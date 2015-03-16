The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce

Published:
46 Comments

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, board the crazy train with me for a second.

This shiitake mushroom “tortellini” with soy cream sauce came out of a family conversation we had recently about using wonton skins for ravioli. This has kind of been a pseudo-trend in and around the internet and Food Network television, and my problem with it has always been that wonton skins are much too thin for ravioli.

Really, wonton skins are not actually meant to be folded in half and then boiled. They’re supposed to be folded like, well…a wonton – in an easy tortellini recipe. It creates the perfect mix of textures that gets lost when you do something as boring as fold them in half.

Which is what led me to this: a filling of mushrooms, ricotta, and scallions, folded kind of like a wonton/tortellini mash-up, and quick-cooked in a sauce of cream and soy sauce. And sprinkled over the top? Crispy panko “pangritata.” Pangritata is essentially crisped up breadcrumbs, use as a topping for pasta by poor folks who couldn’t afford cheese. In this case, we went with panko, because:

1) it’s EXTREMELY crispy

and 2) because we’re obviously going for the whole Asian thing here.

All kidding aside, my dad went pretty crazy for this mushroom tortellini recipe, so I’d say it was pretty successful and hopefully it is the first of more tortellini recipes. It uses that similar combination of mushrooms, dairy, and soy sauce, that’s so successful in our popular Soy Sauce Butter Pasta with Shrimp and Shiitakes. If you’re into fusion, give this one a try!

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

In a skillet over medium high heat, add a few good lugs of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and season with salt. Sauté the mushrooms until tender and caramelized. This could take a while, so don’t rush the process! Once the mushrooms are caramelized, you might have some sticky bits at the bottom of the pan. Deglaze with a bit of water.

Transfer the cooked mushrooms to a mixing bowl and add the scallion, crushed red pepper flake, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, egg, and salt and pepper to taste.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

To assemble, use a bit of water to dampen the edges of each wonton wrapper, and add a teaspoon of filling to the middle.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold in half diagonally so you get a triangle. Make sure there aren’t any air bubbles in the middle, and that the edges are tightly sealed.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the two farthest corners of the triangle together to make a pseudo “tortellini” shape. Continue assembling until you’ve run out of filling.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring a pot of water to a boil for the mushroom tortellini. In a skillet over medium heat, add a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Add the panko and stir constantly until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a couple tablespoons more oil to the skillet and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute. Add the milk and cream, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2 minutes and add the soy sauces. Season with pepper.

By now, the water for the tortellini should be boiling. Cook the tortellini in the boiling water for 20 seconds. With a slotted spoon, transfer them to the sauce and simmer for another 60-90 seconds.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately, garnished with your panko pangrittata and more scallions.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

These Shiitake mushroom tortellini are so creamy and delicious!

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 7 votes

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce

This Shiitake mushroom tortellini recipe with soy cream sauce has an amazing filling of mushrooms, ricotta, and scallions. It's a wonton/tortellini fusion mash-up.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Vegetarian
Cuisine: Chinese Fusion
Keyword: mushroom tortellini
Servings: 6
Calories: 366kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 6 oz. fresh shiitake mushrooms (170g, finely chopped)
  • 1/3 cup minced scallion
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese (50g)
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese (250g)
  • 1 egg
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 36-42 wonton wrappers (1 pack should be enough; square wrappers)
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs (40g)
  • 3 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 2/3 cup milk (160 ml)
  • ½ cup heavy cream (120 ml)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

Instructions

  • In a skillet over medium high heat, add a few good lugs of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and season with salt. Sauté the mushrooms until tender and caramelized. This could take a while, so don’t rush the process! Once the mushrooms are caramelized, you might have some sticky bits at the bottom of the pan. Deglaze with a bit of water.
  • Transfer the cooked mushrooms to a mixing bowl and add the scallion, crushed red pepper flake, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, egg, and salt and pepper to taste.
  • To assemble, use a bit of water to dampen the edges of each wonton wrapper, and add a teaspoon of filling to the middle. Fold in half diagonally so you get a triangle. Make sure there aren’t any air bubbles in the middle, and that the edges are tightly sealed. Bring the two farthest corners of the triangle together to make a pseudo “tortellini” shape. Continue assembling until you’ve run out of filling.
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil for the tortellini. In a skillet over medium heat, add a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Add the panko and stir constantly until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • Add a couple tablespoons more oil to the skillet and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute. Add the milk and cream, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2 minutes and add the soy sauces. Season with pepper.
  • By now, the water for the ravioli should be boiling. Cook the ravioli in the boiling water for 20 seconds. With a slotted spoon, transfer the ravioli to the sauce and simmer for another 60-90 seconds.
  • Serve immediately, garnished with your panko pangrittata and more scallions.

Nutrition

Calories: 366kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 88mg | Sodium: 859mg | Potassium: 266mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 725IU | Vitamin C: 1.5mg | Calcium: 268mg | Iron: 2.4mg

 

 

46 Comments

  1. Katwyn says

    5 stars
    Don’t know how I’d missed this recipe before, but it’s great! The flavor is fantastic!

    (Might using two wonton wrappers for ravioli possibly work? One covering the other with filling between, and a broad edge around the filling? Maybe edges pressed with a fork? I’ve wondered about what the odds are of it working–likely disastrous?)

    Reply

