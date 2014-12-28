Shrimp with Lobster Sauce – Chinese Takeout Style

Shrimp with lobster sauce is a classic takeout style dish that’s a bit of a misnomer. There’s really no lobster in the dish at all. This fact didn’t stop millions of people from enjoying the dish at many Chinese restaurants over the years, however. The delicious shrimp speak for themselves and the luxurious egg and pork sauce complements everything nicely. The best part? You don’t have to spend a huge amount of money on lobster.

This dish is very easy to make at home. Once you have the ingredients prepared, you’ll have Shrimp and lobster sauce on the table in less than 10 minutes (and that’s a generous estimate).

On muggy summer weekend nights back in the Catskills resort town I grew up in, I would peel and prepare shrimp to make at least a hundred orders of shrimp with lobster sauce every day! This was the Chinese restaurant I used to work in during my teen years, and my father (the chef) would have two large woks running at the same time for hours on end.

Usually, at least one of these two woks were cooking this dish. Shrimp and lobster sauce was one of the two finale dishes in the last course of the “Polynesian Luau for Two.” (What’s a Polynesian Luau for Two? And what does Polynesia have to do with Americanized Chinese takeout food? Don’t ask. Because I have no idea.) The other dish was the roast pork fried rice, another classic favorite.

When I realized that Sarah and Kaitlin never had shrimp with lobster sauce before, I decided it was time. They enjoyed it and I hope you will too!

If you’re looking for a more traditional shrimp dish, take a walk on the wild side and check out our Scallion Ginger Shrimp recipe and Stir Fried Shrimp and Eggs or maybe a more progressive Hunan Steamed Shrimp.

But for now on with the classic!

You’ll need:

8 oz. shrimp (21 size, or about 10 shrimp)

4 oz. ground pork

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine or cooking sherry

1 1/2 cups low sodium chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

fresh ground white pepper, to taste

1/2 cup frozen peas

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water

1 egg, beaten slightly

1 scallion, chopped

Peel and devein the shrimp. Boil 2 cups of water in a large wok and stir in the ground pork. Break up any clumps and cook for about 1 minute, until the pork is no longer pink. Drain the pork in a mesh strainer and give it a quick rinse. This will give you a much clearer, cleaner sauce.

Wash your wok and place over medium high heat. Add the vegetable oil, garlic, ground pork, and shrimp and stir-fry for 10-20 seconds.

Add the wine and stir-fry for another 10 seconds. Add the chicken stock, sesame oil, sugar, salt, and white pepper.

Stir in the peas.

Once the mixture comes to a simmer, stir in the cornstarch slurry a little bit at a time. Let the mixture bubble and thicken. It should be able to coat a spoon, but it shouldn’t have a gloopy consistency. If it gets too thick, add a little more chicken stock. If it’s too thin, add more slurry.

Spread the slightly beaten egg and scallion across the mixture and let simmer for 5 seconds.

Use your wok spatula to fold the egg into the sauce with a few strokes.

Serve your shrimp with lobster sauce over white rice.