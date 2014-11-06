The Woks of Life

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans

Judy
by:
108 Comments
Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans are a very popular dish both in China and here in the US, as Sichuan cuisine becomes more prevalent. This dish is also known as Szechuan dry-fried green beans of Chinese stir-fried green beans but if the restaurant is any good, they are prepared using the same method and quite tasty.

I’m always a little reluctant to order this dish in restaurants, however, because the green beans are deep-fried. (If you didn’t already know this distressing fact, sorry for being the whistle blower!)

Deep-frying makes a healthy ingredient very unhealthy, so I’ve been contemplating how to modify the recipe to make it healthy and simple to follow. It’s funny, because when you think about the name of the dish in Chinese, 干煸四季豆(ganbian sijidou), it literally means “dry seared.” So rather than deep-frying the green beans (a method used in restaurants because it’s a faster process), I did just that—seared them in a dry wok without oil. The outcome was brilliant.

Also, just as a shout out to any vegetarians and vegans, you can easily omit the ground pork (you can just omit it all together or replace it with more of the pickled suimi yacai). It will still be super tasty.

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans: Recipe Instructions

Heat your wok over high heat until just starting to smoke, and add the green beans and salt. Immediately lower the heat to medium low, and sear the green beans for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

You want to see small scorch marks on the green beans.

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

During this process, gather the rest of the ingredients and have them ready. This is always very important to Chinese cooking—the actual time on the stove is usually very short, so having everything prepared and ready to go is essential!

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the beans are somewhat tender, take them out of the wok and set aside.

Heat the oil in your wok over medium high heat and brown the pork. It should only take a couple minutes.

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the garlic and dried red chili peppers, and stir for 30 seconds.

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the sui mi ya cai (碎米芽菜), and stir everything together. Cook for another minute.

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss in the seared green beans, shaoxing wine, soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Crank the heat back up to high and stir-fry for a final minute.

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

And you’re done! Wasn’t that fast? Serve these healthy Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans immediately.

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

4.88 from 16 votes

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans

Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans are popular both in China and the US. Restaurants deep-fry them but we made them healthy by searing them in a dry wok without oil.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Dry fried string beans
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat your wok over high heat until just starting to smoke, and add the green beans and salt. Immediately lower the heat to medium low, and sear the green beans for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. You want to see small scorch marks on the green beans. During this process, gather the rest of the ingredients and have them ready. Once the beans are somewhat tender, take them out of the wok and set aside.
  • Heat the oil in your wok over medium high heat and brown the pork. Add the garlic and chili, and stir for 30 seconds. Add the sui mi ya cai, and stir everything together. Cook for another minute.
  • Toss in the seared green beans, cooking wine, soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Crank the heat back up to high and stir-fry for a final minute. Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 149kcal (7%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 10mg (3%) Sodium: 431mg (18%) Potassium: 280mg (8%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 785IU (16%) Vitamin C: 14.3mg (17%) Calcium: 45mg (5%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

