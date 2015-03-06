The Woks of Life

Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)

Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)

Published:
By

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

It’s been five months since we left Beijing, and while we’re so happy to be back in the States (and living with clean air), what we really miss is the food. To help ease the nostalgia and withdrawal symptoms, we have cooked and posted many of the favorite dishes we’d have all the time in Beijing, from “Big Plate” Chicken with Noodles and Mei Cai Kou Rou to Milk Bread and You Po Mian…just to name a few.

I also really miss the shou zhua bing (手抓饼 – slightly crispy, chewy delicious Chinese pancakes) that was made at the small stall at our former neighborhood produce market.

I had no reason to learn how to make it while I was in Beijing, because I could simply walk over and buy 3 RMB’s worth (about $0.50) and eat it to my heart’s content. They sold Chinese pancakes and scallion pancakes by the pound! Now, regretfully, this option is no long available to me, and I needed to find a way to make it. After much research and trial and error, I finally nailed a shou zhua bing recipe that replicates the taste and smell of the shou zhua bing from that little stall back in Beijing.

There is no good direct translation for 手抓饼. If I was forced to translate it word for word, it would be “hand grab pancake.” Basically, instead of cutting them into wedges, these Chinese pancakes are designed to be pulled apart by hand. The layers make it easy to pull apart, and you get a good mix of chewy and crispy.

The other thing that makes these Chinese pancakes unique from, say, our scallion pancake recipe is the flavored roux that’s infused with scallion, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. It gives the pancakes a subtle, amazing flavor that are unique from the more common scallion pancakes most people have tried.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Before we start, there’s one important thing to point out: this shou zhua bing recipe requires a good amount of oil. In the old days, lard was usually used in making these types of foods, but it has been replaced by oil in recent years. Essentially, that fat is the key to getting it right. Okay, let’s get started.

Step 1: Make the flavored roux:

In a small saucepan over low heat, add the oil. Throw in the scallion pieces, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. Keep the pan over low heat for about 10 minutes, until fragrant.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Pick out all the spices, so you essentially have a pot full of spiced oil. Stir in the flour and five-spice powder to create a thin roux. Set it aside, and let it cool completely.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Step 2: Make the dough:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 3/4 cup cold water

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the flour and add the boiling water. Mix with a fork or a pair of chopsticks.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Gradually add the cold water and knead everything together to form a smooth dough ball. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 3: Assembly

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions (optional)
  • Salt, to taste

Depending on the pancake size you want, divide the dough into 4-8 equal pieces. Lightly brush some oil on a clean work surface. Roll each piece of dough into a long rope, and then use a rolling pin to roll it flat.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Brush a thin layer of the roux all over the dough…

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

…and then sprinkle it sparingly with sesame seeds, chopped scallion, and salt.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Start on one end and roll the dough up.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Stand the roll upright and press it down with your palm. Lightly roll out the resulting circle until you get a pancake that’s between 1/4-1/2” thick. It’s ok of the outer edges break open a bit. Repeat for each pancake.

At this point, you can cook them, or freeze them by separating each pancake with a layer of plastic wrap or wax paper, and then putting them in a freezer bag. There’s no need for thawing when you want to cook them.

Cooking:

Heat a pan or cast iron skillet over medium heat and add a tablespoon or two of oil. Place the pancake in the pan. Once the bottom starts to turn a little golden, add two teaspoons of water to the sides of the pan (don’t pour the water on the pancake), and immediately cover with a lid. Cook 3 minutes. Uncover the pan, flip the pancake, and do the same steps with the other side.

To finish, uncover the lid again, turn up the heat slightly, and brown both sides while flipping the pancake occasionally. When it’s golden brown, use a pair of chopsticks to squeeze and pinch the pancake a couple times to loosen the layers (this step is optional), because you ideally want to see the layers when you hand-pull it apart. The cooked pancake should be crispy and slightly chewy.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these shou zhua bing Chinese pancakes hot out of the pan!

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 1 vote

Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)

Shou Zhua Bing is a deliciously wonderful cousin of the scallion pancake that translates to "Hand grab pancake" because you can easily pull apart the layers.
Prep Time40 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time55 mins
Course: Bread and Pizza
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese pancakes
Servings: 4
Calories: 430kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the roux:

For the dough:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 3/4 cup cold water

To assemble:

Instructions

Make the flavored roux:

  • In a small saucepan over low heat, add the oil. Throw in the scallion pieces, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. Keep the pan over low heat for about 10 minutes, until fragrant. Pick out all the spices, so you essentially have a pot full of spiced oil. Stir in the flour and five-spice powder to create a thin roux. Set it aside, and let it cool completely.

Make the dough:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the flour and add the boiling water. Mix with a fork or a pair of chopsticks. Gradually add the cold water and knead everything together to form a smooth dough ball. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Assembly:

  • Depending on the pancake size you want, divide the dough into 4-8 equal pieces. Lightly brush some oil on a clean work surface. Roll each piece of dough into a long rope, and then use a rolling pin to roll it flat. Brush a thin layer of the roux all over the dough, and then sprinkle it sparingly with sesame seeds, chopped scallion, and salt.
  • Start on one end and roll the dough up. Stand the roll upright and press it down with your palm. Lightly roll out the resulting circle until you get a pancake that’s between 1/4-1/2” thick. It’s ok of the outer edges break open a bit. Repeat for each pancake.
  • At this point, you can cook them, or freeze them by separating each pancake with a layer of plastic wrap or wax paper, and then putting them in a freezer bag. There’s no need for thawing when you want to cook them.

To cook the pancakes:

  • Heat a pan over medium heat and add a tablespoon or two of oil. Place the pancake in the pan. Once the bottom starts to turn a little golden, add two teaspoons of water to the sides of the pan (don’t pour the water on the pancake), and immediately cover with a lid. Cook 3 minutes. Uncover the pan, flip the pancake, and do the same steps with the other side.
  • To finish, uncover the lid again, turn up the heat slightly, and brown both sides while flipping the pancake occasionally. When it’s golden brown, use a pair of chopsticks to squeeze and pinch the pancake a couple times to loosen the layers (this step is optional), because you ideally want to see the layers when you hand-pull it apart. The cooked pancake should be crispy and slightly chewy.

Nutrition

Calories: 430kcal | Carbohydrates: 68g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 299mg | Potassium: 192mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 195IU | Vitamin C: 3.5mg | Calcium: 70mg | Iron: 5.2mg

 

43 Comments

  1. Susan says

    5 stars
    After 20 years we just moved back to our home country from Taiwan and this dish is one of the many that my kids miss a lot. Thanks for the recipe! Can’t wait to try it.

    Reply

  2. Tiffany says

    Thanks for this fantastic recipe!! Flavors are on point here and I was able to achieve the flaky goodness after a few tries!

    Reply

  3. Holden says

    Thanks for the recipe! For me, though, the texture came out like regular scallion pancakes, without any “layers.” How can I get it layered and flaky?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Holden, brush on more of the flavored roux as well as more oil when cooking the pancakes. For this recipe, the oil means “everything.”

      Reply

  4. don mario says

    wow they look great, better than the ones sold on the street.

    pretty sure these are from taiwan. they called ‘cong zhua bing’ here. i noticed in china they changed the name to shou zhua bing and most of them were being sold in a red plastic vendor type contraption. they are extremely popular here in taiwan. kind of a newer version of cong you bing, you don’t see so many of those being sold in comparison.

    Reply

  5. Z says

    Ahaha… so, I just tried making these today. Like Dee below, mine turned out more like cinnamon rolls although I used even more flour. This is the first time I’ve ever even tried making a dough of any kind before so I’m sure I screwed up somewhere. Like when I had a big ol’ ball of mush earlier instead of dough and was wandering around the house with the entire thing stuck to my hands looking for someone with more cooking experience than I to come save me from the insanity. ^^;; Mum says it’s cause we live in Miami which is always uber-hot and uber-humid so it makes doughs weird, and that she had the same problem when trying to make doughs back when we were living in El Salvador (she is from Peru which has a much colder climate and El Salvador is pretty much a country inside a rain forest).

    Not that this is a criticism of your recipe. They still came out delicious~ even if weirdly cinnamon roll-like. I kinda want to eat all the ones I made now but they are in the freezer now for lazy I-don’t-wanna-cook days. Thanks again for this great recipe. I am definitely going to make many many more of these in the future and hopefully at some point figure out how to make them flaky like yours.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Z, looks like we missed your comment! Practice makes perfect for these chinese pancake recipes. I know whenever I make them, I struggle but in the end, they are always tasty! ;-)

      Reply

  6. Shaun says

    Nice, I lived in China for 3 years myself. And this was always my favorite, added an egg and some bacon. It was good . Thank you for the recipe, I can now finally enjoy it once again.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Thank you, Leslie. You can use the oil of your choice, just make sure the oil can take heat. I usually use canola oil and light olive oil.

      Reply

  9. Dee says

    First of all, thanks for writing such an awesome blog! For whatever reason, my boyfriend and I eat almost exclusively Asian food in our house, and I’ve already made at least six of your recipes for us! This one seemed complicated but was actually super easy. I came here to write that mine weren’t as flaky as yours and that my dough was super moist, but as I was writing I realized I had used only 1 12 cups flour – d’oh! They were a lot more chewy – more like savory scallion cinnamon rolls – but still super tasty. I also found they are even better when cooked from frozen than fresh – they seem to brown more nicely and flake better. I will definitely be making again, with the proper ratios!

    Reply

