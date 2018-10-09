The Woks of Life

Fried Shanghai Pork Chops

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

During our last trip to Shanghai, Bill and I went to enjoy some of the famous street food on South Yunnan Road (云南南路), specifically in search of these Fried Shanghai Pork Chops. This is something I remember when I was growing up in Shanghai, but it was a rare treat. Though I’m sad to report that it was so far from what I remembered.

I bet that many unknowing tourists came to Shanghai looking for the famous Fried Shanghai Pork Chops, and were puzzled at why there was any hype around it. But I know better what this pork chop should taste like!

Fading Traditions

My memory of fried Shanghai pork chops is most often associated with Chinese New Year, the only time we ever had fried foods, because oil supplies were limited and exorbitantly expensive at the time. I guess I’m becoming old, because like many older folks like to say, every day is Chinese New Year these days!

It’s a statement that the younger generations just can’t comprehend. Your favorite eats would be so much more special if you could only have them once a year. This post is to share my nostalgia and to record a fleeting childhood memory. As Bill likes to say, who needs a “notebook” when you have a blog? :)

Many famous traditional Shanghai street foods live on today to attract tourists. Lots of migrant Chinese small business peddlers make soup dumplings (xiao long bao, 小笼包), pan-fried buns (sheng jian bao, 生煎包), and these fried Shanghai pork chops.

As Shanghai becomes a bigger, more bustling city, I’ve come to realize that the street food versions of these mouthwatering treats are never as good as they used to be and often end in disappointment. But please don’t write off Shanghainese food if what you’ve tried doesn’t meet your expectations! It just means that you haven’t found the right restaurant or corner street food stall.

Go to restaurants that are liked by the locals. In my experience as a native, the Shanghainese are finicky eaters, so you will not go wrong if you follow their lead when it comes to food. Ask a friend––a hotel concierge even––and they will point you to the right places. You can also read my post on Shanghai Good Eats. I have some good suggestions!

Ok, let’s get into how to make this dish.

Shanghai Pork Chop Recipe Instructions

Rinse the pork tenderloin and pat it dry with a kitchen towel or paper towel. Slice the pork about 2 inches thick on a 30-degree angle.

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Then pound the meat to about ½-inch thick using a rolling pin or the back of your knife. Be careful not to pound it too thin.

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Marinate the pork chops with 2 beaten eggs, ½ teaspoon white pepper powder, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, 1½ tablespoons oyster sauce, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch.

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix everything well, and marinate for 30 minutes. (Move it to the refrigerator if you’re making this in the summer months.)

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Now prepare the dipping sauce. Add 1½ tablespoons light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon black vinegar, ½ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 3 tablespoons water, and chili oil to taste. Stir and set aside.

Add the vegetable oil to a deep pan for frying, at a depth of about 1 inch. Preheat it using low heat. While that’s happening, quickly beat 2 eggs in a large bowl. In another bowl, add ½ cup all-purpose flour, and add 1½ cups panko to another large plate.  

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Take the pork chop, lightly coat it with flour, then quickly dip it in the beaten egg.

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, dredge it in the panko to coat. Do your best to press the panko flakes into the pork chop to achieve a thick coating. Repeat until all of the pork is coated.

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Now turn the heat to medium high, and make sure the oil comes up to 350 degrees F. Fry the pork chops in batches for about 1½ minutes on each side.

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

The Shanghai pork chops are done once the crust turns golden brown. Don’t over-fry them. Most people overcook their pork. They should be juicy!

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

In between batches, transfer the pork to a wire rack or plate lined with paper towels.

To serve, cut the Shanghai pork chops into large strips…

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

And enjoy them with the dipping sauce you prepared!

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com
Shanghai-Style Pork Chops

Shanghai pork chops are fried until crispy and served with a tangy, spicy dipping sauce, and this recipe was re-created from Judy's childhood street food memories.
Prep Time45 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: shanghai pork chops
Servings: 4
Calories: 364kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

You’ll need:

For the dipping sauce:

Instructions

  • Rinse the pork tenderloin and pat it dry with a kitchen towel or paper towel. Slice the pork about 2 inches thick on a 30-degree angle. Then pound the meat to about ½-inch thick using a rolling pin or the back of your knife. Be careful not to pound it too thin.
  • Marinate the pork chops with 2 beaten eggs, ½ teaspoon white pepper powder, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, 1½ tablespoons oyster sauce, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. Mix everything well, and marinate for 30 minutes. (Move it to the refrigerator if you’re making this in the summer months.)
  • Now prepare the dipping sauce. Add 1½ tablespoons light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon black vinegar, ½ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 3 tablespoons water, and chili oil to taste. Stir and set aside.
  • Add the vegetable oil to a deep pan for frying, at a depth of about 1 inch. Preheat it using low heat. While that’s happening, quickly beat 2 eggs in a large bowl. In another bowl, add ½ cup all-purpose flour, and add 1½ cups panko to another large plate.
  • Take the pork chop, lightly coat it with flour, then quickly dip it in the beaten egg. Next, dredge it in the panko to coat. Do your best to press the panko flakes into the pork chop to achieve a thick coating. Repeat until all of the pork is coated.
  • Now turn the heat to medium high, and make sure the oil comes up to 350 degrees F. Fry the pork chops in batches for about 1½ minutes on each side. They’re done once the crust turns golden brown. Don’t over-fry the pork chops. Most people overcook their pork. They should be juicy! In between batches, transfer the pork to a wire rack or plate lined with paper towels.
  • To serve, cut the pork chop in large strips, and enjoy it with the dipping sauce you prepared.

Nutrition

Calories: 364kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 35g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 237mg | Sodium: 754mg | Potassium: 598mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 238IU | Calcium: 73mg | Iron: 4mg

 

15 Comments

  1. JJ says

    This was good. Looking at your pics again, I think you pounded your pork to about 1/4″ thick. I did 1/2″ thick and had some pretty thick pieces that took 6 – 7 min to fry at 350ish. I don’t see a huge difference flavor-wise between this and tonkatsu? I thought maybe the marinade but didn’t taste a ton of difference from marinating. I enjoyed the dipping sauce, my husband actually ended up preferring tonkatsu sauce with it.

    Either way it was good! My kids loved it, I plan to pack some in their lunches and we enjoyed our diner.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Salina, you can try preheating the oven to 350 degrees and baking it for 10 minutes to reheat. But just know that re-heating will dry out the pork chops. It’s always best to serve them fresh.

      Reply

  3. Healthy Kitchen 101 says

    Nailed it! I so love the way this pork chop is marinated by the mixture. I tried without the Shaoxing wine but another wine tho, I found it was so delicious and cripsy! Anyway, I would like to find the right win to make this chop more perfect next time xD – Natalie

    Reply

  4. Agnes Ma says

    Hi, Judy, Could I use my Air-Fryer to deep fry the pork in this recipe? If yes, do you know what the time & temperature are needed to set up on the air-fryer?

    Reply

  5. Mimi says

    5 stars
    This brings me back to my childhood memories in Shanghai. I remember having these pork chops over noodles and dipped in a bean sauce for some reason.

    Reply

  8. George Gale says

    5 stars
    I spent some time in the Weizhou at FuDa, and got to wander around there eating street food. Never had the pork chops, though. They look good. I taught a year in Wuhan (1986), at WuDa, and lived at the Weizhou there, up on top of a hill overlooking the Lake. Every evening when I rode past the faculty housing, every apartment was tuned to the news, everyone was cooking dinner, and all you could smell was that green oil smoking: At first I hated it, then I liked it, and now I miss it. We got a ration of one liter of oil from the comissary a month. But my salary was huge: 200人民币 per month, so I could afford to buy more oil!!

    Reply

