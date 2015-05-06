The Woks of Life

Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes

Stir-fried potatoes?!?! That Judy has gone mad!

Sorry to disappoint, but I’m still sane over here. Sichuan stir-fried potatoes (土豆丝) is a pretty well-known, common dish in China, but it’s not nearly as well known here in the US, even among people of Chinese descent. It can usually only be found in very authentic Sichuan restaurants. Honestly, I’d never seen or heard of this potato stir fry dish until we moved to Beijing about four years ago. One thing I can assure you of though…we all fell in love with it instantly.

You may be surprised to know that potatoes are rarely considered a starch in China. Unlike noodles, rice and buns, potatoes are often eaten as a vegetable. For Westerners, it might be hard to imagine eating potatoes with your rice, but trust me, this dish is a perfect match with your steamed white rice. In this dish, the potatoes are actually crunchy and fully of flavor, because a lot of the starch has been rinsed away.

The key to successfully executing this recipe is making sure the potatoes are julienned really thinly. A mandolin slicer is the perfect tool to make the potato strings thin and uniform. Trying to cut the potatoes by hand…I’ve tried it, and it’s not fun. If you’re especially careful about safety, then invest in a pair of cut-resistant gloves for yourself!

Okay, well numerous readers have written us requesting this Sichuan potato stir-fry recipe, so here we go!

You’ll need:

Peel and julienne the potatoes. Soak them in fresh, cold water a couple times (until you can soak them and the water is somewhat clear). Drain and set aside, but don’t let them sit longer than 20 minutes, as they’ll turn brown.

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat, and add the Sichuan peppercorns (make sure they don’t burn). When the peppercorns are fragrant, turn off the heat and scoop all the peppercorns out, leaving the oil in the wok. Discard the used peppercorns.

Over medium heat, add the ginger, garlic and chilies to the oil. Cook for a minute, and add the potatoes and julienned peppers. Turn the heat up to high and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, chicken stock (or water), and salt. Stir-fry everything for a minute and cover for 45 seconds. Uncover, stir in the scallions, and serve!

Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes

Sichuan stir-fried potatoes -- a much-loved recipe in China that may not be as well known in the US but you'll be surprised how easy to make and good it is!
Prep Time50 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: sichuan potatoes
Servings: 2 servings
Calories: 325kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Peel and julienne the potatoes. Soak them in fresh, cold water a couple times (until you can soak them and the water is somewhat clear). Drain and set aside, but don't let them sit longer than 20 minutes, as they'll turn brown.
  • Heat oil in a wok over medium heat, and add the Sichuan peppercorns (make sure they don't burn). When the peppercorns are fragrant, turn off the heat and scoop all the peppercorns out, leaving the oil in the wok. Discard the used peppercorns.
  • Over medium heat, add the ginger, garlic and chilies to the oil. Cook for a minute, and add the potatoes and julienned peppers. Turn the heat up to high and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, chicken stock (or water), and salt. Stir-fry everything for a minute and cover for 45 seconds. Uncover, stir in the scallions, and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 325kcal | Carbohydrates: 44g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 214mg | Potassium: 1137mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 10% | Vitamin C: 63.9% | Calcium: 4.9% | Iron: 12.6%

 

61 Comments

  1. Carissa says

    Hello! As far as the portion of potatoes – would you say the amount this recipe calls for is closer to a pound or half a pound? The only red potatoes available for me to purchase were definitely not “large” so I went ahead and got a pound hoping it would suffice. It is about 4 small potatoes. Asking for clarification, and in case any one else runs into this problem in the future. Thanks!

  2. Lisa says


    I’ve made this recipe a few times now and it is a winner like all the recipes I’ve tried from your website. I’ve tried Buddha’s delight, bok choy with tofu sticks…and that gai lan with oyster sauce was a revelation…everyone who eats it loves it. Thanks so much! Just a comment, I’ve started using this cut style of potatoes in place of noodles, like in Singapore noodles and lo mein, and it totally works :) It doesn’t stick, needs less oil, and to me it’s easier to have chopped up potatoes in water in the fridge rather than wrangle noodles, plus potatoes are good haha. Thanks again for your wonderful website.

  3. Retro says


    Tried it, like it a lot! With all the Asian food (a life-long favorite) I’ve eaten, all the restaurants I’ve gone to, the quick trips to Asian countries, all the recipes I’ve hunted down, I’ve never once seen a dish with potatoes. This is quick and easy, makes a great cold snack for TV versus chips or popcorn (as long as you have a napkin handy :). I did add a bit more soy and vinegar, and like it better, but it’s great as-is. Thanks!

  4. Jan Rivers says


    I am about to try this dish tonight to serve with marinated pork! We loved it when we lived in Beijing. Yum yum! The other dish that was a fave was soft fried chicken but I have been unable to find anything like it. Can you help? Bite sized tender pieces of chicken but the batter or coating was, well, soft but beautifully cooked through – not crispy!

  5. John Mc says


    Had this yesterday at Sichun Bistro in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. (Yes, authentic Chinese food in the Midwest of America!) It was delicious and looked it exactly like your pictures and I was wondering how to make it. Thanks for sharing the recipe, can’t wait to try making it at home!

  6. John says

    Hi, I think I had a version of this dish in Jiangsu a couple of years ago, but could never find a recipe for it.
    Did you ever come across this but with some pork added in? One of the best things I ever ate! Potatoes were more sliced than julienned but the other than that it seems pretty similar to this!

    • Judy says

      Hi John, I think the dish you had was 土豆干锅. Copy and paste these four Chinese characters into google images, and let me know if I am right.

  7. Yashi says

    Does it have to be red skinned potato or can you use regular waxy potatoes? Thank you so much for the recipe!

  8. Michael says


    I just want to say as a foodie in China, this site rocks!!!!!! I love it!!! I made two recipes tonight and it beats restaurants in China!!! Man !! You have to add more recipes for me to try

  10. Iceni says


    Love your recipes. Cant eat peppers or chilies but can subsitute.
    As regards julienned potatoes,I have a Rotator potato peeler, which i just keep using on the potato and get lovely long strings like spaghetti. I think I’ll try them in this great recipe.
    Thank you

