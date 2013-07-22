The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Seared Asian Salmon with Caramelized Onions and Lemon-Cilantro Edamame Puree

Seared Asian Salmon with Caramelized Onions and Lemon-Cilantro Edamame Puree

seared salmon edamame puree

So I made this last weekend for lunch, because I was feelin’ fancy, and I wanted something a little different from the lazy salads I’ve taken to eating for the past few days. I had some salmon and edamame in the freezer, and thus began the birth of this dish, which I will now be making again. And again. And then probably some more after that. It was, in a word, awesome.

I’ve made salmon with pea puree in the past, so I decided to try it with edamame, adding the flavors of cilantro and lemon, which are things that go great with fish. And whenever my grandmother makes salmon, she likes to throw sliced onions into the pan that the salmon was cooking in and caramelize them, so I followed suit. The onions pick up all of that rich salmon-y flavor from the pan, the juices drip down all over the edamame. And…what WHAT!? It’s actually healthy.

Now, I wrote the recipe to serve 4, but in the pictures, you’ll see that I made just one portion (uh…a really BIG portion. But one portion, nevertheless), because it’s just me here.  Sometimes you gotta treat yourself a little special, ya know?

Let’s start. Here’s what you need:

 

For the salmon:

For the edamame:

  • 1 14 oz. package of frozen shelled edamame, thawed (about 4 cups)
  • 3 shallots, roughly chopped
  • 5 cloves garlic, sliced
  • olive oil
  • salt and pepper
  • a handful of cilantro
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • water

Start by taking your lovely salmon and put it in a bowl or shallow dish…

salmon

Add the marinade ingredients, including the black vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, and honey. Season one side with freshly ground black pepper. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes at room temperature (leaving it at room temperature will ensure it cooks evenly later).

asian salmon

Prepare the rest of the ingredients. Slice up the onions and set aside, and chop the shallots and garlic for the edamame.

garlic-shallot

Heat a couple tablespoons olive oil in a skillet or pan over medium heat for the edamame. Add the shallots and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.

asian salmon edamame

Add the edamame and sautee until they’re really tender and slightly browned, about 8-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

asian-salmon-edamame-2

Heat another cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once it’s good and hot, add a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Carefully place the salmon in the olive oil, pepper side down. Season the other side with pepper.

asian salmon

Sear for about 4-5 minutes on the first side until they’ve got good color. Flip them over and cook for another 2-3 minutes on the other side, depending on the thickness of the salmon.

seared asian salmon

Take the salmon fillets out of the pan and let them rest on a plate while you assemble the rest of the dish. Add the sliced onion to the pan you were cooking the salmon in, and sautee for a few minutes until golden and caramelized.

sauteed onions

Meanwhile, transfer the edamame to a food processor. Add a handful of fresh cilantro and the zest of one lemon.

edamame puree lemon

Then add the lemon juice…

edamame puree

lemon edamame puree

Puree the mixture, gradually adding ¼ cup olive oil as the food processor runs. Then stream in some water gradually until it reaches a creamy consistency. A ½ cup to 2/3 of a cup should do it, but see what works for you.

Put a mound of edamame puree on each plate and top it with a salmon fillet and some of the sautéed onions. Season with a little sea salt, garnish with cilantro, and serve!

asian salmon edamame puree

seared salmon edamame

 

seared salmon edamame puree
5 from 1 vote

Seared Asian Salmon with Caramelized Onions and Lemon-Cilantro Edamame Puree

This is a recipe for an entire meal in one. It's low carb, healthy, and super flavorful and delicious!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Fish
Cuisine: American
Keyword: asian salmon, edamame puree
Servings: 4
Calories: 499kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

FOR THE SALMON:

FOR THE EDAMAME:

Instructions

  • Start by marinating the salmon in the black vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, and honey. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes at room temperature.
  • Prepare the rest of the ingredients. Slice up the onions and set aside. Chop the shallots and garlic for the edamame.
  • Heat a couple tablespoons olive oil in a pan over medium heat for the edamame. Add the shallots and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add the edamame and sautee until they’re really tender and slightly browned, about 8-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Heat another cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once it’s good and hot, add a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Season one side of the salmon with some freshly ground black pepper. Carefully place the salmon in the olive oil, pepper side down. Season the other side with pepper.
  • Sear for about 4-5 minutes on the first side until they’ve got good color. Flip them over and cook for another 2-3 minutes on the other side, depending on the thickness of the salmon.
  • Take the salmon fillets out of the pan and let them rest on a plate while you assemble the rest of the dish. Add the sliced onion to the pan you were cooking the salmon in, and sautee for a few minutes until golden and caramelized.
  • Meanwhile, transfer the edamame to a food processor. Add 1/2 cup fresh cilantro and the zest and juice of one lemon. Puree, gradually adding ¼ cup olive oil as the food processor runs. Then stream in some water gradually until it reaches a creamy consistency. A ½ cup to 2/3 of a cup should do it, but see what works for you.
  • Put a mound of edamame puree on each plate and top it with a salmon fillet and some of the sautéed onions. Season with a little sea salt, garnish with cilantro, and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 499kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 46g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 94mg | Sodium: 512mg | Potassium: 1472mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 203IU | Vitamin C: 28mg | Calcium: 116mg | Iron: 4mg

 

7 Comments

  1. Jon says

    5 stars
    Wow. I have just had the salmon, (although with stir fried veggie noodles) and that marinade is lovely.

    I didn’t have any Chinese black vinegar, so I substituted Balsamic and I grated a little fresh ginger into the marinade – but it is the subtleties of the vinegar, sesame and soy that work so well with the taste of the salmon.

    The secret seems to be to not overpower the fish.

    Reply

  2. StephChicago says

    Wow! I’m always looking for new recipes online with ingredients I have a taste for and this salmon and edamame dish was incredible. Such flavor, texture and deliciousness. Thank you for the recipe! I will definitely save it for future use.

    Reply

  3. Bill says

    Hey there, thanks so much for dropping by my blog! I’m glad you did because now I know about yours. I eat salmon all the time and this dish looks absolutely fantastic. I also love edamame. Gotta try this soon. I’ll be stopping by again soon! Great post!

    Reply

