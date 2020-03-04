The Woks of Life

Seaweed Egg Drop Soup (紫菜蛋花汤)

23 Comments
This Chinese home-style seaweed egg drop soup recipe is healthy and very quick to make. Many Chinese families serve soup with every meal, and this recipe is a common go-to! 

It’s just as popular as another common variation (and a reader favorite), tomato egg drop soup

Usually made with water and chicken powder for speed/convenience, this soup is truly superior when made with homemade chicken stock or my chicken/pork stock. If you have some in the freezer ready to go, now’s the perfect time to use it! 

To make it vegetarian, use a store-bought veggie stock, or better yet, Sarah’s Asian Vegetable Stock, and omit the dried shrimp!

Types of Dried Seaweed

Did you know that all seaweed is edible? That’s right––there are currently no known poisonous seaweeds in existence. We can eat it all! Today, seaweed is farmed and harvested across Asia.

It’s highly nutritious, containing iodine to support thyroid function, as well as other vitamins, minerals, and even antioxidants.

That’s the bright side. The potential downside is that when you go to dried ingredients aisle at the Asian grocery store, there are seemingly countless seaweed options to choose from, all labeled with different words and terms, including “kelp,” “laver,” “kombu,” “moss,” “nori,” and more. 

For this recipe, look for seaweed labeled “dried laver” and sold in large round cakes. You can also find it online. Don’t mistake it for the roasted, salted seaweed sold in small index card sized sheets, which is meant to be eaten dry as a snack.

Seaweed Egg Drop Soup Recipe Instructions 

Toast the dried seaweed in a clean, dry wok over medium heat for 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Add the chicken stock and water to a wok or pot, and bring it to a boil. Add the dried shrimp flakes (if using), sesame oil, white pepper, and toasted seaweed. Stir and bring to a boil again.

With the stock boiling, stir in the beaten eggs, and then the chopped scallions.

Bring to a boil once again.

Serve immediately.

5 from 3 votes

Seaweed Egg Drop Soup (紫菜蛋花汤)

This Chinese home-style seaweed egg drop soup recipe is healthy and quick. Many Chinese families serve soup with every meal––this recipe is a common go-to!
by: Judy
Course:Soup
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 g dried seaweed
  • 4 cups chicken stock (or vegetable stock, 950 ml)
  • 1 cup water (235 ml; can replace with more stock)
  • 5 g dried shrimp flakes (optional)
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon sesame oil (to taste)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 2 eggs (beaten)
  • 1 scallion (thinly sliced)

Instructions

  • Toast the dried seaweed in a clean, dry wok over medium heat for 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Add the chicken stock and water to a wok or pot, and bring it to a boil. Add the dried shrimp flakes (if using), sesame oil, white pepper, and toasted seaweed. Stir and bring to a boil again.
  • With the stock boiling, stir in the beaten eggs, and then the chopped scallions. Bring to a boil once again, and serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 77kcal (4%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 4g (6%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 96mg (32%) Sodium: 153mg (6%) Potassium: 233mg (7%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 149IU (3%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 27mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Follow us on Facebook