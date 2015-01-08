The Woks of Life

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice

Judy
by:
22 Comments
Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp fried rice is a fan favorite for sure. With the addition of Thai basil, some broccoli and a few dashes of fish sauce, however, you get an easy new twist on this Thai basil shrimp fried rice dish.

Of course, I can’t go on talking about fish sauce without telling you a little fun fact about Sarah. Sarah hates seafood (used to, anyway. She’s warming up to it as she gets older), and she made that very clear before she was even born.

Being Shanghainese, I love any and all seafood, but when I was pregnant with Sarah, the sight and smell of seafood made me so nauseous that I had to eat in a separate room if anything remotely fishy was on the table for dinner.

The day after she was born, however, it was the first thing I craved, and I ate a whole fish by myself. True story. Luckily, she now enjoys sushi and salmon. The girl is getting smarter!

Okay, back to the recipe. If you’re like Sarah and you’re a little nervous about a condiment that bears the name “fish sauce,” just know that it adds a lot of subtle depth to the dish. It’s a must have. Sarah doesn’t even notice it’s there anymore!

Another tip: when adding the egg, we add it directly to the cooked rice here, without scrambling it separately first. This method allows the egg to coat all the grains of rice, giving the dish a great texture and richness. You can use this method with any fried rice recipe.

Ok let’s get to it. Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice, here we come! 

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice: Recipe Instructions

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch broccoli for 30 seconds and drain, rinsing under cold water to stop the cooking process.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking slightly and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the shrimp, making sure to get a good sear, until just barely cooked through. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

With the heat still on high, add another 2 tablespoons of oil and add the onion. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, until softened.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked rice to the wok, and mix, breaking up any large clumps of rice in the process.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Add the fish sauce, shaoxing wine, sesame oil, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, salt and white pepper. Give everything a good stir.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Add the egg to the rice and stir rapidly, so that the egg cooks and forms a kind of glaze over each grain of rice.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Add the broccoli and shrimp back to the pan, along with the Thai basil.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Give everything a final stir for another minute or two.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Thai basil shrimp fried rice  (with chili sauce if desired!).

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

What a great combo – shrimp fried rice and shrimp and broccoli rolled into one and kicked up a notch with Thai basil and Lao Gan Ma chili sauce!

Enough said about that. Just eat.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice - Easy Thai Food , by thewoksoflife.com

Other fried rice recipes to try include Beef Kimchi fried rice and Scallop Fried Rice with XO sauce.

Thai Basil Shrimp Fried Rice

Thai Basil Shrimp fried rice is a really great twist to a simple dish. This fried rice is super easy to make and very tasty!
by: Judy
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Thai
Shrimp fried rice with thai basil and Laoganma
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch broccoli for 30 seconds and drain, rinsing under cold water to stop the cooking process.
  • Heat your wok over high heat until smoking slightly and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the shrimp, making sure to get a good sear, until just barely cooked through. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • With the heat still on high, add another 2 tablespoons of oil and add the onion. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, until softened. Add the cooked rice to the wok, and mix, breaking up any large clumps of rice in the process. Add the fish sauce, shaoxing wine, sesame oil, soy sauces, salt and white pepper. Give everything a good stir.
  • Add the egg to the rice and stir rapidly, so that the egg cooks and forms a kind of glaze over each grain of rice. Add the broccoli and shrimp back to the pan, along with the Thai basil. Give everything a final stir for another minute or two, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 489kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 51g (17%) Protein: 23g (46%) Fat: 21g (32%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 266mg (89%) Sodium: 1185mg (49%) Potassium: 370mg (11%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 780IU (16%) Vitamin C: 46mg (56%) Calcium: 155mg (16%) Iron: 2.8mg (16%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

  1. AvatarTed says

    Hi Judy! I’m curious about adding the eggs directly onto the rice as you’re stir-frying the dish. I’ve seen recipes for Golden Fried Rice in which the eggs (or just yolks) are mixed right into the rice before cooking. Would that work here as well? Are you familiar with Golden Fried Rice and if so, would you please post a recipe? Thanks again!

    Reply