Shrimp Toast: A Chinese Takeout Classic

Shrimp Toast: A Chinese Takeout Classic

71 Comments
Shrimp toast is the latest addition to our compendium of retro Chinese takeout recipes. A flavorful mixture of ground shrimp seasoned with scallions, cilantro, and ginger is spread onto slices of white sandwich bread, and then pan-fried.

I’d be hard-pressed to think of a more obvious fusion between Chinese and American influences than this crispy, tasty appetizer.

A Process of Discovery & Lessons from Grandpa

I’ll admit that before I began developing this recipe, I’d never actually ever tried shrimp toast (gasp!). It was a process of discovery for me, and my dad gave me a lot of guidance.

Apparently, when his father—my grandpa—used to run a Chinese takeout restaurant, his shrimp toast recipe was legendary.

The secret?

Pork fat. Of course.

My grandpa would add fatty pork to the shrimp mixture––a 70/30 fat to meat ratio. He would add just enough of it to flavor the shrimp toast, but not so much as to change the texture of the shrimp mixture.

For this recipe, I used about an ounce of pork fat. If you’d rather not use it, you can just leave it out––just go with your gut!

Why I Don’t Cut Off My Crusts

Another note––many cooks making shrimp toast choose to cut the crusts off the bread, but I am pretty against this. It’s a waste of bread! I also find that the crust provides a good edge to hold the filling onto the bread itself.

If you really want to cut the crusts off though, just do it before you spread on the shrimp mixture, and whizz them up in a food processor to make breadcrumbs. You can then store them in the freezer and pull them out anytime you need to make meatballs, meatloaf, or any other dish in need of some breadcrumb lovin’.

These shrimp toasts make for an excellent party appetizer with beer or cocktails. Definitely New Year’s Eve party appetizer material. This recipe makes 16 little triangle toasts, but you can double or triple the recipe for a larger party!

Shrimp Toast Recipe Instructions

If you’re going the traditional route and using pork fat, add the pork fat to a food processor and process until smooth.

Then add the shrimp, cilantro, scallions, ginger, toasted sesame oil, sugar, salt, cornstarch and egg white.

Process until smooth.

Divide the mixture among 4 slices of sandwich bread, spreading it evenly out to the ends.

Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds, and lightly press the sesame seeds into the shrimp mixture.

Cut each slice into quarters on a diagonal to create little triangles.

In a large nonstick or cast iron skillet, heat ⅛ inch of oil until shimmering. Fry the triangles in the skillet, shrimp-side down first, until golden––about 2-3 minutes.

Use a spatula to carefully turn them over, and fry the other side for about 1 minute.

Transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve immediately!

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp toast is a retro Chinese takeout classic. A flavorful mixture of ground shrimp spread onto bread and pan-fried until crispy––the perfect appetizer! This shrimp toast recipe makes 16 toasts–-simply double or triple the recipe for larger groups!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 16
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • If you’re going the traditional route and using pork fat, add the pork fat to a food processor and process until smooth. Then add the shrimp, cilantro, scallions, ginger, sesame oil, sugar, salt, cornstarch and egg white. Process until smooth.
  • Divide the mixture among 4 slices of sandwich bread, spreading it evenly out to the ends. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and lightly press the sesame seeds into the shrimp mixture. Cut each slice into quarters on a diagonal to create little triangles.
  • In a large nonstick or cast iron skillet, heat ⅛ inch of oil until shimmering. Fry the triangles in the skillet, shrimp-side down first, until golden––about 2-3 minutes.
  • Use a spatula to carefully turn them over, and fry the other side for about 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 115kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 37mg (12%) Sodium: 217mg (9%) Potassium: 30mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 30IU (1%) Vitamin C: 0.9mg (1%) Calcium: 48mg (5%) Iron: 0.7mg (4%)

