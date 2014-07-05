The Woks of Life

Scallion Ginger Shrimp Recipe (Redux!)

Scallion Ginger Shrimp Recipe (Redux!), by thewoksoflife.com

Classic Scallion Ginger Shrimp stir fry is great for the summer and lightning fast to make and prepare. Shrimp defrosts easily, cutting the ginger and scallion is a snap, and and with a hot wok, you could be eating within 10 minutes if you’re skilled in the art of stir-frying! Ok, so if you want to go slowly and not mess up your costly shrimp investment, you can always follow the directions carefully at your own pace. You’ll need time to cook the rice anyway.

We posted a similar shrimp stir fry recipe way back when we started this blog, but since it’s so quick, we decided to do it again–this time with more photos.

Ginger and scallion are a very common pairing in Chinese cooking and there are many versions of seafood cooked in this style.  This scallion ginger shrimp stir fry is quite easy to make and it’s much easier to prepare shrimp so it’s a much more approachable dish to cook at home.  That said, we also have made Scallion Ginger Lobster, twin lobsters just like you get at a Chinese banquet and also Scallion Ginger Cantonese Crab which you must consider for the upcoming blue crab season!

Scallion Ginger Shrimp Recipe (Redux!), by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 16 oz. shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 4 scallions, cut into 2-3 inch lengths
  • 10 thin slices of fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons peanut or canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing Wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper (or to taste)
  • small pinch of sugar
  • Small dash of soy sauce (optional)

Defrost your shrimp and give them a quick rinse, checking them for any veins that still remain. Shrimp right out of of the grocery freezer bags are generally nicely cleaned, but sometimes they do miss a few here and there. Shrimp defrost pretty quickly and you can always use some warm water to rinse them and move the process along.

After they are defrosted and clean, place them into a colander to drain well. I would recommend you let the shrimp get to room temperature and pat them dry with a paper towel so you don’t get a small flood of liquid in the wok, which will cool it down too much and mess up the dish. High heat is crucial.

Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com

Next, wash your scallions and ginger and shake them dry. Cut the scallions into 2 1/2 inch pieces and slice the ginger to about 1/8 inch thickness. Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat and spread the ginger across the wok. Let it fry in the oil for about 20 seconds to infuse the oil with that great flavor and immediately crank up the flame to the highest setting. We always start with the ginger since it does not burn easily.

Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the scallion ends and meatier middle parts of the scallion. The wok should hopefully be screaming hot by now. If it’s not screaming hot, a good trick is to remove the stuff from the pan first, really get it smoking, and then add the ingredients back in.

Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com

Add the shrimp to the ginger and scallion mixture and give it a quick toss. Let the shrimp sear for 20 seconds and add the shaoxing wine, sesame oil, salt, white pepper, and a pinch of sugar.

Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the rest of the scallions to the wok and stir fry until the shrimp is cooked through – about a minute.

Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com

If you like, now is the time to add that splash of soy. Give it a final toss.

Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com

Plate it up and serve this scallion ginger shrimp hot with steamed rice!

Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com Scallion Ginger Shrimp by thewoksoflife.com

Scallion Ginger Shrimp Recipe

Classic Scallion Ginger Shrimp is great for the summer and lightning fast to make and prepare. Shrimp defrosts easily, cutting the ginger and scallion is a snap, and and with a hot wok, you could be eating within 10 minutes!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients

  • 1 pound shrimp (450g, peeled and deveined)
  • 4 scallions (cut into 2-3 inch lengths)
  • 10 thin slices fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil (or canola or vegetable oil)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing Wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper (or to taste)
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 dash soy sauce (optional)

Instructions

  • Defrost your shrimp and give them a quick rinse, checking them for any veins. After they are defrosted and clean, place them into a colander to drain well. Pat them dry with a paper towel.
  • Cut the scallions into 2 1/2 inch pieces and slice the ginger to about 1/8 inch thickness. Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat and spread the ginger across the wok. Let it fry in the oil for about 20 seconds to infuse the oil with all that great flavor, and immediately turn up the flame to the highest setting.
  • Next, add the scallion ends and the meatier middle parts of the scallion. Give everything a quick stir and add the shrimp. Let the shrimp sear for 20 seconds and add the wine, sesame oil, salt, white pepper, and pinch of sugar.
  • Add the remaining green portion of the scallions and stir-fry until the shrimp is just cooked through. Add in the dash of soy if using, and give everything a final toss. Plate and serve immeidately

Nutrition

Calories: 191kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 286mg | Sodium: 1043mg | Potassium: 145mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 120IU | Vitamin C: 7.2mg | Calcium: 173mg | Iron: 2.6mg

 

