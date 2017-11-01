The Woks of Life

Seafood Congee (海鲜粥)

Seafood Congee (海鲜粥)

Published: Last Updated:
By 15 Comments

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Lately, I’ve been rethinking a common Chinese staple: porridge, aka “congee,” “粥 (zhou),” or “稀饭 (xi-fan).”

In China, Northerners like it plain (白粥), but Southerners like plenty of additional flavor. Some of our family’s favorites (mostly from Bill’s Cantonese side of the family) are Pork with Thousand Year Old Egg Congee (皮蛋廋肉粥), Fish Fillet Congee (鱼片粥), and Pork Bone Congee, to name a few. We even make congee with Thanksgiving leftovers!

For most of my life, congee has been considered a light meal and a simple breakfast choice. But in recent years, more and more Chaozhou (潮州) congee restaurants are popping up all over China, elevating this breakfast item to the dinner table (along with some eye-popping price tags!).

The first time I noticed congee’s new status was during a trip to Shanghai in the summer of 2009. Despite the hot and humid summer heat, I could see people sipping beer, chatting leisurely, and sharing a large clay pot of congee. I couldn’t understand the desire for hot congee in the dead of summer. But the image that’s stuck in my head–and the appeal it seems–was the clay pots of seafood congee with big chunks of bright red crab poking through the surface of the thick rice porridge, dotted with herbs and ginger. At over 100RMB a pot, I was pretty bewildered at congee’s new status and people’s willingness to spend the big bucks on a simple bowl of porridge.

So in the spirit of this new trend and to celebrate congee “making it,” as more than a cheap breakfast dish, I’ve decided to try my hand at making this Seafood Congee. The end result is an impressive dish that seafood lovers will swoon for. What’s more, it can be achieved with just a handful of shrimp and the small indulgence of a couple of crabs. The key to stretching your seafood is using the head-on shrimp to make a rich shrimp stock that gives this congee its distinctive color and flavor. The addition of aromatics like scallions, cilantro, ginger, and white pepper round out the dish to make a super flavorful, satisfying meal.

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

For this recipe, I’m using my foolproof trick for 20-minute congee. The technique of adding frozen, washed, uncooked rice to your congee, instead of standard dry rice, dramatically reduces cooking times and gets you the thick congee texture we all know and love. If you’re like me, you already have a bag of rice ready and waiting in your freezer for when the congee craving strikes! If you don’t, it’s a quick step you can prep early in the day or the night before. You’ll save yourself the hefty price tag and have restaurant-quality congee in no time!

Let’s get started!  

You’ll need:

  • 8 ounces whole shrimp (heads on, with shells)
  • 2 crab, about ½ pound total (we used Maryland Blue Crabs)
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 4 large slices of ginger, julienned
  • 10 cups water
  • 1 cup frozen white rice
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • Salt, to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 handful chopped cilantro
  • 1 handful chopped scallions

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse the shrimp under cold water, and remove the heads (don’t throw them away though). To clean the shrimp, cut open the back shell using kitchen shears to de-vein. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels and set aside both the shrimp and the heads in the refrigerator.   

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

For the crab, lift off the top shell of each crab and rinse clean using Bill’s detailed cleaning instructions in our recipe for Cantonese-style Scallion Ginger Crab for reference. Cut the cleaned crab into 4-6 pieces, and set aside in the refrigerator.

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Now we’re ready to begin cooking! Heat the oil in a thick-bottomed soup pot over medium heat. Stir-fry the shrimp heads along with half of the julienned ginger for a couple of minutes, until they turn crispy and the oil turns a deep red color.

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add in the water, and bring it to a boil. Turn down the heat to medium low, and simmer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, turn off the heat, and scoop out/discard the shrimp heads.

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the frozen white rice and Shaoxing wine, bring to a boil again, and cook for 15 minutes over medium heat. The congee should be bubbling gently. Remember to stir from the bottom periodically to prevent the rice from sticking.

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

After 15 minutes, add in the cleaned shrimp and crab.

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir, cover, and cook for another 10 minutes–until the shrimp and crab are cooked through.

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Before serving, add salt to taste, white pepper, cilantro, scallion, and the rest of the ginger. 

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Seafood congee immediately and hot!

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Seafood Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Seafood Congee (海鲜粥)

Seafood Congee is an impressive dish for seafood lovers. Seafood congee is made with a handful of shrimp, rich shrimp stock and the a couple of small crabs.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time1 hr 30 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: seafood congee
Servings: 8
Calories: 200kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole shrimp (heads on, with shells)
  • 2 crabs (about ½ pound total, we used Maryland Blue Crabs)
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 4 slices ginger (julienned)
  • 10 cups water
  • 1 cup frozen white rice
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • Salt (to taste)
  • ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 0.5 cup cilantro (chopped)
  • 0.5 cup scallions (chopped)

Instructions

  • Rinse the shrimp under cold water, and remove the heads (don’t throw them away though). To clean the shrimp, cut open the back shell using kitchen shears to de-vein. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels and set aside both the shrimp and the heads in the refrigerator.
  • For the crab, lift off the top shell of each crab and rinse clean using Bill’s detailed cleaning instructions in our recipe for Cantonese-style Scallion Ginger Crab for reference. Cut the cleaned crab into 4-6 pieces, and set aside in the refrigerator.
  • Now we’re ready to begin cooking! Heat the oil in a thick-bottomed soup pot over medium heat. Stir-fry the shrimp heads along with half of the julienned ginger for a couple of minutes, until they turn crispy and the oil turns a deep red color. Then add in the water, and bring it to a boil. Turn down the heat to medium low, and simmer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, turn off the heat, and scoop out/discard the shrimp heads.
  • Next, add the frozen white rice and Shaoxing wine, bring to a boil again, and cook for 15 minutes over medium heat. The congee should be bubbling gently. Remember to stir from the bottom periodically to prevent the rice from sticking. After 15 minutes, add in the cleaned shrimp and crab. Stir, cover, and cook for another 10 minutes--until the shrimp and crab are cooked through.
  • Before serving, add salt to taste, white pepper, cilantro, scallion, and the rest of the ginger. Serve immediately!

Nutrition

Calories: 200kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 95mg | Sodium: 359mg | Potassium: 216mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 165IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 80mg | Iron: 1mg

 

15 Comments

  2. Scott says

    5 stars
    Love congee. Your blog has rekindled my love of it. I’ve made all your prior recipes and can’t wait to do this one. I’ve attempted brown rice congee once and failed. Do you have any tips?

    Reply

  4. Lasse says

    5 stars
    I have a question.
    In restaurants we they serve congee, i guess they don’t make it to order (takes like 5 min and not 15) how do they keep it warm?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Lasse, restaurants usually have a large pot of plain congee prepared, then finish an order by adding ingredients and spices once an order is placed.

      Reply

  6. Janice says

    I haven’t eaten turkey in years and I always find myself missing it when my mom makes her Thanksgiving leftovers congee! Better than the turkey dinner itself and especially good if we’d made wild rice turkey stuffing for the bird and a little bit made its way into the congee. I am excited to try this seafood version!

    Reply

  7. Arthur Hom says

    Judy,
    Did you really mean a cup of frozen uncooked rice. Or did you mean frozen cooked rice like you would keep around for fried rice? I can’t imagine frozen uncooked rice shortening the boil time that dramatically.
    I truly enjoy your families recipes.

    Reply

