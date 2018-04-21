The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry

Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 29 Comments

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Sauce (沙茶酱) is really underrated, and I’m not sure why. Often labeled on its packaging as “Chinese BBQ Sauce” in English, sha cha sauce is a mixture of shallots, garlic, dried shrimp, fish, and chilies that may not exactly sound all that appetizing, but when combined together in whatever magical process they use to make it, yields a savory, vaguely seafood-y, umami-laden condiment, and this Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry puts it front and center.

Sha Cha sauce is most often used in hot pot dipping sauces. If you’ve ever been to a hot pot restaurant and stood overwhelmed by choice at the sauce bar, you know that Sha Cha is just one of many different condiments that can go into a good hot pot dipping sauce. Everyone has different preferences for what they’d like their sauce to be, and as a result, sha cha is rarely featured as a key ingredient.

Even I love the stuff and have never used it in a stir-fry. Which is why, when I was brainstorming new recipes to blog, I thought, “how about a sha-cha-based stir-fry?”

As it turns out, I am not the first person to think of this. Surprise surprise.

Sha Cha Beef is indeed a real dish, dating back thousands of years. I’d just never tried it!

My version is pretty simple, featuring beef, scallions, ginger, and two big tablespoons of the good stuff. This Sha Cha Beef stir-fry is super satisfying with steamed white rice and a veggie side, and it only takes minutes to put together.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s how to make it!

You’ll need:

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

To the beef, add 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Mix well.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and sear the beef until it just turns opaque (it can still be slightly pink). Remove the beef from the wok and set aside.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Reduce the heat to medium, and add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic, sacha sauce, and sugar, and fry this mixture for 2 minutes.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions and beef back to the wok, along with the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Increase the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the scallions are wilted.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve with rice!

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry

This Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry puts sha cha sauce (沙茶酱) front and center. Often labeled on its packaging as “Chinese BBQ Sauce” in English, sha cha sauce is a mixture of shallots, garlic, seafood, and chilies that yields a savory, vaguely seafood-y, umami-laden condiment perfect for stir-fries.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time6 mins
Total Time16 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: sha cha beef
Servings: 4
Calories: 349kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 pound beef (450g, thinly sliced against the grain; can use flank steak or sirloin)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1-2 tablespoons ginger (minced)
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons Sha cha Sauce
  • 2 teaspoon sugar
  • 5 scallions (cut on an angle into 2-inch lengths)

Instructions

  • To the beef, add 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Mix well. Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and sear the beef until it just turns opaque (it can still be slightly pink). Remove the beef from the wok and set aside.
  • Reduce the heat to medium, and add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic, sacha sauce, and sugar, and fry this mixture for 2 minutes.
  • Add the scallions and beef back to the wok, along with the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Increase the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the scallions are wilted.

Nutrition

Calories: 349kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 82mg | Sodium: 176mg | Potassium: 394mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 360IU | Vitamin C: 4.6mg | Calcium: 59mg | Iron: 3.4mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Kaitlin's Special Noodles (Ground Pork Lo Mein)
Sticky Rice Stuffed Chicken Breast
Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

29 Comments

  3. Anna says


    I made this tonight and it was amazing! Even our picky toddler finished his plate and asked for more! This is definitely going in my ‘make again soon’ collection but I am hoping to add more to it to stretch the meat further and increase overall nutrition. My husband and I were thinking maybe bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms, and mung bean sprouts, but I wasn’t sure what would go best with the sha cha sauce or if we should double the non-beef ingredients to accommodate. Thoughts?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Anna, love the idea of adding additional veg to the dish. You could definitely add bell peppers, mushrooms, and bean sprouts, and it would be delicious! Julienned carrot and thinly sliced onions would also make great additions.

      Reply

        • Sarah says

          Depends on the volume of veggies you add, Anna. If you want to double the volume of meat/veg in general, it would be fine to double the amount of sauce. Though you might want to cook this in 2 batches, as crowding the wok with too many vegetables will likely give you a dish that tastes like it was steamed rather than stir-fried.

          Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables