Savory Chinese Turnip Pancakes

Savory Chinese Turnip Pancakes

Published: Last Updated:
By

When I was a kid growing up in upstate New York, we kids made pancakes frequently for breakfast on Saturdays. One day, my father suggested that we make a savory version of Chinese turnip pancakes. These days, all sorts of Asian style or Chinese pancakes are quite common…scallion pancakes, Korean kimchi pancakes, etc. but to those of us growing up in the boonies back then, we thought we’d hit the jackpot.

The version in this Chinese turnip pancakes recipe is one of my favorites using Chinese turnips (daikon radish is also okay to use).  If you’ve ever been to dim sum and had Chinese turnip cakes (law bok goh, loh bak gou, or however the heck you spell it), these pancakes are a much easier way to get a similar flavor…with the turnip, scallions, and Chinese sausage traditional to those cakes. Normally, there’s also dried shrimp involved. This time, I left the dried shrimp out at Sarah’s request but next time I make it when she is not around, the dried shrimp is going in for sure!

Feel free to try different combinations of ingredients and flavors in these Chinese turnip pancakes. If you have a good customized version, let us know in the comments!

Here’s what you need:

For the dipping sauce:

Rinse the dried sausage, dice it up, and set aside. If using bacon, simply cook the bacon until it’s crisp and still a bit chewy, and then dice. If using the dried shrimp, rinse in warm water, and give them a rough chop. Wash and chop the scallions. Set aside 1 tablespoon of the scallion for the dipping sauce. Wash and peel your turnip/radish and grate 1 cup with your box grater.

Make the batter by putting the flour, cornstarch, salt, white pepper, egg, water, sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds, sausage, shrimp (if using), grated turnip, and chopped scallions into a mixing bowl and combine thoroughly.

Before you make your pancakes, make your dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. There are no rules for this sauce! Make it spicy, make it sweet, make it vinegar-y with some black Chinese vinegar…

Heat the pan over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil to the pan. Sprinkle some sesame seeds onto the pan and spoon about ½ cup of the batter on top of the sesame seeds.

Use a spatula to quickly spread it evenly across the bottom of the pan and form a round pancake. Sprinkle some more sesame seeds on top. Let the turnip pancake cook for about 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown on one side.

Flip your Chinese turnip pancake and press it down a bit. Add a little more oil to the pan if it’s dried out. Once that side is also golden brown, flip the pancake again and cook on the first side for a minute. Flip again and cook the second side for another minute. So if you’re counting, you’re cooking each side twice. This gets the pancakes really nice and crispy.

Cut into wedges and serve your Chinese turnip pancakes with plenty of dipping sauce.

5 from 2 votes

Savory Chinese Turnip Pancakes

Chinese turnip pancakes are one of my favorites using Chinese turnips (daikon radish is also okay to use). If you’ve ever been to dim sum and had Chinese turnip cakes, these chinese pancakes are a much easier way to get a similar flavor…with the turnip, scallions, and Chinese sausage.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: turnip pancakes
Servings: 4 large pancakes
Calories: 271kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the Pancakes:

For the Dipping Sauce:

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • Rinse the dried sausage, dice it up, and set aside. If using bacon, simply cook the bacon until it’s crisp and still a bit chewy, and then dice. If using the dried shrimp, rinse in warm water, and give them a rough chop. Wash and chop the scallions. Set aside 1 tablespoon of the scallion for the dipping sauce.
  • Wash and peel your turnip/radish. Grate 1 cup.
  • Make the batter by putting the flour, cornstarch, salt, white pepper, egg, water, sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds into a mixing bowl and combining thoroughly. Fold in the sausage, shrimp, and grated turnip.
  • Before you make your pancakes, make your dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. There are no rules for this sauce! Make it spicy, make it sweet, make it vinegar-y with some black Chinese vinegar…
  • Heat the pan over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil to the pan. Sprinkle some sesame seeds onto the pan and spoon about ½ cup of the batter on top of the sesame seeds. Use a spatula to quickly spread it evenly across the bottom of the pan and form a round pancake. Sprinkle some more sesame seeds on top.
  • Let the pancake cook for about 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown on one side. Flip the pancake and press it down a bit. Add a little more oil to the pan if it’s dried out. Once that side is also golden brown, flip the pancake again and cook on the first side for a minute. Flip again and cook the second side for another minute. So if you’re counting, you’re cooking each side twice. This gets the pancakes really nice and crispy.
  • Cut into wedges and serve with your sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 271kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 125mg | Sodium: 1123mg | Potassium: 159mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 135IU | Vitamin C: 7.8mg | Calcium: 92mg | Iron: 3.1mg

 

17 Comments

    • Bill says

      Hi Alison, you could, but I have never tried it with anything other than the Chinese turnip/radish aka daikon radish since it has a unique flavor that makes the dish. :)

      Reply

  3. Ling says

    5 stars
    Made today really yummy and all the kids enjoyed them too especially with the dipping sauce! Very easy and I even have extra that I might freeze. I had to use bacon but can imagine it would be extra tasty with the Chinese sausage!
    Thanks Bill for the recipe!

    Reply

  4. Melissa says

    5 stars
    Thank you!!!! I just tried lo bak go a few months ago and I was blown away. These are definitely close in flavor even if I had to make some substitutions. I couldn’t get mine as thin but I liked the thick texture because it reminded me more of the cakes I had tried.

    Reply

  5. Hermsoven says

    Very good. And easy.

    The recipe doesn’t say but I figured the chopped scallions minus the tablespoonful for the sauce should also be mixed into the batter.

    We will try the pancakes for breakfast.

    Love every recipe we tried. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Hermsoven,
      Yes, you are right that the chopped scallions should be mixed into the batter as shown in the picture! Thanks for pointing it out. I have now updated the recipe :)

      Reply

    • Hermsoven says

      Careful! The scallion pieces that contact the pan are prone to burn. I would use a smaller amount or just use them only in the dipping sauce.

      Reply

      • Bill says

        Try chopping the scallions a little bit more finely, and they won’t burn so easily. Reducing the heat will help, but this does prolong cooking time. Thanks so much for sharing your experiences!

        Reply

  6. Mary says

    Can you make this with rice flour or must it be wheat flour? Also, can you make the batter and then leave if covered in the fridge to use next a.m. or is it better to cook them all at once and reheat?

    I really liked the turnip cakes but these would obviously be much quicker.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Mary, I have not actually made this recipe using rice flour but I think it should work. Be sure to stir the batter thoroughly if you try it, because rice flour does tend to settle and separate from the liquid. Whatever flour you use, it can be refrigerated overnight. happy cooking!

      Reply

  7. Rose says

    I like this version of turnip pancake than the ones we had from Southeast Asia. Our version are more “cakey” and heavy, this is lighter and faster to cook. i am sure they freeze well too. Do you have “chives scallion pocket” recipe? There used to be a stall in NY Chinatown, where they made them there, but they relocated somewhere and i wasn’t able to track it down. Thanks. Rose

    Reply

  8. Traci says

    I made your turnip pancakes for Chinese New Year and they were delicious! I prefer them to the traditional turnip cake because of the crispy texture. They had a lot of flavor on their own but I loved them even more with the dipping sauce (I added the vinegar as you suggested – yum!) Thanks for a great recipe!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Traci, Whoo! They are good, aren’t they? And SO much easier to make than the turnip cakes. And a little extra crispiness never hurt anyone. Happy Year of the Horse! Thanks for stopping by. : )

      Reply

