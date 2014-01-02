The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Pork Shredded Pork Stir-Fry

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry

Bill
by:
5 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

In China, you’ll see a lot of dishes with the description “Yu Xiang,” (鱼香), which literally means “fish fragrance,” or “fish flavor.” There’s actually no fish involved in the dish, and there are tons of different versions. In the U.S., you might find the American takeout version of Yu Xiang Rou Si,  known as Chinese shredded pork stir-fry or more commonly as “Pork with Garlic Sauce.”

But it seems that both the Chinese and American names are misleading. The dish originated in the Sichuan province of China, and I was told by the restaurant staff that what I tasted was the authentic dish in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province. From what I could tell, there was no distinct fish sauce or garlic in the dish! It had and rather gentle spicy, zesty and slightly sweet taste to it.

This shredded pork stir-fry recipe may or may not be “Yu Xiang” for some, but it’s an quick and easy recreation of that dish that I had in Chengdu. One of the main ingredients of this recipe is also called “wo sun” which essentially is the stem of giant Romaine lettuce.

No joke, these stalks are usually 2 inches in diameter and I have only seen them in China. I wouldn’t be surprised if they can be found in Asian supermarkets in the States these days.

I used this ingredient here in Beijing, but this is a great way to use the long stems that you might be throwing away when you buy broccoli. The flavor and texture of the two are really similar, and it’s a great use of this usually wasted part of the broccoli. Plus, it’s healthy!

We recently published a more authentic version of Pork with Garlic Sauce – Yu Xiang Rou Si so if you want to go more authentic, you must check out that recipe too!

Recipe Instructions

Put the sliced pork in a small bowl.

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Coat the pork in 1 teaspoon cornstarch and 1 teaspoon oil and set aside. This creates a glossy texture.

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut all of your vegetables (broccoli stems, carrots, bell peppers, long hot green peppers) and arrange on plate for easy access when cooking.

Make sure to de-seed the peppers and remove the “veins” inside unless you want the dish to be really spicy!

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix the second teaspoon of cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water to make a slurry and set aside. Heat a wok over high heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil and stir fry the pork quickly for about 1 minute. Remove the pork from the wok and set aside.

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Keep the wok on high heat and add another teaspoon of oil (if needed) and toss in the dried red chili peppers.

Cook them for about 10 seconds and then add the vegetables to the wok. Toss the mixture with a sturdy metal spatula and cook for 2 minutes at the highest heat.

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Pour the shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok to deglaze and create some sizzle.

Add the pork back to the wok, and give it all a quick toss.

Then add the rice wine vinegar, sugar, salt, and white pepper.

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the mixture and add your cornstarch and water slurry along with a tablespoon of red chili oil. Give it a last stir and serve your shredded pork stir-fry over rice!

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry, An Easy Yu Xiang Rou Si, by thewoksoflife.com

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry

This easy shredded pork stir-fry recipe may or may not be “Yu Xiang Rou Si” for some, but it’s more like the Americanized version known as pork with garlic sauce found in many Chinese restaurants in the US today.
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Bowl of Pork and vegetable stir-fry over rice
serves: 2
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. pork loin sliced in small strips (225g)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch (divided)
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 5 broccoli stems (peeled and julienned)
  • 1 large carrot (julienned)
  • 1 small yellow or red bell pepper (julienned)
  • 4 long hot green peppers (you can also substitute with a bell pepper or a milder green pepper, julienned)
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 6 dried red chili peppers
  • 2 tablespoons shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon red chili oil

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, coat the pork in 1 teaspoon cornstarch and 1 teaspoon oil and set aside. Cut all of your vegetables and arrange on plate for easy access when cooking. Mix the second teaspoon of cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water to make a slurry and set aside.
  • Heat a wok over high heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil and stir fry the pork quickly for about 1 minute. Remove the pork from the wok and set aside.
  • Keep the wok on high heat and add another teaspoon of oil (if needed) and toss in the dried chilis. Cook them for about 10 seconds and then add the vegetables to the wok. Toss the mixture with a sturdy metal spatula and cook for 2 minutes at the highest heat. Pour the shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok to deglaze and create some sizzle. Add the pork back to the wok, and give it all a quick toss. Then add the vinegar, sugar, salt, and white pepper.
  • Toss the mixture and add your cornstarch and water slurry along with a tablespoon of chili oil. Give it a last stir and serve with rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 489kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 26g (9%) Protein: 30g (60%) Fat: 28g (43%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 71mg (24%) Sodium: 1001mg (42%) Potassium: 1034mg (30%) Fiber: 8g (32%) Sugar: 11g (12%) Vitamin A: 8060IU (161%) Vitamin C: 190.2mg (231%) Calcium: 69mg (7%) Iron: 1.9mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

5 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Avatarivan cazort says

    I just made this dish, still eating it, delicious. Quick, simple, fast. I prepped the meat and vegies early in the day so my total time at the wok was about seven minutes. Sweetish, spicyish, on point. I have been loitering about this site learning and Woking Out Loud weekly, its a great place to learn. I spent two years each in Thailand and Indonesia so the interest was born their. Thanks for being here.

    Reply

  2. AvatarSuzanne says

    I just discovered your blog this past weekend! I can’t decide what recipe to make first. Love your stories you share with your readers and your photos! Officially one of my favorite food blogs!! I’m Chinese-American (Chinese father and American mom), and while I love all sorts of Asian food, I really am not great at making them, but your recipes all seems so do-able! Plus, I feel like you’re one of my cousins when I read your stories!

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook