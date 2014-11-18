The Woks of Life

Savory Maple Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Sometimes you’re going about life, minding your own business and following your daily routine…when you have a thought. A thought that’s so utterly beyond the standard procedure that it demands attention be paid. Before you know it, your ho-hum corn muffin recipe is transformed into something nonsensically delectable.

Today was that day. I was standing in the supermarket, pacing around the produce department and wondering how I could jazz up our yearly Thanksgiving bread basket. As I stalked past the fall squash for the upteenth time (hovering around those cardboard bins of pumpkins had to have elicited some autumnal inspiration, right?), it hit me:

Corn muffins.

[*Glances at supermarket’s array of squash…again.*]

BUTTERNUT SQUASH corn muffins. 

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Wait. Butternut squash corn muffins with FRIED SAGE

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

And BACON

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Ooh! And CHEESE

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Hmm…still not autumnal enough…

……………………

MAPLE SYRUP instead of honey.

If I haven’t got you hooked by now, you’re probably the Thanksgiving Grinch, because basically these corn muffins are about as festive and as delicious as they come. The sweetness of the butternut squash compliments the corn perfectly; the sage and bacon add that crunchy saltiness that will satisfy all of your cravings; the cheese makes everything delightfully gooey; and the maple syrup ties it all together.

Mission accomplished.

For this recipe, you’ll need:

  • 2 cups butternut squash, cut into very small cubes
  • ¼ cup maple syrup, plus 1 tablespoon
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fried sage
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 4 oz. bacon, cooked crisp and chopped
  • 1 1/4 cups grated cheese (cheddar, jack, gruyere, etc.)

 

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. (Note: We’ve edited this recipe since posting to adjust the baking time from 400 to 375 degrees. We found that the bottoms were getting just a bit too browned at 400 degrees.) 

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss the butternut squash cubes with 1 tablespoon maple syrup, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes, until tender and caramelized. Set aside.

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large bowl, thoroughly combine the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, butter, and ¼ cup maple syrup.

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients just until combined. Gently fold in the cooked butternut squash cubes…

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Chopped bacon…

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

3/4 cup grated cheese…

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

And herbs…

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold everything together thoroughly.

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

(You can save some of the squash, bacon, and herbs to top the muffins with later as well).

Line your muffin pan with paper cups and fill the cups about 2/3 of the way full.

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Top the muffins with the remaining ½ cup of cheese and any of the reserved squash, bacon, and herbs.

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 16-18 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

Savory Corn Muffins w/ Sage, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese, by thewoksoflife.com

 

Savory Maple Corn Muffins with Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Cheese

These muffins are packed with fall flavors, and they make the perfect addition to any fall bread basket.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Bread
Cuisine: American
Keyword: corn muffins
Servings: 12
Calories: 315kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 2 cups butternut squash (cut into very small cubes)
  • ¼ cup maple syrup (plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 tablespoons butter (melted)
  • 1 tablespoon fried sage (chopped)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 4 oz. bacon (cooked crisp and chopped)
  • 1 1/4 cups grated cheese (cheddar, jack, gruyere, etc.)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  • On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss the butternut squash cubes with 1 tablespoon maple syrup, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes, until tender and caramelized. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, thoroughly combine the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, butter, and ¼ cup maple syrup. Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients just until combined. Gently fold in the cooked butternut squash cubes, herbs, chopped bacon, and 3/4 cup grated cheese. (You can save some of the squash, bacon, and herbs to top the muffins with as well).
  • Line your muffin pan with paper cups and fill the cups about 2/3 of the way full. Top the muffins with the remaining ½ cup of cheese and any of the reserved squash, bacon, and herbs. Bake for 16-18 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.

Nutrition

Calories: 315kcal | Carbohydrates: 35g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 58mg | Sodium: 381mg | Potassium: 319mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 2795IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 180mg | Iron: 1mg

6 Comments

