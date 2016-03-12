This recipe for Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner that you can prepare in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients, throw in the oven, and then relax while it cooks––perfect for those weeknights when you stumble into your apartment and immediately run downstairs to don a pair of sweatpants. Unless that’s just me.

It’s deceptively simple, but the combination of lemon, olive oil, herbs, chicken, and potatoes is hard to beat. If you’re into using lemons for roast chicken in general, you’ll love this. The great thing about using chicken thighs––as opposed to a whole bird––is that they’re a bit easier to handle and cook. Plus, the potatoes absorb the chicken-y flavor from being roasted in the same pan.

I like serving this dish with a simple salad to round out the meal. I just make a really easy lemon vinaigrette with honey, olive oil, dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. Easy peasy.

Roasted Lemon Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a roasting pan set over two burners at medium high heat.

Sear the chicken skin-side down in the roasting pan.

After the chicken thighs have been searing for about 5-7 minutes, flip them over. Add the potatoes and stir them in the oil. Add the lemon slices and garlic cloves, tossing everything together so the potatoes and garlic are well-coated in olive oil.

Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender. Remove from the oven and stir in the herbs. Serve.

If you prefer using boneless chicken thighs, see our post on How to debone skin-on chicken thighs and adjust/reduce cooking times accordingly.