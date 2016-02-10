The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chinese New Year » Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry – You Bao Xia (油爆虾)

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry – You Bao Xia (油爆虾)

Published: Last Updated:
By 29 Comments

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

The Shanghainese adore this you bao xia (油爆虾) , a Shanghai-style shrimp stir-fry is my preferred recipe for cooking whole shrimp.

You really don’t see this dish anywhere outside of the Zhejiang/Shanghai area. Zhejiang is famous for its seafood, as well as its ancient water towns like Zhou Zhuang (周庄), Wu Zhen (乌鎮) and Xi Tang (西塘). Fun fact: They filmed a good portion of Mission Impossible III in Xi Tang! If you ever travel to China, make a point to visit as least one of these ancient water towns. It’s extremely picturesque––all your photos will resemble ancient Chinese paintings!

I mention ancient water towns here because the right shrimp to use for this shrimp stir-fry dish are actually fresh water shrimp. I know most Shanghainese prefer them over the salt water variety. We’re just using regular shrimp from the ocean here in this recipe, since it’s the unique cooking method (not necessarily the origins of the main ingredient) that makes this particular shrimp stir-fry outstanding.

I found out that this was actually Bill’s first time tasting this You Bao Xia dish. As he was happily chowing down, he mentioned that it might even be tastier than our Salt and Pepper Shrimp recipe. And that’s pretty high praise, because I know how good those are. Just take one look at the color and texture of this dish…you can’t go wrong. It’s a shrimp stir-fry dish that will surely impress guests––even yourself!

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

You must use whole, shell-on shrimp for this stir-fry, preferably with the heads still in tact. Do not cut the shell open, or the shrimp will dry out. (We have a special method to devein the shrimp without damaging the outer shells!) One last tip, don’t peel off the shells until you taste the shrimp first. There’s a lot of flavor there, and who knows? You might decide to eat the whole thing.

You’ll need: 

Start by preparing the shrimp. Using kitchen shears, trim off the legs and the sharp pointy part at the top of the head.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Then devein the shrimp by using a toothpick to carefully expose and pull it out, without damaging the shell (see the photo!). Rinse the shrimp thoroughly, drain, and pat dry with a paper towel.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Carefully lower the shrimp into the oil in two batches, frying gently for about 5 – 10 seconds with each batch.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

The shrimp will go opaque very quickly.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Immediately scoop them out into a metal strainer, to drain excess oil back into the wok. Set the shrimp aside. With the first frying, shrimp will turn a light pink color as shown below.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, let the oil heat up again until it’s smoking. Lower the shrimp into the oil again (in two separate batches), and fry for another 5 – 10 seconds. The frying time varies depending on shrimp size––over frying will dry out the shrimp.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Scoop the shrimp out, and set aside. With the second frying, shrimp will turn deeper pink.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Turn off the heat and scoop out the oil into a heat-proof bowl, leaving about 1 tablespoon of oil in the wok. Turn the heat on to low and add in the scallion whites and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Add the Shaoxing wine, chicken broth, sugar and vinegar. Turn up the heat, so the mixture comes to a simmer. Stir for 30 seconds to reduce the sauce.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

At this point, you can remove the scallions and ginger if you like and discard. Or you can leave them in the dish! We decided to take the aromatics out of the wok this time around.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Finally, add the shrimp back to the wok along with the sesame oil. Stir-fry for 5 seconds, until the shrimp are coated in the sauce.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Add salt to taste, and serve this Shanghai shrimp stir=fry (you bao xia) hot out of the wok!.

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

One More Tip: There is a lot of shrimp flavor in that frying oil! It’s perfect for use in our Shrimp Pad Thai, or our Shrimp Etouffee.

Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia (油爆虾)

Shanghai-style shrimp stir-fry or you bao xia (油爆虾) is a classic Shanghainese dish that uses whole shrimp. Wok fried until they are crispy and then soaked in a savory sauce, this Shrimp stir fry dish is also a favorite Shanghai Chinese New Year dish.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: shanghai shrimp
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 294kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Start by preparing the shrimp. Using kitchen shears, trim off the legs and the sharp pointy part at the top of the head. Then devein the shrimp by using a toothpick to carefully expose and pull it out, without damaging the shell (see the photo!). Rinse the shrimp thoroughly, drain, and pat dry with a paper towel.
  • Heat the oil in a wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Carefully lower the shrimp into the oil in two batches, frying gently for about 5 - 10 seconds with each batch. The shrimp will go opaque very quickly. Immediately scoop them out into a metal strainer, to drain excess oil back into the wok. Set the shrimp aside.
  • Now, let the oil heat up again until it's smoking. Lower the shrimp into the oil again (in two separate batches), and fry for another 5 - 10 seconds. The frying time varies depending on shrimp size––over frying will dry out the shrimp.
  • Turn off the heat and scoop out the oil into a heat-proof bowl, leaving about 1 tablespoon of oil in the wok. Turn the heat on to low and add in the scallion whites and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the Shaoxing wine, chicken broth, sugar and vinegar. Turn up the heat, so the mixture comes to a simmer. Stir for 30 seconds.
  • At this point, you can choose to remove the scallions and ginger from the wok, or simply leave them in there! Finally, add the shrimp back to the wok along with the sesame oil. Stir-fry for 5-10 seconds, until the shrimp are coated in the sauce. Add salt to taste, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 294kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 286mg | Sodium: 891mg | Potassium: 133mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 60IU | Vitamin C: 5.8mg | Calcium: 169mg | Iron: 2.6mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

A Trio of Pinchos - Basque Country Favorites
Glazed Pumpkin Scones
Lotus Root Stir-fry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

29 Comments

  1. Winnie says

    5 stars
    Made this tonight and it was so good even with frozen headless shrimp. I can just imagine how good this is with fresh head on shrimp.

    I doubled the sauce to pour over noodles served with the shrimp and everyone loved it. My sauce didn’t thicken on it’s own so I added a little cornstarch to it so it would stick to the shrimp. Thanks for another great recipe.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables