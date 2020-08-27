The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Ultimate Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce

Ultimate Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce

Published: Last Updated:
By 7 Comments

Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce, thewoksoflife.com

This recipe for our family’s ultimate roasted tomato meat sauce is the perfect way to show off sweet late summer tomatoes. 

Like in Sarah’s Slow-Roasted Tomato Pasta recipe, roasting the tomatoes before adding them to the sauce heightens their tomato flavor. It really makes this sauce particularly rich and delicious. So get to your garden, farmer’s market, or grocery store, and gather a bunch of tomatoes. We’re making sauce this weekend! 

Tomatoes from our garden, thewoksoflife.com

Our Rendition Of Italian Comfort Food

You’re probably wondering, “Judy’s cooking Italian now?” Well, we do share non-Chinese recipes here on our family blog every now and then, because the reality is, we enjoy cooking non-Chinese food! 

While we know that’s not what readers are primarily coming here for, they’re still recipes that our family enjoys and wants to document, so we can refer back to them in the future. 

Roasted Tomato Bolognese (Meat Sauce), thewoksoflife.com

Sharing This Meal with Family

My most vivid memory of making what I call, “The Ultimate Meat Sauce” was in Shanghai (of course). A few years ago, we were visiting my cousin and his son in Shanghai. Bill and I offered to cook a “Western” meal for dinner. 

It was a showing-off type meal, and we did not disappoint. Everyone was full to bursting by the end of it. My cousin’s son Hunter invited us over again a few times after that, and I knew what he had in mind. He was hoping for more spaghetti with meat sauce! Smart boy! 

I also remembered how expensive it was to make. The majority of the ingredients were imported from outside of China—the herbs/spices, extra virgin olive oil, pasta, red wine, and parmesan cheese. 

My cousin’s ayi (housekeeper) was helping us in the kitchen, and she remarked on how pricey it was! Which is why we were glad that everyone wolfed it down so heartily—it was worth it. 

A bowl of pasta tossed with this rich tomato meat sauce is the ultimate meal to share with family and friends. While it’s different from our usual fare on this blog, I felt strongly about sharing it. 

Here in the Northeast, we crafted this sauce with five pounds of our own ripe garden tomatoes, and it was even better than we remembered! 

Cherry tomato plant, thewoksoflife.com

Important Recipe Notes

Be sure to skim over these quick bullet points below before you get started. 

  • You can make this sauce with any ripe tomatoes. Use beefsteak tomatoes, campari, plum, cherry, grape, etc. Tomatoes from the garden are even better! 
  • You can choose whether or not to peel the tomatoes. The skin doesn’t bother us, but if you want a smoother sauce, you can peel them by scoring them with an “X” on the bottom, blanching them in boiling water for 30-60 seconds, and transferring them to an ice bath. The peels will come right off. 
  • Don’t forget to reserve some of your pasta cooking water! You’ll need it to toss everything together at the end. The starch in the cooking water will make the sauce cling to the pasta better, and also give it a silky texture. 
  • We think this meat sauce tastes better the next day, so we suggest making it a day in advance.
  • This recipe makes enough sauce for about 2 pounds of pasta. We usually cook 1 pound of pasta and use half the meat sauce. Then we take the other half of the sauce and put it in the freezer for another day!

Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce: Recipe Instructions

 Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. 

Cut the tomatoes into relatively large chunks. If using cherry or grape tomatoes, you can halve them or leave them whole.

Tomatoes on baking sheet, thewoksoflife.com

Toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon salt, 4 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, and 3 cloves of minced garlic. Arrange them in a single layer across two large rimmed baking sheets.  

Roast for 1 hour in the middle of the oven, stirring once or twice. The tomatoes should look wrinkled, with slight caramelization on the edges. 

Roasted tomatoes, thewoksoflife.com

About 15 minutes before your tomatoes finish roasting, place a large dutch oven or deep pot over medium high heat. Add 4 tablespoons of olive oil, along with the ground beef and pork. Stir, breaking up the chunks of ground meat into small crumbles. There is no need to brown or crisp them meat—cook just until it turns opaque. 

Add the chopped onion and last 3 cloves of minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for another 5 minutes. 

By now the tomatoes should be done roasting. Add them to the pot, along with all their juices.

Roasted tomatoes and ground meat, thewoksoflife.com

Also add the tomato paste, beef stock, red wine, dried oregano, and black pepper, and sugar. Stir and bring to a low boil. Cover, turn down the heat, and simmer for 3 hours. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning (salt, pepper, sugar) if needed. 

Stirring pot of tomato meat sauce, thewoksoflife.com

At this point, you could serve the sauce with pasta, but we think it tastes best the next day. If you have time for this, allow it to cool, and refrigerate overnight. 

When you’re ready to serve, heat the sauce back up on the stove. Boil pasta (we like using spaghetti, but any cut of pasta will work) according to package directions, cooking it for 1 minute less than prescribed. (It will finish cooking in the sauce.)

Tomato meat sauce, thewoksoflife.com

When the pasta is just under al dente (again, 1 minute less than the minimum cooking time on the package instructions), drain it, reserving about ½-⅔ cup of pasta water. 

Immediately add the pasta back to the pot, and ladle in the hot tomato meat sauce, along with about ⅓ cup of hot pasta cooking water. Toss the pasta for 1 minute, giving it time to absorb the liquid from the sauce and cooking water. You’ll see the sauce begin to thicken and cling to the pasta! 

Tossing pasta in sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Serve the pasta with fresh basil and parmesan cheese, along with an extra drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and cracked black pepper. You could also serve it with a little extra sauce on the top. Enjoy! 

Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce and Spaghetti, thewoksoflife.com

Forkful of spaghetti with meat sauce, thewoksoflife.com

NOTE: Recipe card below has both U.S. and metric measurements (see toggle below ingredients list). You can also change the number of servings to adjust recipe amounts.

Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Ultimate Roasted Tomato Meat Sauce

This roasted tomato meat sauce recipe is perfect for showing off sweet late summer tomatoes. Roasting them really takes their flavor to the next level!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time4 hrs 15 mins
Total Time4 hrs 35 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: tomato meat sauce
Servings: 12
Calories: 349kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds ripe tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt (plus more to taste)
  • 8 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (divided)
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 6 cloves garlic (minced; divided)
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef (80% lean, 20% fat)
  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • 1 large onion (about 8 oz./225g, finely chopped)
  • 6 ounces tomato paste (1 small can)
  • 1 1/2 cups beef stock (or water)
  • 1/2 cup dry red wine (that you enjoy drinking)
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sugar (or to taste)
  • fresh basil
  • parmesan cheese
US Customary - Metric

Instructions

  • Cut the tomatoes into relatively large chunks. If using cherry or grape tomatoes, you can halve them or leave them whole.
  • Toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon salt, 4 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, and 3 cloves of minced garlic. Then arrange them in a single layer across two large rimmed baking sheets.
  • Roast for 1 hour in the middle of the oven, stirring once or twice. The tomatoes should look wrinkled, with slight caramelization on the edges.
  • About 15 minutes before your tomatoes are done roasting, place a large dutch oven or deep pot over medium high heat. Add 4 tablespoons of olive oil, along with the ground beef and pork. Stir, breaking up the chunks of ground meat into small crumbles. There is no need to brown or crisp them meat—cook just until it turns opaque.
  • Add the chopped onion and last 3 cloves of minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for another 5 minutes.
  • By now the tomatoes should be done roasting. Add them to the pot, along with all their juices. Also add the tomato paste, beef stock, red wine, dried oregano, and black pepper, and sugar. Stir and bring to a low boil. Cover, turn down the heat, and simmer for 3 hours. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning (salt, pepper, sugar) if needed. (At this point, you could serve the sauce with pasta, but we think it tastes best the next day. If you have time for this, allow it to cool, and refrigerate overnight.
  • When you’re ready to serve, heat the sauce back up on the stove. Boil pasta (we like using spaghetti, but any cut of pasta will work) according to package directions, cooking it for 1 minute less than prescribed. (It will finish cooking in the sauce.) When the pasta is just under al dente (again, 1 minute less than the minimum cooking time on the package instructions), drain it, reserving about ½-⅔ cup of pasta water.
  • Immediately add the pasta back to the pot, and ladle in the hot meat sauce, along with about ⅓ cup of hot pasta cooking water. Toss the pasta for 1 minute, giving it time to absorb the liquid from the sauce and cooking water.
  • Serve the pasta with fresh basil and parmesan cheese on top, along with an extra drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and cracked black pepper. Enjoy!

Notes

Nutrition information is for sauce only. Does not include pasta or garnishes. 

Nutrition

Calories: 349kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 762mg | Potassium: 854mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 1796IU | Vitamin C: 30mg | Calcium: 49mg | Iron: 3mg

7 Comments

  2. R Laurence Davis says

    5 stars
    This is very similar to the sauce my Mom used to make. She added some sliced, fresh mushrooms and a couple of tsp (+/-} of crushed red pepper with the tomatoes to give the sauce some “zing”. Note most farm stands sell “sauce” or “seconds” tomatoes at a much lower price. Yesterday here in New Hampshire, my local farm was selling “first” tomatoes for $5.99 a pound and “sauce” tomatoes for $1.50/pound! In a sauce of course, blemishes, weird shapes, etc. don’t matter

    Reply

  3. mIKES says

    Hey Folks,

    I’m just at the “tips” section and would like to offer a [possible] helpful comment. Regarding the skins: a way to eliminate the skins, if unwanted, is to process the tomatoes through a Food Mill. If you use the right size screen you can also eliminate the seeds. Yes, an extra tool in the kitchen, but it really helps. If you’re using cherry tomatoes this is a real help.

    Reply

  4. Jim says

    Sounds delicious; will definitely try it later in the year. I spend the summer making & freezing puree. I roast Romas with the peel on, put the meat in the Cuisinart & the peels in the blender. Blending the peels with some tomato liquid absolutely liquefies them and saves all the roast flavor that I add back into the puree. Come fall & winter, out come the purees for pasta sauces of various types.

    Reply

  5. Sophiea Tyler says

    This looks wonderful! I’m guessing it can easily be frozen? I’d like to make a big batch and freeze some for those nights when I’m lazy and want an easy delicious meal :)

    Reply

  6. John A Gasbarre says

    IMHO, readily available (and reasonably inexpensive) canned San Marzano tomatoes will always make a better sauce than one using cherry or grape tomatoes–even if home-grown and freshly picked–especially if they’re not seeded/strained in the process.

    Reply

  7. John A Gasbarre says

    Looks beautiful (as always) and sounds delicious, but I can’t imagine going with heavily seeded tomatoes like cherry or grape and leaving the seeds in the sauce. I’d be using an inexpensive Foley food mill at a bare minimum to get rid of that seeds and other undesirables. We can a ton of sauce ourselves each summer (some is on the stove as I type) and it does make a difference, both visually, texturally, and (in excess, with cherry and grape tomatoes) with taste.

    Reply

