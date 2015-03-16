The Woks of Life


Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, board the crazy train with me for a second.

This shiitake mushroom “tortellini” with soy cream sauce came out of a family conversation we had recently about using wonton skins for ravioli. This has kind of been a pseudo-trend in and around the internet and Food Network television, and my problem with it has always been that wonton skins are much too thin for ravioli.

Really, wonton skins are not actually meant to be folded in half and then boiled. They’re supposed to be folded like, well…a wonton – in an easy tortellini recipe. It creates the perfect mix of textures that gets lost when you do something as boring as fold them in half.

Which is what led me to this: a filling of mushrooms, ricotta, and scallions, folded kind of like a wonton/tortellini mash-up, and quick-cooked in a sauce of cream and soy sauce. And sprinkled over the top? Crispy panko “pangritata.” Pangritata is essentially crisped up breadcrumbs, use as a topping for pasta by poor folks who couldn’t afford cheese. In this case, we went with panko, because:

1) it’s EXTREMELY crispy

and 2) because we’re obviously going for the whole Asian thing here.

All kidding aside, my dad went pretty crazy for this mushroom tortellini recipe, so I’d say it was pretty successful and hopefully it is the first of more tortellini recipes. It uses that similar combination of mushrooms, dairy, and soy sauce, that’s so successful in our popular Soy Sauce Butter Pasta with Shrimp and Shiitakes. If you’re into fusion, give this one a try!

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

In a skillet over medium high heat, add a few good lugs of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and season with salt. Sauté the mushrooms until tender and caramelized. This could take a while, so don’t rush the process! Once the mushrooms are caramelized, you might have some sticky bits at the bottom of the pan. Deglaze with a bit of water.

Transfer the cooked mushrooms to a mixing bowl and add the scallion, crushed red pepper flake, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, egg, and salt and pepper to taste.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

To assemble, use a bit of water to dampen the edges of each wonton wrapper, and add a teaspoon of filling to the middle.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold in half diagonally so you get a triangle. Make sure there aren’t any air bubbles in the middle, and that the edges are tightly sealed.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the two farthest corners of the triangle together to make a pseudo “tortellini” shape. Continue assembling until you’ve run out of filling.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring a pot of water to a boil for the mushroom tortellini. In a skillet over medium heat, add a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Add the panko and stir constantly until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a couple tablespoons more oil to the skillet and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute. Add the milk and cream, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2 minutes and add the soy sauces. Season with pepper.

By now, the water for the tortellini should be boiling. Cook the tortellini in the boiling water for 20 seconds. With a slotted spoon, transfer them to the sauce and simmer for another 60-90 seconds.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately, garnished with your panko pangrittata and more scallions.

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

These Shiitake mushroom tortellini are so creamy and delicious!

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 5 votes

Shiitake Mushroom Tortellini w/ Soy Cream Sauce

This Shiitake mushroom tortellini recipe with soy cream sauce has an amazing filling of mushrooms, ricotta, and scallions. It's a wonton/tortellini fusion mash-up.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Vegetarian
Cuisine: Chinese Fusion
Keyword: mushroom tortellini
Servings: 6
Calories: 366kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 6 oz. fresh shiitake mushrooms (170g, finely chopped)
  • 1/3 cup minced scallion
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese (50g)
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese (250g)
  • 1 egg
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 36-42 wonton wrappers (1 pack should be enough; square wrappers)
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs (40g)
  • 3 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 2/3 cup milk (160 ml)
  • ½ cup heavy cream (120 ml)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

