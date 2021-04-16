The Woks of Life

Seitan Puffs with Pea Tips

Judy
by:
1 Comments
Pea Tips with Seitan Puffs

This dish of Seitan Puffs with Pea Tips was a happy accident I created when rooting around for ingredients in the fridge to make a meatless dish for myself. 

While we still indulge in meat, I’m slowly seeing myself go vegetarian on many nights of the week, for both health and environmental reasons! Who would have thought? 

A High-Protein Seitan Vegan Dish  

This is a great vegan dish that’s high in protein. It’s so crazy satisfying, it could really compete with a meat dish. You don’t miss the meat AT ALL. 

It’s all thanks to fried seitan puffs, which are too delicious and should not be missed!  While seitan is a popular ingredient for vegans and plant-based eaters, these Chinese seitan puffs are not well-known. 

Seitan puffs package

Vitamin-Rich Leafy Greens

These seitan puffs and the pea tips (also called pea leaves or snow pea tips) are a perfect match. Pea tips usually need a good amount of oil. These seitan puffs are a bit oily, making them the perfect complement for the pea tips.

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Another leafy green I can suggest is spinach, which has a similar consistency and cooking time. 

It’s important to use leafy greens that cook in just a couple of minutes, as these seitan puffs should not be cooked for too long, or they will turn mushy. Total cooking time should be about 3-5 minutes.

Pea Tips with Seitan Puffs

Tip:

You may recall our recipe for Pork-Stuffed Chinese Fried Gluten Balls (they’re tastier than the name would suggest, I promise). These seitan puffs are a slightly different product, but you could use either. You simply need to cook the fried round puffs for a few minutes longer to cook them down.

Chinese fried gluten balls, thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Cook the ginger and garlic for 30 seconds, taking care not to burn the garlic.

Minced ginger and garlic
Ginger and garlic in oil

Now add the water…

Water, ginger, and garlic in wok

And seitan puffs. Increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. 

Adding seitan puffs to wok

Stir-fry to coat the puffs with hot liquid to soften. Add the light soy sauce, white pepper, and sesame oil.

Adding soy sauce to seitan puffs

Stir to mix everything well for a minute until the puffs are half deflated. 

Half deflated seitan puffs simmering

Now stir in the pea tips and cook until the seitan puffs are completely wilted.

Adding pea tips to wok

While the pea tips cook down, salt to taste. There’s no need to cover the wok at any point. There should still be some standing sauce. 

Stirring pea tips in wok

Once all the pea tips are wilted, serve.

Pea tips and seitan puffs in wok

The entire cooking time should be no more than 3-5 minutes if you properly preheat your wok. 

Pea Tips and Seitan Puffs Stir-fry
Seitan puffs with pea leaves

Seitan Puffs with Pea Tips

This recipe of Seitan Puffs with pea tips (pea leaves) is meatless, protein-packed, and so delicious that you won't even miss the meat!
by: Judy
Course:Vegetable
Cuisine:Chinese
Pea Tips with Seitan Puffs
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil (any neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola)
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1/2-3/4 cup water quantity depends on your stove's BTUs and how quickly water cooks off in your wok)
  • 2 1/2 ounces seitan puffs
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 8 ounces snow pea tips
  • salt to taste
Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Cook the ginger and garlic for 30 seconds, taking care not to burn the garlic. Now add the water and seitan puffs. Increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil.
  • Stir-fry to coat the puffs with hot liquid to soften. Add the light soy sauce, white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir to mix everything well for a minute until the puffs are half-deflated.
  • Now stir in the pea tips and cook until the seitan puffs are completely wilted. While the pea tips cook down, salt to taste. There’s no need to cover the wok at any point. There should still be some standing sauce.
  • Once all the pea tips are wilted, serve. The entire cooking time should be no more than 3-5 minutes if you properly preheat your wok.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

