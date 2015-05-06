Stir-fried potatoes?!?! That Judy has gone mad!

Sorry to disappoint, but I’m still sane over here. Sichuan stir-fried potatoes (土豆丝) is a pretty well-known, common dish in China, but it’s not nearly as well known here in the US, even among people of Chinese descent. It can usually only be found in very authentic Sichuan restaurants. Honestly, I’d never seen or heard of this potato stir fry dish until we moved to Beijing about four years ago. One thing I can assure you of though…we all fell in love with it instantly.

You may be surprised to know that potatoes are rarely considered a starch in China. Unlike noodles, rice and buns, potatoes are often eaten as a vegetable. For Westerners, it might be hard to imagine eating potatoes with your rice, but trust me, this dish is a perfect match with your steamed white rice. In this dish, the potatoes are actually crunchy and fully of flavor, because a lot of the starch has been rinsed away.

The key to successfully executing this recipe is making sure the potatoes are julienned really thinly. A mandolin slicer is the perfect tool to make the potato strings thin and uniform. Trying to cut the potatoes by hand…I’ve tried it, and it’s not fun. If you’re especially careful about safety, then invest in a pair of cut-resistant gloves for yourself!

Okay, well numerous readers have written us requesting this Sichuan potato stir-fry recipe, so here we go!

You’ll need:

Peel and julienne the potatoes. Soak them in fresh, cold water a couple times (until you can soak them and the water is somewhat clear). Drain and set aside, but don’t let them sit longer than 20 minutes, as they’ll turn brown.

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat, and add the Sichuan peppercorns (make sure they don’t burn). When the peppercorns are fragrant, turn off the heat and scoop all the peppercorns out, leaving the oil in the wok. Discard the used peppercorns.

Over medium heat, add the ginger, garlic and chilies to the oil. Cook for a minute, and add the potatoes and julienned peppers. Turn the heat up to high and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, chicken stock (or water), and salt. Stir-fry everything for a minute and cover for 45 seconds. Uncover, stir in the scallions, and serve!