Instructions

  • In a skillet over medium high heat, add a few good lugs of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and season with salt. Sauté the mushrooms until tender and caramelized. This could take a while, so don’t rush the process! Once the mushrooms are caramelized, you might have some sticky bits at the bottom of the pan. Deglaze with a bit of water.
  • Transfer the cooked mushrooms to a mixing bowl and add the scallion, crushed red pepper flake, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, egg, and salt and pepper to taste.
  • To assemble, use a bit of water to dampen the edges of each wonton wrapper, and add a teaspoon of filling to the middle. Fold in half diagonally so you get a triangle. Make sure there aren’t any air bubbles in the middle, and that the edges are tightly sealed. Bring the two farthest corners of the triangle together to make a pseudo “tortellini” shape. Continue assembling until you’ve run out of filling.
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil for the tortellini. In a skillet over medium heat, add a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Add the panko and stir constantly until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • Add a couple tablespoons more oil to the skillet and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute. Add the milk and cream, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2 minutes and add the soy sauces. Season with pepper.
  • By now, the water for the ravioli should be boiling. Cook the ravioli in the boiling water for 20 seconds. With a slotted spoon, transfer the ravioli to the sauce and simmer for another 60-90 seconds.
  • Serve immediately, garnished with your panko pangrittata and more scallions.

Nutrition

Calories: 366kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 88mg | Sodium: 859mg | Potassium: 266mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 725IU | Vitamin C: 1.5mg | Calcium: 268mg | Iron: 2.4mg

 

 

42 Comments

  1. Serge says

    5 stars
    So original and SO GOOD! Everyone was talking about it after dinner and we are international (2xFrench, African, Malaysian). The full recipe was just nice for 4 of us as a main course. Thank you.

    Reply

  2. Kirsten says

    5 stars
    Just made this recipe and had it for dinner and it was incredible!! Thank you so much for posting this. Already sent it to many of my friends for them to try.
    I couldn’t find fresh shiitake mushrooms so used the dried ones but worked a treat as used the water they soaked in to add to the sauce and boil the tortellini in after. Extra flavour!!
    Delicious.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Woo! So glad you tried this one and enjoyed, it Kirsten! It’s definitely one of the more unique/creative ideas we’ve had on the blog!

      Reply

  3. Laura Ines says

    5 stars
    Team Fam! I adore your recipe.
    As we have become Vegan, I substituted animal products with cashew nut cream. It is equally superb! My dinner guests all want this recipe!
    Thank you so much and keep innovating!

    Reply

  4. Rita Yee says

    5 stars
    These are absolutely wonderful!!! I am making them again and I’m trying to think of a protein to go with them, but nothing really seems to come to mind. I’d appreciate any suggestions!

    Reply

  5. Phyllis says

    5 stars
    I would like to make this recipe for company but I have a busy day and was wondering if I could make the tortellini the day before I assemble the meal.

    A friend of mine served this recipe at a dinner and it was delicious. Now my turn.

    Thank you for the recipe.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Phyllis––you absolutely can make the tortellini the day before. Just place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover with plastic so they don’t dry out, and store them in the freezer. Letting them sit in the refrigerator is a risk, because the wonton wrappers are so thin––they might become soggy.

      The next day, just boil them up!

      Reply

  7. Carl says

    Hey there! I stumbled across this recipe by accident the other day and I plan on making this on Saturday! It just looks so good.

    Question: Is it really necessary to use regular and dark soy sauce? I already have a bottle of Kikkoman at home and would hate to have to buy dark soy sauce just for a teaspoon more.

    Also, any recommendations for adding a vegetable to the sauce, such as spinach? If so, would you suggest baby spinach? And at what point would you add it to the sauce? Just curious.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Carl, you don’t necessarily have to add dark soy sauce, but the color of the dish won’t be quite as dark. As long as you’re ok with that, the flavor should still be ok!

      Baby spinach could be a good thing to add! I would add it at the same time as the tortellini. :)

      Reply

      • Carl says

        Wonderful. Thank you! I’ll let you know how this dish turns out. I hope it’s enough for two BIG eaters. :)

        Reply

          • Carl says

            OK, this meal was DELICIOUS! It took quite a while to assemble everything, but it was so worth it! Delicious combination of flavors. Since I didn’t have dark soy sauce, I added a little dark brown sugar to my soy mixture before adding it to the cream sauce. My husband LOVED this … and he’s hard to please.

            :)

  8. Angela says

    Okay I’m feeling like a pig for eating double a “normal sized portion”. But this was just too good to stop.

    Reply

