The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs

Published: Last Updated:
By 19 Comments

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’re looking for something really different––yet easy––to serve for breakfast or brunch, i.e. not your average scrambled eggs and homefries, today’s recipe is for you. These crispy Sichuan flavor-inspired potato cakes go perfectly with a sunnyside up egg and a glass of orange juice.

Breakfast in our family has always been a weekend affair. Sunday morning would roll around, and someone would head into the kitchen to make a batch of pancakes or french toast, eggs, sausage or bacon, and fresh cut fruit (yeah…in our family, we take a “go big or go home” attitude towards breakfast in general).  

But sometimes, we want something a little different from what you might get in a Denny’s Grand Slam. These potato cakes are flavored with some of the ingredients you’d find in one of our favorite Sichuan dishes––stir-fried julienned potatoes. (My mom did a recipe for that too. Check it out here.)

The ginger, garlic, chili, hint of vinegar, and Sichuan peppercorns create a really unique and crispy hashbrown-like cake, which, when combined with a runny egg, makes the perfect start to a lazy Sunday.

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

What you’ll need: 

1 large russet potato, peeled
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
1 scallion, julienned (plus more for garnish if desired)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ginger, minced
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
4 eggs, plus 1 for the potato mixture
¼ cup vegetable oil, plus more as needed
2 teaspoons Sichuan peppercorns

Using a food processor with a coarse grating disc or a regular box grater, grate the potatoes. Place the grated potato in the middle of a clean dish towel, wrap it up, and squeeze out as much liquid from the shredded potatoes as you can.

Transfer to a bowl, and toss with red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, scallions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and 1 egg until thoroughly combined.

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

In a 12-inch skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the Sichuan peppercorns and allow them to toast in the oil for 10 minutes or so, until fragrant.

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Use a slotted spoon to scoop out the peppercorns and discard. Turn up the heat to medium high. Divide the potatoes into four portions, and add to the pan, making 4 “pancakes.”

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Use a spatula to press each into an even circle, and cook until the bottom is golden brown (5-8 minutes), shaking the pan frequently so the potatoes don’t stick and adding more oil as needed. Flip, and cook each of the potato cakes until the other side is golden brown.

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile cook the eggs sunny side up.

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve the eggs on top of the potato cakes hash browns.

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Crispy “Sichuan” Hashbrowns and Eggs

These Crispy Sichuan potato cakes use ginger, garlic, chili, hint of vinegar, and Sichuan peppercorns to create a really unique and crispy hashbrown-like cake, which, when combined with a runny egg, makes the perfect start to a lazy Sunday.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Breakfast and Brunch
Cuisine: Chinese American Fusion
Keyword: hashbrowns
Servings: 2
Calories: 466kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 large russet potato (peeled)
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • teaspoon pepper
  • 1 scallion (julienned)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 4 eggs (plus 1 for the potato mixture)
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil (plus more as needed)
  • 2 teaspoons Sichuan peppercorns

Instructions

  • Using a food processor with a coarse grating disc or a regular box grater, grate the potatoes. Place the grated potato in the middle of a clean dish towel, wrap it up, and squeeze out as much liquid from the shredded potatoes as you can.
  • Transfer to a bowl, and toss with red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, scallions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and 1 egg until thoroughly combined.
  • In a 12-inch skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the sichuan peppercorns and allow them to toast in the oil for 10 minutes or so, until fragrant.
  • Use a slotted spoon to scoop out the peppercorns and discard. Turn up the heat to medium high. Divide the potatoes into four portions, and add to the pan, making 4 “pancakes.”
  • Use a spatula to press each into an even circle, and cook until the bottom is golden brown (5-8 minutes), shaking the pan frequently so the potatoes don’t stick and adding more oil as needed. Flip, and cook until the other side is golden brown.
  • Meanwhile cook the eggs sunny side up. Serve the eggs on top of the hashbrowns.

Nutrition

Calories: 466kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 36g | Saturated Fat: 25g | Cholesterol: 327mg | Sodium: 886mg | Potassium: 624mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 610IU | Vitamin C: 8.2mg | Calcium: 88mg | Iron: 2.9mg

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

19 Comments

  2. Aidy says

    Once again a simple very tasty meal.
    As i was cooking the hashbrowns the neighbours could smell them, before long they were round.
    Once again silence at the table, well other than mmmmm, mmmmm, ohhhh

    What else can I say but thank you for sharing.

    Reply

  4. Danielle says

    This is great! I have some leftover shredded potatoes from my breakfast last weekend that I was planning on using this weekend. Now I know what to do with them. Thais is wonderful, thanks!

    Reply

  6. Ron says

    Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes are one of my favorite dishes from my years in China. Never thought to use that for the bases of a potato pancake. This will be our Sunday brunch! – Thanks Sarah

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables