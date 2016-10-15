The Woks of Life

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles (Lajiang Mian）

Published:
By 41 Comments

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles, or Shanghai Lajiang Mian (上海辣酱面) was one of the many noodle soup dishes we enjoyed during our last visit to Shanghai.

It is mostly known as “la jiang mian” or sometimes “doubanjiang mian (豆瓣酱面) ,” and like any other dish, it has many variations. The dish is comprised of noodles, broth, and a spicy mixture of pork, tofu, peanuts, spicy chili bean paste, and sugar (the Shanghainese love sugar in their dishes). The spicy, savory mixture poured over a hot bowl of noodles is simply delicious, if not addictive.

La jiang mian is literally translated to “hot sauce noodles,” hence the name we came up for this dish in English. Chinese will eat these Shanghai hot sauce noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

The breakfast version of these Shanghai hot sauce noodles was lighter, with more soup and a lighter sauce with only spiced tofu and few scant pieces of pork.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles breakfast la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Other versions of the Shanghai hot sauce noodles were served with much more of the relish, a more concentrated spicy sauce and lots of hot oil floating on top. The picture of the version below was a vegetarian version with potato cubes, tofu and other veggies. The common denominator was the lajiang flavor of each version, including the recipe in this post!

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

La jiang is something that goes way back to my childhood, when I first tried babao lajiang (8 treasures sauce). It was not homemade and came straight out of a can! Quite different from an early recipe that Judy posted on our blog for a Spicy 8 Treasures stir-fry. This canned version is actually somewhat similar in taste to the Shanghai hot sauce noodles recipe I’ve developed here, and would probably be a good quick meal if you can find it at a Chinese grocery store today.

That said, homemade is always better, so check out the recipe, and use our Chinese ingredients glossary if you have questions about the key ingredient: spicy bean paste, or doubanjiang.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces pork shoulder, cut into ¼ inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup raw shelled and skinned peanuts 
  • 1/4 cup peanut or vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup doubanjiang (spicy chili bean sauce/paste)
  • ¼ cup diced onion
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into ¼ inch cubes (about ¾ cup)
  • 4 ounces five spice tofu, cut into ¼ inch cubes (3/4 cup)
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 6 cups chicken stock, divided
  • 12 ounces dried noodles
  • 1 scallion, chopped (optional)

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Blanch the cubed pork in boiling water for 30 seconds, drain, and rinse. Set aside. This keeps the final dish clear of any impurities/blood from the meat.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry the peanuts in the oil on low heat for 2 minutes…

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Until they’re just starting to turn golden brown (be careful not to burn). More oil will be fried out of the peanuts, and the mixture will become fragrant.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chili bean sauce to the peanuts and oil, and stir for 30 seconds to bring out the color of the red peppers in the sauce and infuse the oil, which is what you are looking for in this dish.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the onions and stir fry for 2 minutes on medium low heat until the onion begins to turn translucent.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the carrots, five spice tofu, and sugar, and stir fry for another 3 minutes on medium heat.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add 1 cup of chicken stock and the blanched pork and continue to stir fry until the liquid has evaporated (about 5 minutes).

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another cup of stock and repeat the stir-frying again until the liquid has evaporated. This continuous stir-fry melds all the flavors together.

Add the remaining 4 cups of stock, and bring it to a boil. Turn the heat down to medium low and simmer for another 30 minutes. Check the mixture every 5 minutes while simmering and give it a stir so the sauce on the side of the wok does not burn. The final la jing mian sauce should have a cup of liquid and lots of oil.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the noodles according to package directions until al dente. Chewy noodles are always the best for soup!

Divide the noodles and sauce among four bowls. Season with a little bit of salt if needed, and then pour over the water that you used to cook the noodles to create the soup. (This is how it’s done traditionally, but alternatively, you can use more hot chicken stock as your soup). 

Serve your Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles garnished with chopped scallions.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’re cooking this Shanghai hot sauce noodles for yourself only, you can store the unused portions of the hot sauce (la jiang) in the refrigerator for another day. All you need to do the next day is to cook the noodles and broth, reheat the la jiang and put it right on top of the noodle soup for a quick and easy meal.

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles la jiang mian, by thewoksoflife.com

4.78 from 9 votes

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles (Lajiang Mian -上海辣酱面）

Shanghai Hot Sauce Noodles is comprised of noodles, broth, and a spicy mixture of pork, tofu, peanuts, spicy chili bean paste, and sugar). The spicy, savory mixture poured over a hot bowl of noodles is simply delicious, if not addictive.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Noodles ad Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: hot sauce noodles
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 699kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces pork shoulder (225g, cut into ¼ inch cubes)
  • 1/2 cup raw shelled and skinned peanuts
  • 1/4 cup peanut or vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup doubanjiang (spicy chili bean sauce/paste)
  • ¼ cup onion (diced)
  • 2 medium carrots (cut into ¼ inch cubes, about ¾ cup)
  • 4 ounces five spice tofu (cut into ¼ inch cubes, 3/4 cup)
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 6 cups chicken stock (divided)
  • 12 ounces dried noodles (340g)
  • 1 scallion (chopped, optional)

Instructions

  • Blanch the cubed pork in boiling water for 30 seconds, drain, and rinse. This keeps the final dish clear of any impurities/blood from the meat.
  • Fry the peanuts in the oil on low heat for 2 minutes, until just starting to turn golden brown. More oil will be fried out of the peanuts, and the mixture will become fragrant.
  • Add the chili bean sauce to the peanuts and oil, and stir for 30 seconds to bring out the color of the red peppers in the sauce and infuse the oil, which is what you are looking for in this dish.
  • Next, add the onions and stir fry for 2 minutes on medium low heat until the onion begins to turn translucent.
  • Add the carrots, five spice tofu, and sugar, and stir fry for another 3 minutes on medium heat. Next, add 1 cup of chicken stock and the blanched pork and continue to stir fry until the liquid has evaporated (about 5 minutes). Add another cup of stock and repeat the stir-frying again until the liquid has evaporated. This continuous stir-fry melds all the flavors together.
  • Add the remaining 4 cups of stock, and bring it to a boil. Turn the heat down to medium low and simmer for another 30 minutes. Check the mixture every 5 minutes while simmering and give it a stir so the sauce on the side of the wok does not burn. The final sauce should have a cup of liquid and lots of oil.
  • Boil the noodles according to package directions until al dente. Chewy noodles are always the best for soup!
  • Divide the noodles and sauce among four bowls. Season with a little bit of salt if needed, and then pour over the water that you used to cook the noodles to create the soup. (This is how it’s done traditionally, but alternatively, you can use more hot chicken stock as your soup). Serve hot, garnished with chopped scallions if using.

Nutrition

Calories: 699kcal | Carbohydrates: 77g | Protein: 35g | Fat: 31g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 23mg | Sodium: 1581mg | Potassium: 714mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 15g | Vitamin A: 5125IU | Vitamin C: 3.8mg | Calcium: 57mg | Iron: 2.6mg

 

41 Comments

  1. Michelle says

    Can I use Yeo’s hot bean paste for this? It’s the end to one I can find. Is it the same as chili bean paste?
    Thank you!

    Reply

  2. Andrew Davidson says

    5 stars
    This has become one of my top recipes from this site. It’s everything I want in a noodle soup. I used my 3 year aged chili bean paste from the Mala market and it was amazing.

    I made the lanzhou beef noodle soup a few weeks ago and while it was good, I think I prefer this dish. Bonus points that this one is about 4 times easier to make as well. I can see why this is a staple meal in Shanghai.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Andrew, happy to hear you like this lajiang main. It’s definitely one of my favorites too, and now you’re reminding me it has been too long. I have to whip up a batch!

      Reply

  3. Ian says

    What kind of noodle did you guys use for this one?

    I tried with Japanese somen, which was alright, but I wonder if it would be better with something thicker.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Ian, we used a Chinese white wheat noodle. I like the fresh noodles you get in the refrigerator or freezer section (Korean brands are good also), as they are nice and chewy.

      Reply

  4. Tom says

    How does the recipe work if you cant get spiced tofu? Limited selection in my location for a lot of the ingredients your recipes call and I can only find regular unseasoned tofu.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Tom, you can use firm tofu instead of spiced tofu, or you can cut firm tofu into smaller pieces and simmer them uncovered in a mixture of 3 tablespoons of dark soy sauce, 1 1/2 cups of water, and 1/2 teaspoon five spice powder for 15 minutes (or until the liquid is reduced). Transfer to a plate to cool and store overnight in the refrigerator. It is a reasonable substitution. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  6. Trost says

    5 stars
    This recipe turned out well and has become my monday to thursday soup along with the Taiwanese Sesame Oil Chicken Soup.

    My question is:

    At some point in this recipe you wrote this:

    “Other versions were served with much more of the relish, a more concentrated spicy sauce and lots of hot oil floating on top”

    Could you please tell me how to do it that way ?

    Thanks.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Trost, sorry to have missed your comment and question for so long! Basically, you need to add more of the spicy chili bean paste, vegetable or peanut oil, and maybe a few deseeded dried red chili peppers in step #3. This step where you’re frying the chili bean sauce (doubanjiang) and adding dried red chilis gives the sauce that concentrated flavor and the extra oil. You may also need to increase the sugar to balance the salty red chili bean paste. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  8. HL says

    5 stars
    I’ve tried many of your recipes already, and this one is one of our favorites! I was doubtful about such a thick sauce and pouring the noodle water over it, as I thought it might get diluted. Not so! Very spicy and flavorful, thanks for another great one! It’s always in our rotation now. We love it with fresh noodles from our local Asian supermarket.

    Reply

      • HL says

        We are making it tonight! A question for you: would you know what the difference is between your recipe and the other photos you provided? How might I try to get a soup that looks more red? And in that case, would it make it infinitely more spicy? (I might want to avoid that! Spice is great but that looks insanely red…)

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi HL, I think the pictures of the restaurant versions use red chili oil, which will turn out much redder than when using douban jiang only. Some of the chili oils I see are extra red, but not always spicier, which I think is due to the variety of pepper used. I backed off the amount of oil used in this recipe, but I am sure the restaurant added a lot more red chili oil. Still really good, but amazing how much oil is used to get that look of rich red oil floating on the soup. Happy cooking!

          Reply

