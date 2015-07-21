Shrimp Tacos w/ Grilled Mango & Mint Guacamole

The grill-fest continues on The Woks of Life! A little behind-the-scenes insight for those who wonder how we manage to publish recipes each week… Now that we’re all back in the US, about twice per month, we’ll all get together at the family homestead for blogging mega-weekends. We’ll buy the ingredients, fire up the camera, break out all manner of Peach Festival and rummage-sale-sourced dish ware, and turn our kitchen into a war zone. Hot pans flying, camera shutter clicking, and food getting wrapped up for leftovers the coming week.

Sometimes, during these highly planned cooking frenzies, something random and wonderful will emerge. All we need is a few extra ingredients and an idea. This summer, the grill has been our main source of inspiration, as you can probably already tell from our grilled char siu (whacky in theory but amazing in practice) and our favorite summer grilled wings.

This past weekend, after much of the dust had cleared and we were already in clean-up mode, we had a few ingredients leftover––shrimp, mint, and limes, and a couple of ripe avocados that needed to be used, stat. I came up with this grilled mango shrimp tacos recipe with mint guacamole on a whim, and they turned out so good that we had to make them for the blog. Here’s the recipe; these shrimp tacos are perfect after a long day of blogging, or just a lazy summer afternoon outside.

Shrimp Tacos: Recipe Instructions

Mash the avocados with the rest of the guacamole ingredients or whizz everything together in a blender or food processor. Cover tightly with plastic and set aside.

Toss the shrimp in 2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, lime juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Spear the shrimp onto pre-soaked bamboo skewers and set aside.

Take the mangoes and cut the flesh from the pit on either side into 2 large flat slices, leaving the skin on. Use your knife to crisscross the mango in a grid pattern. Brush with olive oil.

Heat the grill until it’s searing hot. Grill the shrimp (without moving them) for 3 minutes on one side. Flip and grill for another minute on the other side. At the same time, grill the mangoes for about 1-2 minutes per side to caramelize them. Transfer everything to a plate.

To assemble the shrimp tacos, warm the tortillas or place them on the grill to toast.

Spread some guacamole on each tortilla, and top with the shrimp, mango, chopped tomato, and cilantro. Serve with a squeeze of lime.