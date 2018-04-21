The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry

Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry

by:
37 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Sauce (沙茶酱) is really underrated, and I’m not sure why. Often labeled on its packaging as “Chinese BBQ Sauce” in English, sha cha sauce is a mixture of shallots, garlic, dried shrimp, fish, and chilies. It may not exactly sound all that appetizing, but it’s a vaguely seafood-y, umami-laden condiment, and this Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry puts it front and center.

Where You Might’ve Seen Sha Cha Sauce

Sha Cha Sauce is most often used in hot pot dipping sauces. If you’ve ever been to a hot pot restaurant and stood overwhelmed by choice at the sauce bar, you know that Sha Cha is just one of many different condiments that can go into a good hot pot dipping sauce.

Everyone has different preferences for what they’d like their sauce to be, and as a result, sha cha is rarely featured as a key ingredient.

A Simple, Tasty Stir-fry That I Definitely Didn’t Make Up

Even I love the stuff and have never used it in a stir-fry. Which is why, when I was brainstorming new recipes to blog, I thought, “how about a sha-cha-based stir-fry?”

As it turns out, I am not the first person to think of this. Surprise surprise.

Sha Cha Beef is indeed a real dish, dating back thousands of years. I’d just never tried it!

My version is pretty simple, featuring beef, scallions, ginger, and two big tablespoons of the good stuff. This Sha Cha Beef stir-fry is super satisfying with steamed white rice and a veggie side, and it only takes minutes to put together.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s how to make it!

Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry Recipe Instructions

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

To the beef, add 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Mix well. For more information and preparing beef, see my dad’s post on how to slice and velvet beef for stir-fries.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and sear the beef until it just turns opaque (it can still be slightly pink). Remove the beef from the wok and set aside.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Reduce the heat to medium, and add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic, Sha Cha Sauce, and sugar, and fry this mixture for 2 minutes.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions and beef back to the wok, along with the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Increase the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the scallions are wilted.

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve with rice!

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 5 votes

Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry

This Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry puts sha cha sauce (沙茶酱) front and center. Often labeled on its packaging as “Chinese BBQ Sauce” in English, sha cha sauce is a mixture of shallots, garlic, seafood, and chilies that yields a savory, vaguely seafood-y, umami-laden condiment perfect for stir-fries.
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Sha Cha Beef Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 6 minutes
Total: 16 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound beef (450g, thinly sliced against the grain; can use flank steak or sirloin)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1-2 tablespoons ginger (minced)
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons Sha cha Sauce
  • 2 teaspoon sugar
  • 5 scallions (cut on an angle into 2-inch lengths)

Instructions

  • To the beef, add 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Mix well. Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and sear the beef until it just turns opaque (it can still be slightly pink). Remove the beef from the wok and set aside.
  • Reduce the heat to medium, and add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic, sacha sauce, and sugar, and fry this mixture for 2 minutes.
  • Add the scallions and beef back to the wok, along with the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Increase the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the scallions are wilted.

nutrition facts

Calories: 349kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 21g (42%) Fat: 27g (42%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 82mg (27%) Sodium: 176mg (7%) Potassium: 394mg (11%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 360IU (7%) Vitamin C: 4.6mg (6%) Calcium: 59mg (6%) Iron: 3.4mg (19%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

37 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. okiegirl says

    I live by myself — is it okay to lick the plate? :) The fabulous taste belies how easy this is. This goes in my regular rotation. At the end I did add a handful of of bean sprouts I needed to use up.

    As always, Sarah, thank you for such a wonderful recipe.

    Reply

  5. Donna says

    Thanks for mentioning that this contained dried shrimp. I have a shellfish allergy and probably would not have known this was an ingredient. I have made many of your recipes with excellent results and love your site. Keep up the great work!

    Reply

  8. Mary Anne Wong says

    5 stars
    Hi there It looks delicious. I cannot seem to find the sauce you have in the picture. Have you used the other brands like Lee Kum Kee which on its label says Chinese BBQ Sauce but in brackets says Char Siu Sauce; the other brand that I have seen in the shops is the Koon Chun sauce. Can you tell me whether you have used any of these brands to make your recipe. Thanks

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Mary Anne, that jar pictured is the only one we buy. It’s pretty commonly found in most asian grocery stores. Maybe take the photo into the store and ask the staff to find it for you?

      Reply

  9. Chris Lamkin says

    Oh, wow. Fond memories of this great condiment. I used to work at a small Thai restaurant and would make frequent trips over to Seattle and the most asked for items were Sha Cha and Black Sesame drink. The guys I worked with would make something similar to your recipe and add deep fried hard boiled eggs and whole basil leaves.

    Reply

  10. George Gale says

    Good use of the Bullhead sauce, I’m going to try it! When I taught at Wuhan U. long ago, my colleague and best friend Chen Weihang, who was a *great* cook, taught me many of his tricks. One was something he’d learned when he’d travelled to Singapore for a conference: use Bullhead as an an overnight marinade for satay skewers. Then, when the skewers are grilled over charcoal, the meat (beef, chicken, or pork) changes magically into wonderful bbq. Simply divine. We make a dipping sauce out of peanut butter (or sesame paste), la ja jiang, cocoanut milk, and lime juice. Yum!

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook