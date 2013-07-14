The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese fish recipes » Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 9 Comments

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This scallion and ginger shrimp dish is one of our favorite ways to prepare shrimp, and seafood in general. The combination of scallion and ginger in a hot wok really can’t be beat. Make sure your heat is pretty high for this one; that’s how you get the great seared flavor we’re looking for.

Ingredients:

Clean the shrimp and allow to defrost, if using frozen. Pat the shrimp dry and set aside on a plate. Then wash and julienne the scallions and set them aside, along with the sliced ginger and chili.

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a pan or wok until it is almost smoking and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the ginger and saute for 15 seconds over high heat.

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the shrimp quickly but carefully to the pan, and try to add it in one layer. You should be getting a real good sizzle right now since the pan is so hot. Add scallions and chili (if using), and stir/saute.

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the shaoxing wine and cover immediately, keeping the heat on high. Let the shrimp cook for 30 seconds. Take the cover off and continue to stir. Add the salt, white pepper and soy sauce. Give it another quick stir and plate it up.

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.5 from 2 votes

Easy Scallion and Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry

This ginger scallion shrimp is one of our favorite ways to cook shrimp, and seafood in general. The combination of scallion and ginger shrimp in a hot wok really can't be beat.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: scallion ginger shrimp
Servings: 2
Calories: 179kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Clean the shrimp and allow to defrost if using frozen. Pat the shrimp dry and set aside on a plate. Then wash and julienne the scallions and set them aside, along with the sliced ginger and chili.
  • Heat a pan or wok until it is almost smoking and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the ginger and saute for 15 seconds over high heat.
  • Add the shrimp quickly but carefully to the pan, and try to add it in one layer. You should be getting a real good sizzle right now since the pan is so hot. Add scallions and chili (if using), and stir/saute.
  • Add the shaoxing wine and cover immediately, keeping the heat on high. Let the shrimp cook for 30 seconds. Take the cover off and continue to stir. Add the salt, white pepper and soy sauce. Give it another quick stir and plate it up.

Nutrition

Calories: 179kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 91mg | Sodium: 595mg | Potassium: 62mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 185IU | Vitamin C: 3.7mg | Calcium: 61mg | Iron: 0.9mg


YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce
Chinese Walnut Cookies
Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao - 胡萝卜糕)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

9 Comments

  1. Gari says

    4 stars
    Made the scallion and shrimp last night and it was absolutely yummy! Did not have the Chinese wine the recipe calls for, so I subbed a dry Sauvignon Blanc and it tasted great. Nice, easy, fast and good! My kind of cooking

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Gari, Glad to hear you enjoyed it! Good sub on the wine – a dry sauvignon blanc is perfect for cooking and is very fresh tasting!

      Reply

  2. Phil says

    5 stars
    I just wanted to say that I love the blog! The recipes are always delicious. I have cooked dozens of recipes and I am not exaggerating when I say I have never been disappointed. I constantly go to this blog when I’m craving Chinese. I studied in China one summer in college and fell in love with Chinese food. Recipes from this blog remind me of the home cooking I experienced with cooking with my friends from Hong Kong. Made this for dinner tonight and my wife and I loved it! Just wanted to say thanks for sharing your love of good food.

    Reply

  3. Ben Stone says

    Bill,

    I noticed no one has reviewed this, and I felt like I should review it. My roommate and I just made this tonight, and doubled the recipe. It was so good, very understated taste that doesn’t leave you feeling like you’ve had ‘too much’ of a taste. We went on the side of extra shaoxing, cause we really dug it. It was actually slightly spicy, as an after taste and I loved that.

    Overall really delicious and I’ll definitely be making this simple to follow recipe time and again. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Thanks Ben,
      You found one of our old recipes when we just got started and had few followers and comments. Thanks for taking the time to comment and showing that this is a classic recipe that everyone should have in their Chinese recipe collection! We did do a new one a year later and the photos are better but the recipe really has not changed! Scallion Ginger Shrimp (Redux!)

      Reply

      • Slawecki Constance Harris says

        I just found this too — was going to make this tomorrow — and just saw you have updated this — so I will compare the 2 and will still be making this tomorrow. I will serve with broccoli.

        Love you guys!

        Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables