean paste, soy sauce, and half of the minced garlic. Mix well and set the sauce aside. These are just the basic ingredients, and you can adjust amounts according to your preference when you make it. There are really no rules here! I sometimes add some of the pork broth which thins out the sauce and adds a bit more flavor.

suan ni bai rou

Now you are set to slice the pork. The best way to do it is to slice the pork while it is still warm and make your slices as thin as possible. We were in a hurry, so the slices in the picture are a bit too thick. Then you can arrange the slices on a plate like I did, or you can toss the pork in the sauce. Taste for salt and adjust seasoning.

Then sprinkled the scallion, cilantro, and crushed peanuts over the dish and pile the remaining minced garlic on top. Serve!

suan ni bai rou

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Sliced Pork Belly with Spicy Garlic Peanut Sauce

Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time1 hr
Servings: 4
Calories: 359kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Bring two quarts of water to a boil in a small pot and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Gently place the pork belly into the water and lower the heat to a slow boil (just above a simmer). Cook the pork uncovered for about 45 minutes or until fork tender. Remove the pork to a plate. (Set aside the pork stock you have now created and use it for a ramen or noodle soup or cooking stock later!)
  • While the pork is cooking, chop the cilantro and scallion and set them aside separately. Finely mince the garlic cloves or use a garlic press and set that aside. Chop your peanuts and set them aside as well.
  • Break up the dried chilis and toast them in a pan with 1 tablespoon of oil for a couple minutes. Put the oil and chili into a small bowl. Next, add the chili oil, peanut butter, spicy bean paste, soy sauce, and half of the minced garlic. Mix well. These are the basic ingredients and you can adjust amounts according to your preference when you make it. There are really no rules here! I sometimes add some of the pork broth which thins out the sauce and adds even more flavor. Set the sauce aside.
  • Now you are set to slice the pork. The best way to do it is to slice the pork while it is still warm and make your slices as thin as possible. We were in a hurry, so the slices in the picture a bit too thick. Then you can arrange the slices on a plate like I did, or you can toss the pork in the sauce. Taste for salt and adjust seasoning.
  • Then sprinkled the scallion, cilantro, and crushed peanuts over the dish and pile the remaining minced garlic on top. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 359kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 41g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 669mg | Potassium: 164mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 96IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 12mg | Iron: 1mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pumpkin Cupcakes with Maple Vanilla Buttercream
Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice
Vegetarian Singapore Noodles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

9 Comments

  1. Julian Hubbard says

    5 stars
    Hi guys, I am working through the amazing recipes on this site, and I have to say that this is absolutely AMAZING! I followed it to the letter, including making my own chilli oil, and the results were incredible. Thank you for these wonderful recipes! x

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Julian, Glad to hear you enjoyed this recipe! Since posting this one, I have tried many variations and will hopefully share a new one soon!

      Reply

      • BellaJack says

        I only have access to thick sliced pork belly. How could I accomplish this recipe? Would I still boil the pork belly?

        Reply

  2. Sharon says

    Hello! I wanted to ask, is the pork stock that is set aside able to be used for soup dumplings or is that different? thank you!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Good question Sharon, the pork stock is a bit light since it is basically only flavored by the pork belly. It is a good start for making the aspic for soup dumplings but you would have to add more materials like pigs feet or skin to make the aspic. see Judy’s soup dumpling recipe for more details. Sometimes we will just use the stock as a base for a quick noodle soup or just toss in some watercress and tofu to make an easy soup!

      Reply

  3. Harvey says

    Finally made it tonight (with a few tweaks) but still a hit at the dinner table. I think it rivals my mom’s recipe but she probably thinks otherwise. :) Thanks!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Haha thanks Irina. I remember getting some intense cooking done in my dorm kitchen (I remember one particular instance where we made a vegetable lasagna. Plastic knives and foil pans were involved. It was messy, but we got ‘er done). Where there’s a will, there’s a way! Thanks for visiting and good luck in dorm-land!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables