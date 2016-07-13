Green Goddess Salmon Burgers

When it comes to summer eating, a good cheeseburger can certainly hit the spot, but there comes a time when something a little bit lighter, greener, and more refreshing is in order. When beef isn’t doing it for you, these Salmon Burgers with Green Goddess Dressing are the perfect fix.

Even though these salmon burgers are “light,” relative to your standard burger, that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in flavor. The burgers are augmented by some choice seasonings–dijon mustard and tarragon, anyone?–and are topped with avocado, arugula, red onion, and a perfectly herbacious green goddess dressing that may be the REAL star of this recipe.

Truth be told, this is the first time I’ve really had green goddess dressing, and it was less a “first time” than a DISCOVERY. Guys, you will want to drown everything in this stuff–burgers, sandwiches, french fries, fresh vegetables, etc. etc. etc. And if you’d rather skip the burger portion of our programming, just sear the salmon fillet and serve this green goddess dressing with it.

There’s not much else to say, because these salmon burgers are just Really Really Good. Make these! You won’t regret it.

For the salmon patties:

1 pound salmon fillet

¾ cup panko bread crumbs

1 egg

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 tablespoons for pan-frying the patties

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced tarragon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

For the green goddess dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped tarragon

1 tablespoon chopped dill

1/4 cup chopped green onions

3 tablespoons chopped chives

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

3 tablespoons chopped basil

2 anchovy fillets

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

To assemble the burgers:

3 brioche burger buns, cut in half, toasted and buttered

Half of a small red onion, thinly sliced

1 avocado, sliced

3 handfuls of arugula

First prepare the salmon patties. Take a 1-pound salmon fillet…

If it has skin, remove it. (We saved the skin and seared it to a delicious crisp and proceeded to have an impromptu chef’s snack with white rice and roasted seaweed. Epic. Don’t be that person who throws away perfectly delicious salmon skin.)

Cut the salmon into chunks.

Divide the salmon into 2 portions–one-third and two-thirds. For one-third of the salmon, pulse 6 times. For the other two-thirds, pulse 4 times. This ensures that the patties have a nice texture.

Transfer to a mixing bowl, and add the panko, egg, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, dijon mustard, and tarragon.

Form into 3 patties, ½-inch thick.

In a separate small bowl, make the seasoning. Combine the salt, black pepper, paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Sprinkle on both sides of each patty. Transfer the patties to the refrigerator while you prepare the rest of the burger components.

To make the green goddess dressing, combine the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, herbs, anchovies, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Easy, right?

Next, you’re ready to cook your salmon patties. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat with 2 tablespoons of oil. When it’s really hot, carefully place the salmon patties in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. When golden brown, flip the patties, and cook for another 2-3 minutes on the other side.

While the salmon patties are cooking, toss your burger buns into a toaster and butter them in preparation for your burger building.

To build your salmon burgers, start by adding a generous spoonful of green goddess dressing to the bottom half of each bun.

Place your salmon patty down…

Followed by the thinly sliced onion…

The avocado…

And the arugula.

Spread another generous spoonful of dressing on the top half of the bun, squidge it onto the rest of your salmon burger, and enjoy!

In case you wanted to see that burger assembly in action…