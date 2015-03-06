Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)

It’s been five months since we left Beijing, and while we’re so happy to be back in the States (and living with clean air), what we really miss is the food. To help ease the nostalgia and withdrawal symptoms, we have cooked and posted many of the favorite dishes we’d have all the time in Beijing, from “Big Plate” Chicken with Noodles and Mei Cai Kou Rou to Milk Bread and You Po Mian…just to name a few.

I also really miss the shou zhua bing (手抓饼 – slightly crispy, chewy delicious Chinese pancakes) that was made at the small stall at our former neighborhood produce market.

I had no reason to learn how to make it while I was in Beijing, because I could simply walk over and buy 3 RMB’s worth (about $0.50) and eat it to my heart’s content. They sold Chinese pancakes and scallion pancakes by the pound! Now, regretfully, this option is no long available to me, and I needed to find a way to make it. After much research and trial and error, I finally nailed a shou zhua bing recipe that replicates the taste and smell of the shou zhua bing from that little stall back in Beijing.

There is no good direct translation for 手抓饼. If I was forced to translate it word for word, it would be “hand grab pancake.” Basically, instead of cutting them into wedges, these Chinese pancakes are designed to be pulled apart by hand. The layers make it easy to pull apart, and you get a good mix of chewy and crispy.

The other thing that makes these Chinese pancakes unique from, say, our scallion pancake recipe is the flavored roux that’s infused with scallion, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. It gives the pancakes a subtle, amazing flavor that are unique from the more common scallion pancakes most people have tried.

Before we start, there’s one important thing to point out: this shou zhua bing recipe requires a good amount of oil. In the old days, lard was usually used in making these types of foods, but it has been replaced by oil in recent years. Essentially, that fat is the key to getting it right. Okay, let’s get started.

Step 1: Make the flavored roux:

3 tablespoons oil

4 scallions, white parts only (whole, not chopped)

3 star anise

1 tablespoon Sichuan peppercorns

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon five-spice powder

In a small saucepan over low heat, add the oil. Throw in the scallion pieces, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns. Keep the pan over low heat for about 10 minutes, until fragrant.

Pick out all the spices, so you essentially have a pot full of spiced oil. Stir in the flour and five-spice powder to create a thin roux. Set it aside, and let it cool completely.

Step 2: Make the dough:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup boiling water

3/4 cup cold water

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the flour and add the boiling water. Mix with a fork or a pair of chopsticks.

Gradually add the cold water and knead everything together to form a smooth dough ball. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 3: Assembly

1 1/2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1/4 cup finely chopped scallions (optional)

Salt, to taste

Depending on the pancake size you want, divide the dough into 4-8 equal pieces. Lightly brush some oil on a clean work surface. Roll each piece of dough into a long rope, and then use a rolling pin to roll it flat.

Brush a thin layer of the roux all over the dough…

…and then sprinkle it sparingly with sesame seeds, chopped scallion, and salt.

Start on one end and roll the dough up.

Stand the roll upright and press it down with your palm. Lightly roll out the resulting circle until you get a pancake that’s between 1/4-1/2” thick. It’s ok of the outer edges break open a bit. Repeat for each pancake.

At this point, you can cook them, or freeze them by separating each pancake with a layer of plastic wrap or wax paper, and then putting them in a freezer bag. There’s no need for thawing when you want to cook them.

Cooking:

Heat a pan or cast iron skillet over medium heat and add a tablespoon or two of oil. Place the pancake in the pan. Once the bottom starts to turn a little golden, add two teaspoons of water to the sides of the pan (don’t pour the water on the pancake), and immediately cover with a lid. Cook 3 minutes. Uncover the pan, flip the pancake, and do the same steps with the other side.

To finish, uncover the lid again, turn up the heat slightly, and brown both sides while flipping the pancake occasionally. When it’s golden brown, use a pair of chopsticks to squeeze and pinch the pancake a couple times to loosen the layers (this step is optional), because you ideally want to see the layers when you hand-pull it apart. The cooked pancake should be crispy and slightly chewy.

Serve these shou zhua bing Chinese pancakes hot out of the pan!