The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chinese Take Out » Shrimp with Lobster Sauce – Chinese Takeout Style

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce – Chinese Takeout Style

Published: Last Updated:
By 111 Comments

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp with lobster sauce is a classic takeout style dish that’s a bit of a misnomer. There’s really no lobster in the dish at all. This fact didn’t stop millions of people from enjoying the dish at many Chinese restaurants over the years, however. The delicious shrimp speak for themselves and the luxurious egg and pork sauce complements everything nicely. The best part? You don’t have to spend a huge amount of money on lobster.

This dish is very easy to make at home. Once you have the ingredients prepared, you’ll have Shrimp and lobster sauce on the table in less than 10 minutes (and that’s a generous estimate).

On muggy summer weekend nights back in the Catskills resort town I grew up in, I would peel and prepare shrimp to make at least a hundred orders of shrimp with lobster sauce every day! This was the Chinese restaurant I used to work in during my teen years, and my father (the chef) would have two large woks running at the same time for hours on end.

Usually, at least one of these two woks were cooking this dish. Shrimp and lobster sauce was one of the two finale dishes in the last course of the “Polynesian Luau for Two.” (What’s a Polynesian Luau for Two? And what does Polynesia have to do with Americanized Chinese takeout food? Don’t ask. Because I have no idea.) The other dish was the roast pork fried rice, another classic favorite.

When I realized that Sarah and Kaitlin never had shrimp with lobster sauce before, I decided it was time. They enjoyed it and I hope you will too!

If you’re looking for a more traditional shrimp dish, take a walk on the wild side and check out our Scallion Ginger Shrimp recipe and Stir Fried Shrimp and Eggs or maybe a more progressive Hunan Steamed Shrimp.

But for now on with the classic!

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 8 oz. shrimp (21 size, or about 10 shrimp)
  • 4 oz. ground pork
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine or cooking sherry
  • 1 1/2 cups low sodium chicken stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • fresh ground white pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 egg, beaten slightly
  • 1 scallion, chopped

Peel and devein the shrimp. Boil 2 cups of water in a large wok and stir in the ground pork. Break up any clumps and cook for about 1 minute, until the pork is no longer pink. Drain the pork in a mesh strainer and give it a quick rinse. This will give you a much clearer, cleaner sauce.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Wash your wok and place over medium high heat. Add the vegetable oil, garlic, ground pork, and shrimp and stir-fry for 10-20 seconds.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comShrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the wine and stir-fry for another 10 seconds. Add the chicken stock, sesame oil, sugar, salt, and white pepper.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the peas.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the mixture comes to a simmer, stir in the cornstarch slurry a little bit at a time. Let the mixture bubble and thicken. It should be able to coat a spoon, but it shouldn’t have a gloopy consistency. If it gets too thick, add a little more chicken stock. If it’s too thin, add more slurry.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the slightly beaten egg and scallion across the mixture and let simmer for 5 seconds.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Use your wok spatula to fold the egg into the sauce with a few strokes.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comShrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your shrimp with lobster sauce over white rice.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comShrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comShrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

4.8 from 22 reviews
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce - Chinese Takeout Style
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Shrimp with lobster sauce is a classic Chinese takeout-style dish that's very easy to make. Check out this authentic recipe and enjoy it anytime at home!
Author:
Recipe type: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 2 servings
Ingredients
  • 8 oz. shrimp (21 size, or about 10 shrimp)
  • 4 oz. ground pork
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine or cooking sherry
  • 1½ cups low sodium chicken stock
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • fresh ground white pepper, to taste
  • ½ cup frozen peas
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 egg, beaten slightly
  • 1 scallion, chopped
Instructions
  1. Peel and devein the shrimp. Boil 2 cups of water in a large wok and stir in the ground pork. Break up any clumps and cook for about 1 minute, until the pork is no longer pink. Drain the pork in a mesh strainer and give it a quick rinse. This will give you a much clearer, cleaner sauce.
  2. Wash your wok and place over medium high heat. Add the vegetable oil, garlic, ground pork, and shrimp and stir-fry for 10-20 seconds. Add the wine and stir-fry for another 10 seconds. Add the chicken stock, sesame oil, sugar, salt, and white pepper. Stir in the peas.
  3. Once the mixture comes to a simmer, stir in the cornstarch slurry a little bit at a time. Let the mixture bubble and thicken. It should be able to coat a spoon, but it shouldn’t have a gloopy consistency. If it gets too thick, add a little more chicken stock. If it’s too thin, add more slurry.
  4. Spread the slightly beaten egg and scallion across the mixture and let simmer for 5 seconds. Use your spatula to fold the egg into the sauce with a few strokes. Serve over white rice.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

111 Comments

  2. Michael Carroll says

    The lobster sauce is not a misnomer it is a sauce for lobster not a sauce containing lobster. Like a pasta sauce that contains no pasta.

    Reply

  3. Jeff Goldner says

    My mother’s favorite dish (well, she liked the lobster version too since we always had fresh lobsters in the cooler).

    My wife and I have been making Shrimp in Lobster Sauce for a few years based on a NY Times recipe. It’s not quite right. Too thick, too dark, too salty – from the soy sauce. And it seems to take longer to prep (and uses a huge number of bowls).

    Next time, we’ll use your recipe!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jeff, yes, Lobster Cantonese was made the same way in the day also :) This recipe was exactly how all of the restaurants in the area made the dish. I remember discussions among chefs on the basic techniques for making this dish. Everyone had their slight variations, but the final dish was basically the same! I’m sure the dish will bring back some memories.

      Reply

  4. Brad says

    Can this be made the night before and reheated? I’m wanting to make this for a family dinner, along with fried rice. Mongolian beef and egg rolls. It’s too much for me to try to bring together at the same time.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Brad, you can prepare the shrimp, blanch the ground pork, chop the scallions, and mix the cornstarch ahead of time. This dish comes together very quickly. Take the same approach with ingredient prep for the fried rice and Mongolian beef, and you will do fine!

      Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables