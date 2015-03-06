The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Appetizers & Snacks » Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)

Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)

Published: Last Updated:
By 47 Comments

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

It’s been five months since we left Beijing, and while we’re so happy to be back in the States (and living with clean air), what we really miss is the food. To help ease the nostalgia and withdrawal symptoms, we have cooked and posted many of the favorite dishes we’d have all the time in Beijing, from “Big Plate” Chicken with Noodles and Mei Cai Kou Rou to Milk Bread and You Po Mian…just to name a few.

I also really miss the shou zhua bing (手抓饼 – slightly crispy, chewy delicious Chinese pancakes) that was made at the small stall at our former neighborhood produce market.

I had no reason to learn how to make it while I was in Beijing, because I could simply walk over and buy 3 RMB’s worth (about $0.50) and eat it to my heart’s content. They sold Chinese pancakes and scallion pancakes by the pound! Now, regretfully, this option is no long available to me, and I needed to find a way to make it. After much research and trial and error, I finally nailed a shou zhua bing recipe that replicates the taste and smell of the shou zhua bing from that little stall back in Beijing.

There is no good direct translation for 手抓饼. If I was forced to translate it word for word, it would be “hand grab pancake.” Basically, instead of cutting them into wedges, these Chinese pancakes are designed to be pulled apart by hand. The layers make it easy to pull apart, and you get a good mix of chewy and crispy.

The other thing that makes these Chinese pancakes unique from, say, our scallion pancake recipe is the flavored roux that’s infused with scallion, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. It gives the pancakes a subtle, amazing flavor that are unique from the more common scallion pancakes most people have tried.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Before we start, there’s one important thing to point out: this shou zhua bing recipe requires a good amount of oil. In the old days, lard was usually used in making these types of foods, but it has been replaced by oil in recent years. Essentially, that fat is the key to getting it right. Okay, let’s get started.

Step 1: Make the flavored roux:

In a small saucepan over low heat, add the oil. Throw in the scallion pieces, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. Keep the pan over low heat for about 10 minutes, until fragrant.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Pick out all the spices, so you essentially have a pot full of spiced oil. Stir in the flour and five-spice powder to create a thin roux. Set it aside, and let it cool completely.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Step 2: Make the dough:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 3/4 cup cold water

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the flour and add the boiling water. Mix with a fork or a pair of chopsticks.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Gradually add the cold water and knead everything together to form a smooth dough ball. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 3: Assembly

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions (optional)
  • Salt, to taste

Depending on the pancake size you want, divide the dough into 4-8 equal pieces. Lightly brush some oil on a clean work surface. Roll each piece of dough into a long rope, and then use a rolling pin to roll it flat.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Brush a thin layer of the roux all over the dough…

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

…and then sprinkle it sparingly with sesame seeds, chopped scallion, and salt.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Start on one end and roll the dough up.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Stand the roll upright and press it down with your palm. Lightly roll out the resulting circle until you get a pancake that’s between 1/4-1/2” thick. It’s ok of the outer edges break open a bit. Repeat for each pancake.

At this point, you can cook them, or freeze them by separating each pancake with a layer of plastic wrap or wax paper, and then putting them in a freezer bag. There’s no need for thawing when you want to cook them.

Cooking:

Heat a pan or cast iron skillet over medium heat and add a tablespoon or two of oil. Place the pancake in the pan. Once the bottom starts to turn a little golden, add two teaspoons of water to the sides of the pan (don’t pour the water on the pancake), and immediately cover with a lid. Cook 3 minutes. Uncover the pan, flip the pancake, and do the same steps with the other side.

To finish, uncover the lid again, turn up the heat slightly, and brown both sides while flipping the pancake occasionally. When it’s golden brown, use a pair of chopsticks to squeeze and pinch the pancake a couple times to loosen the layers (this step is optional), because you ideally want to see the layers when you hand-pull it apart. The cooked pancake should be crispy and slightly chewy.

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these shou zhua bing Chinese pancakes hot out of the pan!

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Shou Zhua Bing (Chinese Pancakes), by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 4 votes

Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)

Shou Zhua Bing is a deliciously wonderful cousin of the scallion pancake that translates to "Hand grab pancake" because you can easily pull apart the layers.
Prep Time40 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time55 mins
Course: Bread and Pizza
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese pancakes
Servings: 4
Calories: 430kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the roux:

For the dough:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 3/4 cup cold water

To assemble:

Instructions

Make the flavored roux:

  • In a small saucepan over low heat, add the oil. Throw in the scallion pieces, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. Keep the pan over low heat for about 10 minutes, until fragrant. Pick out all the spices, so you essentially have a pot full of spiced oil. Stir in the flour and five-spice powder to create a thin roux. Set it aside, and let it cool completely.

Make the dough:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the flour and add the boiling water. Mix with a fork or a pair of chopsticks. Gradually add the cold water and knead everything together to form a smooth dough ball. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Assembly:

  • Depending on the pancake size you want, divide the dough into 4-8 equal pieces. Lightly brush some oil on a clean work surface. Roll each piece of dough into a long rope, and then use a rolling pin to roll it flat. Brush a thin layer of the roux all over the dough, and then sprinkle it sparingly with sesame seeds, chopped scallion, and salt.
  • Start on one end and roll the dough up. Stand the roll upright and press it down with your palm. Lightly roll out the resulting circle until you get a pancake that’s between 1/4-1/2” thick. It’s ok of the outer edges break open a bit. Repeat for each pancake.
  • At this point, you can cook them, or freeze them by separating each pancake with a layer of plastic wrap or wax paper, and then putting them in a freezer bag. There’s no need for thawing when you want to cook them.

To cook the pancakes:

  • Heat a pan over medium heat and add a tablespoon or two of oil. Place the pancake in the pan. Once the bottom starts to turn a little golden, add two teaspoons of water to the sides of the pan (don’t pour the water on the pancake), and immediately cover with a lid. Cook 3 minutes. Uncover the pan, flip the pancake, and do the same steps with the other side.
  • To finish, uncover the lid again, turn up the heat slightly, and brown both sides while flipping the pancake occasionally. When it’s golden brown, use a pair of chopsticks to squeeze and pinch the pancake a couple times to loosen the layers (this step is optional), because you ideally want to see the layers when you hand-pull it apart. The cooked pancake should be crispy and slightly chewy.

Nutrition

Calories: 430kcal | Carbohydrates: 68g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 299mg | Potassium: 192mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 195IU | Vitamin C: 3.5mg | Calcium: 70mg | Iron: 5.2mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

5 minute Eggs Over Easy with Scallions and Soy Sauce
How to Make Liangpi (& Kaofu/Wheat Gluten)
Chairman Mao’s Red Braised Pork Belly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *






This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

47 Comments

  1. Davene says

    I would love to make this recipe! Is the roux added into to dough before rolling it out? Somehow I’m missing what to do with the roux after it is set aside to cool.

    Reply

  2. Andrew says

    Interesting, I’ve never seen a roux used in Chinese cooking before — I’ve always just brushed oil onto the dough when making scallion pancakes. Is using the roux (as opposed to an infused oil without the flour) traditional, or is it your version?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Andrew, thank you for the great question. You’re right that Roux is hardly seen used in Chinese cooking. But it’s definitely a big part of Chinese pastry making. Roux (油酥 in Chinese) is the key to make pancakes and pastries crunchy and flaky with that multiple-layered look.

      Reply

  3. david lodge says

    Your website is manna from heaven! Spot on recipe, loved it and made a big batch because of the prep. Been living in China (Shanghai) for 15 years and eat these regularly when we go out for dinner and so happy I can now make my own. Add a generous dollop of lao gan ma la jiao jiang a boiled egg and bingo the perfect breakfast. Going to work my way through the other recipes on your site-heading for the mei gan cai next which i have struggled with for years. I think your site should improve my reputation as a chef with my wife! Thankyou.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi David, thank you so much for your endorsement on the shou zhua bing. It was a tough recipe to develop. Please write back after you make the mei gan cai, I’d love to hear how it turns out (hope it will impress your wife). ^_^

      Reply

      • Deb M. says

        5 stars
        Judy, you did a great job developing this recipe. The pancakes worked out quite well. Thank you for such a lovely treat. My mom loves you, especially the nian gao :-)

        Reply

  5. Sophie says

    These look great, you guys!! My first try at a standard scallion pancake was only minimally successful (more trials and practice are needed — oh, darn ;) ), but I would love to try this Sichuan peppercorn-infused version. YUM!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Thank you, Francesca, for your kind understanding. It’s funny that when you miss a place, it’s always the people and the food, it’s never the place itself.

      Reply

  7. Sans says

    That looks really tasty and I really would love to make that. But please please please, could you also include the metric system? I just found that measuring with cups are just such a pain. Thank you.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Sans, we’re in the process of adding metric measurements. We have a lot of international readers, so this will definitely be helpful to many.

      Reply

  8. Zane Wheatley says

    This is the definitely the best cooking blog without a doubt. Even though I haven’t cooked any of these recipes YET, they all look amazing. I plan on cooking at least one of these recipes every week

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables