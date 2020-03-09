The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Shrimp and Broccoli with Brown Sauce

Shrimp and Broccoli with Brown Sauce

Published: Last Updated:
By 18 Comments

Shrimp and Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

In my parents’ Chinese restaurant, Shrimp and Broccoli was one of the most often-ordered dishes. With the combination of healthy broccoli and luxurious shrimp, it’s not surprising!

The original Shrimp and Broccoli is made with a white sauce with garlic, but the vast majority of people modified the order: “make it with brown sauce!”

After making it a few times this past week, I can see why. Nobody can resist that richly-flavored dark brown sauce over their steamy white rice.

How Do You Prepare Shrimp and Broccoli?

A good Shrimp and Broccoli stir-fry is much easier than you think! 

  1. Peel, clean and butterfly the shrimp (or better yet, use pre-cleaned shrimp).
  2. Cut and wash your broccoli (or again, use pre-cut and pre-washed broccoli).
  3. Mix your sauce.
  4. Blanch shrimp and broccoli.
  5. Everything’s ready for the wok, and in less than 10 minutes, you have a hot and delicious dish that’s just as good—but probably better—than any you’ll get at your local Chinese takeout! 

To make it really simple, we’ve outlined some key tips and steps for cooking this dish below. 

How Do You Prepare Shrimp for Stir-fry?

First, use frozen shrimp. I think these are best, as they’re flash frozen soon after they’re caught. Nothing’s worse than shrimp that has been thawed and sitting on ice for days or refrozen and thawed multiple times! 

You can buy shrimp with the shells on, pre-cleaned, shelled, and/or deveined. I tend to buy shrimp with the shells-on and heads removed. My logic is that the less processing the shrimp underwent before freezing, the better! 

Once you remove the shell and tail—taking care with the tail so you don’t lose the tail meat—remove the vein and sand track, as you butterfly the shrimp.

If you’ve purchased pre-shelled, deveined, and butterflied shrimp, you should cut the backs slightly deeper so the shrimp open up to have a nice shape after they’re cooked and can better hold onto the sauce! 

While this is a standard method that can apply to most stir-fries, there are exceptions, such as Cantonese Salt and Pepper Shrimp or Shanghai Stir Fried Shrimp, which require special preparation. 

Shrimp and Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

How do you marinate and velvet shrimp for stir fry?

As for marinating, good quality fresh shrimp don’t really need much beyond a good rinsing and a thin coating of cornstarch. The light coating provides a velvety texture and, in my opinion, you want to preserve the clean flavor of the shrimp.

Restaurants sometimes soak shrimp in a little bit of sugar and baking soda for a couple hours and give them a good long rinse with cold water. 

Baking soda gives the shrimp a crisper texture, and also rinses away any shrimpy taste that can happen if the shrimp aren’t of the highest quality. As with fish, shrimp should not smell fishy. The process used by some restaurants “revitalizes” the shrimp, shall we say.

The Importance of Blanching Shrimp Before Stir-frying

So why do you blanch shrimp—and for that matter, the broccoli as well—before stir frying? There are several reasons for this, some of which may seem counterintuitive, but you’ve just got to trust us on this one.

  • Blanching broccoli and shrimp ensures they are cooked more evenly
  • It makes the final sauce cleaner and more attractive
  • The flavors of the sauce and ingredients are more distinct in the final dish

You’re ready to make an excellent Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry now, so start up your rice cooker and man your wok!

Shrimp and Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp & Broccoli Recipe Instructions

First, prepare the shrimp and broccoli.

Next, in a medium pot, set 4 cups of water to a boil. While that’s happening, mix the chicken stock, sugar, soy sauces, oyster sauce, sesame oil and white pepper and set aside. 

Blanch the broccoli for 30 seconds. Remove and drain.

Blanching broccoli in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Blanching broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

Let the water return to a boil, and blanch the shrimp for 15 seconds. Remove and drain. The shrimp will be about 60-70% cooked. 

Blanching shrimp, thewoksoflife.com

Heat the wok over high heat. Pour 2 tablespoons of canola oil around the perimeter of the wok, stir in the garlic, and add the Shaoxing wine.

Garlic in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the chicken stock mixture. Bring the sauce up to a boil, and add the shrimp and broccoli back to the wok.

Once everything comes to a boil, drizzle in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce thickens and starts to cling to the shrimp and broccoli.

Pouring cornstarch into wok, thewoksoflife.com

There should not be any standing sauce, although you can adjust this depending on your personal preference.

Shrimp and Broccoli in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Serve with steamed white rice!

Shrimp and Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp and Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp and Broccoli, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 4 votes

Shrimp and Broccoli

Shrimp and Broccoli was one of the most often ordered dishes at our family’s Chinese restaurant. Find out how to make it easily at home with this simple recipe!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Fish & Seafood
Cuisine: American/Chinese
Keyword: shrimp and broccoli
Servings: 4
Calories: 206kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, prepare the shrimp and broccoli. Next, in a medium pot, set 4 cups of water to a boil. While that’s happening, mix the chicken stock, sugar, soy sauces, oyster sauce, sesame oil and white pepper and set aside.
  • Blanch the broccoli for 30 seconds. Remove and drain. Let the water return to a boil, and blanch the shrimp for 15 seconds. Remove and drain. The shrimp will be about 60-70% cooked.
  • Heat the wok over high heat. Pour 2 tablespoons of canola oil around the perimeter of the wok, stir in the garlic, and add the Shaoxing wine. Next, add the chicken stock mixture. Bring the sauce up to a boil, and add the shrimp and broccoli back to the wok.
  • Once everything comes to a boil, drizzle in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce thickens and starts to cling to the shrimp and broccoli. There should not be any standing sauce, although you can adjust this depending on your personal preference. Serve with steamed white rice! 

Nutrition

Calories: 206kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 214mg | Sodium: 598mg | Potassium: 328mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 442IU | Vitamin C: 67mg | Calcium: 159mg | Iron: 3mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Vegetable Fried Rice
Mom’s Chicken Wontons
Chicken Peanut Stew

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

18 Comments

  1. David ariyoshi says

    Hi Dave from Hilo I’ve been learning to cook Chinese food since I was tall enough to reach the sink and I’m still getting great tips from you thanks for the schooling. YOU GUYS WOK!!!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables