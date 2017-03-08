The Woks of Life

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon

Published:
By

For as long as I can remember, most special occasions and big gatherings in our family have been celebrated with a whole steamed fish: Chinese New Year’s Eve dinners, birthdays for grandparents, and big family dinners around holiday times; they’ve always included a whole steamed fish with ginger, scallion, cilantro and a simple and delicious cooked soy sauce.

(Soy sauce sauce? Soy sauce? Technically it’s a soy sauce sauce, but we’ll just say soy sauce for now.)  

We have a recipe for the classic Steamed Whole Fish that’s showed up on the family dinner table over the years, but this Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon recipe is a shortcut that’s just as satisfying. The delicious combination of ginger, scallion, cilantro, and soy sauce gives that traditional flavor, but easy-to-prepare and rich salmon takes the traditional recipe to a new level.  

What’s more, salmon is one of those dishes that has been pigeon-holed in mainstream cuisine. I feel like I’ve come to a point where I’m either eating delicious salmon sushi or just a seared/grilled nondescript salmon fillet. Well, we say salmon deserves more. This is a fresh take on our favorite fish, and a recipe that’s definitely a new go-to for us.

And the cherry on top? One pan! Not sure what we’re all waiting for. Let’s start.

You’ll need:

  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 2 eight oz. salmon fillets, sprinkled lightly and evenly with salt
  • ½ cup water
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons finely julienned ginger
  • 3 scallions, very thinly julienned into 2-inch pieces
  • A handful of cilantro, chopped

Place a frying pan (we used a cast-iron skillet), over medium-high heat. Spread two tablespoons of oil evenly in the pan. Place the salmon in the pan skin-side down. Cook the salmon on each side for 4-7 minutes, depending on the thickness of the piece. These somewhat thicker fillets took closer to 7 minutes on each side. Don’t fuss with the salmon while it cooks.

As a little cheat, look at the side of your filet. There should be no appearance of rawness in the middle. As the cooked salmon converges in the center of the cross-section of your filet as you sear each side, you’ll be able to get a decent sense of when your salmon is cooked.

While the salmon is cooking, in a small bowl, mix together the water, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and salt. Set aside.

Transfer the cooked filets to a plate. In the same pan you seared the salmon in, add 2 tablespoons of oil, and lightly fry the ginger until crisp. Add the scallions and cook until wilted, followed by the prepared soy sauce mixture.

Bring the sauce to a boil, and turn off the heat.

To serve the crispy scallion ginger salmon, place on a bed of rice, and spoon the scallion and ginger evenly over the salmon. Pour the sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the chopped cilantro.

Enjoy this Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon over a bed of Thai Jasmine rice

4.93 from 13 votes

Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon

This Crispy Ginger Scallion Salmon recipe uses a delicious combination of ginger, scallion, cilantro, and soy sauce gives that traditional flavor of a steamed fish, but easy-to-prepare and rich, crispy salmon takes the traditional recipe to a new level.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: scallion ginger salmon
Servings: 4
Calories: 308kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 2 eight oz. salmon fillets (450g total, sprinkled lightly and evenly with salt)
  • ½ cup water
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons ginger (finely julienned)
  • 3 scallions (very thinly julienned into 2-inch pieces)
  • 1/2 cup cilantro (chopped)

Instructions

  • Place a frying pan (we used a cast-iron skillet), over medium-high heat. Spread two tablespoons of oil evenly in the pan. Place the salmon in the pan skin-side down. Cook the salmon on each side for 4-7 minutes, depending on the thickness of the piece. These somewhat thicker fillets took closer to 7 minutes on each side. Don’t fuss with the salmon while it cooks.
  • As a little cheat, look at the side of your filet. There should be no appearance of rawness in the middle. As the cooked salmon converges in the center of the cross-section of your filet as you sear each side, you’ll be able to get a decent sense of when your salmon is cooked.
  • While the salmon is cooking, in a small bowl, mix together the water, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and salt. Set aside.
  • Transfer the cooked filets to a plate. In the same pan you seared the salmon in, add 2 tablespoons of oil, and lightly fry the ginger until crisp. Add the scallions and cook until wilted, followed by the prepared soy sauce mixture. Bring the sauce to a boil, and turn off the heat.
  • To serve the salmon, place on a bed of rice, and spoon the scallion and ginger evenly over the salmon. Pour the sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the chopped cilantro.

Nutrition

Calories: 308kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 62mg | Sodium: 954mg | Potassium: 649mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 5.4% | Vitamin C: 3.1% | Calcium: 2.3% | Iron: 7.6%

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

41 Comments

  1. Christine says


    Delicious! Tasted just like the whole fish we get at a Chinese restaurant. So easy and quick to prepare as well! Highly recommend :)

    Reply

  2. okiegirl says


    I can’t imagine how I missed this recipe before since I love all things salmon. It’s amazing! Kudos!!! It takes minimal prep time and is ready in a heartbeat. I had it with roasted broccoli with a bit of the sauce spooned onto it. BTW, I think this sauce is my new favorite beverage.

    Reply

    • okiegirl says

      Although I followed this recipe, an absolutely totally foolproof way to cook salmon is in the broiler. The trick is that you need to preheat your pan (I use an enameled cast iron skillet) until it’s screaming hot. Put the salmon in the pan skin side down. You should hear it sizzle when it hits the pan. When it’s done, it will slide right out of the skin with a spatula. Of course, you don’t have to actually remove it from the skin if you plan to eat the skin. If it sticks to the skin just broil it a bit longer.

      Reply

  4. Jeff S. says


    Hi. I love this recipe and love everything that I have tried on your website. My one question with this dish is that all three times that I made it, the salmon skin stuck to the frying pan. I am using a cast iron skillet with vegetable or canola oil I imagine that I am doing something incorrectly with regard to heat or timing.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Jeff, try this next time: Start with a clean cast iron skillet, heat it up until it starts to smoke lightly, add oil, and spread the oil around to coat the bottom of the pan. Then add the fish. Do not move the fish until you can lift it with a spatula. This will for sure solve your problem :-)

      Reply

  5. Tina says


    The crispness of the scallion & ginger made this dish pop and added a great texture and flavor. Loved this idea and recipe

    Reply

  7. Katie R says


    I never leave reviews on recipes, but this is so damn good I had to leave a review! This is perfect to make on Sunday for lunches/dinner during the week. I cut up the salmon filets to make it easier stretch it out over additional meals. I also added julienne-sliced carrots and half a bell pepper. Thank you!

    Sincerely,
    A graduate student who can’t eat out and loves your website.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Katie, we definitely understand the meaning of stretching a tight budget. We are so happy that you find our recipes helpful. Best of luck with your studies :-)

      Reply

  8. SF says


    Another great recipe! Served this with steamed jasmine rice and steamed broccoli and sugar snap peas. I think next time I may reduce or cut out the additional salt as using the 1/4 tsp might have been slightly too much for my taste. Thank you so much for another delicious and easy, quick recipe!

    Reply

  9. Race View B&B says

    I highly recommend this recipe. It all worked. The sauce was really amazing.
    I used our wild spring salmon and cut a 1.5 lb fillet into thirds. The skin came up crispy and the sides of the salmon were nicely browned. I added spring asparagus to make it a perfect meal!
    The size of your fillet is bigger than mine. I’m starting to love a smaller size piece of salmon.
    If you’re at a fish market, go for the thicker cut and then divide it as suggested here. Farmed salmon is not as thick, not as tasty and will be mushy. Aim for wild salmon…..just a suggestion.

    Reply

  10. Kat says


    Just tried this out tonight and it was absolutely AMAZING. Thank you so much for these delicious recipes and all you and your family do with this site. I read a lot of food blogs and this is by far my favorite. The content, photos, and writing style are all top notch.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Kat, This is a great recipe for salmon lovers and even better if you can cook the salmon just right. Kaitlin is really good at cooking salmon perfectly. Also, thanks for the kudos! :)

      Reply

