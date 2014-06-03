The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice

Lamb Rice

Having been in Turkey for just one day (read more about it here!), I obviously can’t say that I’ve experienced even a fraction of the breadth and variety of Turkish cuisine. Having stayed mostly in the Old City when I was in Istanbul, i.e. Tourist Central, I didn’t see much beyond a lot of doner kebab restaurants, which certainly have their place in greasy, meaty heaven, but only really scratch the surface.

These recipes are sort of an amalgamation of the few things that I did see in Istanbul–from the use of sweet apricots as an ingredient in savory dishes, the yogurt, the rice pilafs and the pistachios, to the very interesting spice mixes I was able to try at the market.

I can’t wait to go back to try everything else the city has to offer, but in the meantime, this Turkish lamb will just have to do!

Turkish Spiced Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Apricots

  • 1 large red onion, cut into wedges
  • 5 apricots, quartered
  • salt and pepper
  • olive oil
  • 2 racks of lamb
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon sumac (if you can find it)
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon dried mint
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a roasting pan, add the red onion and apricots. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Roast in the oven for about 10 minutes, remove from the oven, and set aside.

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Clean the lamb and pat dry. Season thoroughly with salt and pepper. Heat a large heavy skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add a drizzle of olive oil to the pan and sear the racks on both sides. Combine all the spices and herbs in a small bowl and rub the mixture onto the seared lamb.

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a roasting pan and roast in the oven uncovered for about 12 minutes for medium rare. Remove from the oven, cover with foil, and allow the meat to rest for another 10 minutes before serving.

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

 
 

Rice with Chickpeas, Raisins, and Crispy Onions

Adapted from Jerusalem, by Yottam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups cooked basmati rice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • ½ cup raisins
  • ½ cup roasted chopped pistachios (optional)
  • salt and pepper

In a small saucepan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the cumin and curry powder and fry for about 5 seconds.

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the chickpeas along with a bit of salt. Stir everything around to warm and crisp up the chickpeas, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

Toss the sliced onion with the flour until it’s all lightly coated. Heat the vegetable oil in a small saucepan. Test the oil temperature by tossing in a piece of onion. If it sizzles vigorously, it’s ready. Fry the onions in batches until crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to paper towel lined plate and sprinkle with salt. In a big bowl, toss together the cooked rice, parsley, cilantro, raisins, pistachios, chickpeas, crispy onions, and salt and pepper to taste. 

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

 

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

  • 1 cup plain greek yogurt
  • 1 small cucumber, diced
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • salt and pepper

Stir together all the ingredients in a bowl.

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

 

Serve!

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice by thewoksoflife.com

 

Roasted Rack of Lamb w/ Turkish Spices, Yogurt Sauce, and Rice

A recipe inspired by travel to Istanbul, from the use of sweet apricots in savory dishes, to the yogurt, the rice pilafs, pistachios, and spice mixes.
Prep Time45 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Lamb
Cuisine: turkish
Keyword: rack of lamb
Servings: 6

Ingredients

Turkish Spiced Rack of Lamb:

  • 1 large red onion (cut into wedges)
  • 5 apricots (quartered)
  • salt and pepper
  • olive oil
  • 2 racks lamb
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon sumac (if you can find it)
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon dried mint
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

Rice with Chickpeas, Raisins, and Crispy Onions:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups cooked basmati rice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • ½ cup raisins
  • ½ cup roasted chopped pistachios (optional)
  • salt and pepper

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce:

  • 1 cup plain greek yogurt
  • 1 small cucumber (diced)
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

To make the lamb:

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a roasting pan, add the red onion and apricots. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Roast in the oven for about 10 minutes just to get them going and set aside.
  • Clean the lamb and pat dry. Season thoroughly with salt and pepper. Heat a large heavy skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add a drizzle of olive oil to the pan and sear the rack of lamb on both sides. Combine all the spices and herbs in a small bowl and rub the mixture onto the seared lamb.
  • Transfer to a roasting pan and roast in the oven uncovered for about 12 minutes for medium rare. Remove from the oven, cover with foil, and allow the meat to rest for another 10 minutes before serving.

To make the rice:

  • In a small saucepan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the cumin and curry powder and fry for about 5 seconds. Then add the chickpeas along with a bit of salt. Stir everything around to warm and crisp up the chickpeas, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
  • Toss the sliced onion with the flour until it’s all lightly coated. Heat the vegetable oil in a small saucepan. Test the oil temperature by tossing in a piece of onion. If it sizzles vigorously, it’s ready. Fry the onions in batches until crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to paper towel lined plate and sprinkle with salt. In a big bowl, toss together the cooked rice, parsley, cilantro, raisins, pistachios, chickpeas, crispy onions, and salt and pepper to taste.

To make the Cucumber Yogurt Sauce:

  • Stir together all the ingredients in a bowl.

9 Comments

  1. Lisa says

    Hi – came across your recipe today, thought I’d give it a try. Just curious, do you roast the lamb on top of the onions and apricots?

    Thanks,
    -Lisa

    • Kaitlin says

      My thoughts exactly; unfortunately, I’m not in Beijing to do a taste test! I was even thinking about a cheaper alternative to a rack of lamb–lamb shoulder chop, which I think is just as good (if not better) when cooked correctly. The logistics of roasting would be a bit different, but it would be interesting to see what happened! Thanks for stopping by, Lisa. And we <3 your instagram :)

  4. Phyllis says

    This looks sooo delicious it makes me want to forget my plans for tonight and go out and buy lamb pronto!!! Funny, just the other day I bought fresh apricots and I have never used them in a recipe actually! This will definitely be something I’m putting on my “to do” list. Your photos make me drool every time I see them; well almost! I’m so happy I found your blog! I look forward to the updates!! Your fan in Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA!!

    • Kaitlin says

      Let us know how it turns out if you do make it, Phyllis! Always nice to see you around the blog :) We’ve started saying things like, “Phyllis is so gosh-darned nice!” And we do like to have an international flair with our audience as well as with our posts ;)

