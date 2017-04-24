The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

I love green goddess dressing. Ever since I discovered it through our Green Goddess Salmon Burgers, I’ve been completely smitten with the stuff. And it’s really no wonder–you throw some of the best, most delicious herbs out there (i.e., basil, parsley, dill, tarragon, chive, and scallion) into one delicious sauce.

OF COURSE IT’S GOOD.

So I’ve really just been biding my time until I thought up a new green goddess recipe. Plus, now that spring has finally sprung, I can once again make this most delicious of sauces without breaking my piggy bank, as all the herbs are back out in force, and you can get a pretty sizable bunch for not too much money (not like the sad anemic herb bunches you find in the wintertime, or quelle nightmare, no herbs at all!).

This idea originally began as a recipe for a weird, pseudo Asianified salmon with green goddess herbs–along the lines of our Crispy Scallion Ginger Salmon. But the peanut gallery (i.e., the fam) shot that idea down prettyyy hard, so it took a couple of hard turns and ended up as this Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

And I’m so glad it did, because this is my new favorite thing to eat. Like. As I was eating it, I literally felt #blessed that my brain conceived it. That’s how good it was. Literal back-patting happened. I loved it. The family loved it. It’s happening again–probably multiple times–this summer, without a doubt.

Sometimes your ideas are crappy. But then, from the nugget of crap, sometimes they can become great. #foodbloglyfe

But I will say that this isn’t quite a straight green goddess–there is one key substitution to this recipe. Namely, it’s a green goddess *pesto* that nixes the creamy element in favor of serving as supporting act to a delicious, caper-y, garlicky, and creamy pasta with peas and perfectly golden, crisped salmon that seriously makes for the most heavenly and addictive springtime meal.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

SO SPRING HAS SPRUNG! AND it was Earth Day two days ago! Make this pasta to celebrate all things green and eat something that’s really, really, really, REALLY delicious.

Four really’s. Just make it.

(Note: If you’re not a salmon lover, you can also use chicken for this recipe. Just pan-sear some chicken breasts and slice them, or even shred the meat from a store-bought rotisserie chicken. Of course, if you’d like it to be vegetarian, feel free to just omit the salmon or chicken altogether. You’ll have a creamy, herby pasta with sweet peas as the star!)

You’ll need:

  • 1 large handful of basil (about 1 cup chopped)
  • 1 large handful of parsley (about 1 cup chopped)
  • 1 small handful of dill (about ½ cup chopped)
  • 1 small bunch of chives (about ½ cup chopped)
  • 2 scallions, chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • The leaves from 3 stalks of tarragon (stems discarded)
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus 2 tablespoons
  • 1½ pound salmon fillet
  • 1 pound dried fettuccine
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • ⅓ cup capers, drained and roughly chopped
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 cups frozen peas
  • Zest of a whole lemon

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

First make the green goddess pesto. In the bowl of a food processor, add the basil, parsley, dill, chives, scallions, tarragon, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, rinse your salmon fillet, pat it dry with a paper towel, and season with salt.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the salmon until cooked through on both sides, approximately 5-6 minutes per side (depending on the thickness of the fish and your preference for doneness).

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

When it’s cooked to your liking, transfer to a plate, and with two forks, flake the salmon.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, bring a pot of salted water up to a boil. Boil the pasta according to package instructions until al dente.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and the garlic.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir the garlic until lightly browned, and then add the capers.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat all the way down to low, and stir to combine. Add the heavy cream, followed by the peas. Stir to warm the peas through.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked pasta and stir thoroughly until the pasta is coated in the cream.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

At this point, you can season it with some fresh cracked pepper.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the pesto…

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

And stir to combine.

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Top with the flaked salmon…

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

As well as additional black pepper to taste and the lemon zest. Serve!

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto, by thewoksoflife.com

Salmon Pasta with Green Goddess Pesto

Salmon pasta with green goddess dressing is a delicious dish. Salmon pasta uses delicious fresh green herbs to make a rich and luscious green goddess sauce
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basil (chopped)
  • 1 cup parsley (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup dill (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup chives (chopped)
  • 2 scallions (chopped into 1-inch pieces)
  • 3 tablespoons tarragon leaves (stems discarded)
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper (plus more to taste)
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil (plus 2 tablespoons)
  • pounds salmon fillet (680g)
  • 1 pound dried fettuccine
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 6 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
  • cup capers (drained and roughly chopped)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 cups frozen peas
  • Zest of a whole lemon

Instructions

  • First make the green goddess pesto. In the bowl of a food processor, add the basil, parsley, dill, chives, scallions, tarragon, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
  • Next, rinse your salmon fillet, pat it dry with a paper towel, and season with salt. Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the salmon until cooked through on both sides, approximately 5-6 minutes per side (depending on the thickness of the fish and your preference for doneness). When it’s cooked to your liking, transfer to a plate, and with two forks, flake the salmon.
  • Next, bring a pot of salted water up to a boil. Boil the pasta according to package instructions until al dente.
  • While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and the garlic. Stir the garlic until lightly browned, and then add the capers. Turn the heat all the way down to low, and stir to combine. Add the heavy cream, followed by the peas. Stir to warm the peas through.
  • Add the cooked pasta and stir thoroughly until the pasta is coated in the cream. Next, add the pesto and stir to combine. Top with the flaked salmon, additional black pepper to taste, and lemon zest.

Nutrition

Calories: 634kcal | Carbohydrates: 50g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 36g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 143mg | Sodium: 444mg | Potassium: 842mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 2145IU | Vitamin C: 32mg | Calcium: 122mg | Iron: 4.2mg

 

27 Comments

  1. Monaklassen says

    Love this, i have all the herbs on my back porch and this is Salmon country!! Use De Cecco pasta for best quality pasta. Love your site,
    Been cooking all week from it

    Reply

  3. Ben says


    Currently trying to make this with a mortar and pestle (don’t have a good processor). Did not need to add salt as my sweat should provide ample sodium. Turns out dill and spring onion aren’t as easily mashed into a pulp like basil and parsley are.

    Taste nice though.

    Reply

  4. Liz says


    I made this last night and it was totally delicious. I used smoked salmon all the way through – it was great – half and half instead of cream to cut fat, and wasn’t able to get dill for the GG sauce (was doing a quick grocery run after work before the stores closed and they had none). The sauce turned out fabulously. anyway. I also subbed in pappardelle for fettucine and wouldn’t do that again, as I think the cream coats the thinner fettucine a bit better. All in all, an amazing dish for its complexity of flavors- it’s salty, it’s creamy, it’s green.. Also very versatile, as it can be tweaked here and there based on dietary restrictions, what’s available, likes, dislikes. Well done!

    Reply

