Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

For as long as I can remember, most special occasions and big gatherings in our family have been celebrated with a whole steamed fish: Chinese New Year’s Eve dinners, birthdays for grandparents, and big family dinners around holiday times; they’ve always included a whole steamed fish with ginger, scallion, cilantro and a simple and delicious cooked soy sauce.

(Soy sauce sauce? Soy sauce? Technically it’s a soy sauce sauce, but we’ll just say soy sauce for now.)  

A Winning Combination

We have a recipe for the classic Steamed Whole Fish that’s showed up on the family dinner table over the years, but this Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon recipe is a shortcut that’s just as satisfying.

The delicious combination of ginger, scallion, cilantro, and soy sauce gives that traditional flavor, but easy-to-prepare and rich salmon takes the traditional recipe to a new level.  

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

What’s more, salmon is one of those dishes that has been pigeon-holed in mainstream cuisine. I feel like I’ve come to a point where I’m either eating delicious salmon sushi or just a seared/grilled nondescript salmon fillet. Well, we say salmon deserves more. This is a fresh take on our favorite fish, and a recipe that’s definitely a new go-to for us.

And the cherry on top? One pan! Not sure what we’re all waiting for. Let’s start.

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

Scallion Ginger Salmon: Recipe Instructions

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

Place a frying pan (we used a cast-iron skillet), over medium-high heat. Spread two tablespoons of oil evenly in the pan. Place the salmon in the pan skin-side down. Cook the salmon on each side for 4-7 minutes, depending on the thickness of the piece. These somewhat thicker fillets took closer to 7 minutes on each side. Don’t fuss with the salmon while it cooks.

As a little cheat, look at the side of your filet. There should be no appearance of rawness in the middle. As the cooked salmon converges in the center of the cross-section of your filet as you sear each side, you’ll be able to get a decent sense of when your salmon is cooked.

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

While the salmon is cooking, in a small bowl, mix together the water, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and salt. Set aside.

Transfer the cooked filets to a plate. In the same pan you seared the salmon in, add 2 tablespoons of oil, and lightly fry the ginger until crisp. Add the scallions and cook until wilted, followed by the prepared soy sauce mixture.

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the sauce to a boil, and turn off the heat.

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

To serve the crispy scallion ginger salmon, place on a bed of rice, and spoon the scallion and ginger evenly over the salmon. Pour the sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the chopped cilantro.

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy this Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon over a bed of Thai Jasmine rice

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon, by thewoksoflife.com

4.97 from 33 votes

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon

This Crispy Ginger Scallion Salmon recipe uses a delicious combination of ginger, scallion, cilantro, and soy sauce gives that traditional flavor of a steamed fish, but easy-to-prepare and rich, crispy salmon takes the traditional recipe to a new level.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 2 eight oz. salmon fillets (450g total, sprinkled lightly and evenly with salt)
  • ½ cup water
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons ginger (finely julienned)
  • 3 scallions (very thinly julienned into 2-inch pieces)
  • 1/2 cup cilantro (chopped)

Instructions

  • Place a frying pan (we used a cast-iron skillet), over medium-high heat. Spread two tablespoons of oil evenly in the pan. Place the salmon in the pan skin-side down. Cook the salmon on each side for 4-7 minutes, depending on the thickness of the piece. These somewhat thicker fillets took closer to 7 minutes on each side. Don’t fuss with the salmon while it cooks.
  • As a little cheat, look at the side of your filet. There should be no appearance of rawness in the middle. As the cooked salmon converges in the center of the cross-section of your filet as you sear each side, you’ll be able to get a decent sense of when your salmon is cooked.
  • While the salmon is cooking, in a small bowl, mix together the water, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and salt. Set aside.
  • Transfer the cooked filets to a plate. In the same pan you seared the salmon in, add 2 tablespoons of oil, and lightly fry the ginger until crisp. Add the scallions and cook until wilted, followed by the prepared soy sauce mixture. Bring the sauce to a boil, and turn off the heat.
  • To serve the salmon, place on a bed of rice, and spoon the scallion and ginger evenly over the salmon. Pour the sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the chopped cilantro.

nutrition facts

Calories: 308kcal (15%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 22g (34%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 62mg (21%) Sodium: 954mg (40%) Potassium: 649mg (19%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 270IU (5%) Vitamin C: 2.6mg (3%) Calcium: 23mg (2%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

@thewoksoflife

 

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

