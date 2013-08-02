The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce

by:
22 Comments
Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Scallion pancakes or Cong You Bing (葱油饼) are the quintessential Chinese snack. When we were younger, my sister and I used to come home from school and take a scallion pancake out of the freezer to relieve those after-school hunger pangs. You can find them in restaurants, the frozen foods section of the Chinese grocery store, or street cart vendors.

All of those places are pretty good, but why not make them at home? It’s so easy. The cong you bing dough is literally just flour and water , add scallions, salt, some elbow grease, a hot pan and Scallion pancakes are served!

There’s really no excuse, people…let’s be real here.

You can serve these Chinese pancakes with whatever dipping sauce you like, but I really like this combination of garlic, soy sauce, and a touch of vinegar.

My dad has since posted a 9 layer scallion pancake which is similar but with a more fancy name and prep method and of course, my mom has published a traditional Shou Zhua Bing Chinese pancake which has a crazy-good flaky texture so be sure to check them both out but try my recipe first!

Okay. Prepare yourselves. Here we go:

Recipe Instructions

Start by taking out a mixing bowl, and add the flour and hot water.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Stir with a floured hand until it forms a dough.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Now it’s time to knead! Drop your dough onto a floured surface (you can also do this right in the bowl, if you like).

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Knead the dough for five minutes until smooth.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Place the dough back into the bowl and cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel. Allow it to rest for 30 minutes.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

While the dough is resting, you can chop up your scallions

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

And assemble the dipping sauce. Just put all these sauce ingredients into a small bowl and stir!

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

After those thirty minutes are up, cut your scallion pancake dough into three equal pieces. Take a rolling pin and roll each piece into a seven-inch circle. Each time you roll, pick up the dough and turn it a quarter-turn to the left (Or to the right. Did I mention I’m left-handed?). This gives you a nice circle every time, and prevents the dough from sticking to the board. Brush each circle lightly with some oil.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Sprinkle with salt and scallions. Carefully roll the dough into a cigar shape.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Then coil that around itself into a spiral shape.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Then roll that out into a pancake about six inches in diameter (you don’t want it to be too thin), and sprinkle with sesame seeds, pressing them lightly into the dough. Repeat this process with the other two pieces of dough.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Heat a nonstick pan or cast iron skillet with about a tablespoon of oil. Fry each cong you bing pancake, about 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown.

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

Cut into wedges and serve with your dipping sauce!

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce, by thewoksofife.com

5 from 2 votes

Cong You Bing Scallion Pancakes with Dipping Sauce

Scallion pancakes or cong you bing are the quintessential Chinese snack. This recipe is very easily multiplied for large crowds!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Scallion pancakes with sesame seeds and dipping sauce
serves: 4
Prep: 40 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

FOR THE PANCAKES:

FOR THE SAUCE:

Instructions

  • In a mixing bowl, add the flour and hot water and stir until it forms a dough.
  • On a floured surface, knead the dough for five minutes until smooth. Place back in the bowl, cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel, and allow it to rest for 30 minutes. While the dough is resting, you can slice your scallions and assemble the dipping sauce.
  • After those thirty minutes are up, cut your dough into three equal pieces. Take a rolling pin and roll each piece into a seven-inch circle. Each time you roll, pick up the dough and turn it a quarter-turn to the left (or the right...we’re not picky). This gives you a perfect circle every time, and prevents the dough from sticking to the board.
  • Brush each circle with some oil, and sprinkle with salt and scallions. Roll the dough into a cigar shape. Then coil that around itself like a snail. Then roll that out into a pancake about six inches in diameter (you don’t want it to be too thin).
  • Sprinkle with sesame seeds and press them lightly into the dough. Repeat this process with the other two pieces of dough.
  • Heat a nonstick pan or cast iron skillet with about a tablespoon of oil. Fry each pancake, about 3 minutes per side, until golden brown. Cut into wedges and serve with your dipping sauce.

nutrition facts

Calories: 249kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 37g (12%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Sodium: 546mg (23%) Potassium: 86mg (2%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 75IU (2%) Vitamin C: 1.7mg (2%) Calcium: 31mg (3%) Iron: 2.7mg (15%)

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

