The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Sarah
by:
183 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe for Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner that you can prepare in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients, throw in the oven, and then relax while it cooks––perfect for those weeknights when you stumble into your apartment and immediately run downstairs to don a pair of sweatpants. Unless that’s just me.

It’s deceptively simple, but the combination of lemon, olive oil, herbs, chicken, and potatoes is hard to beat. If you’re into using lemons for roast chicken in general, you’ll love this. The great thing about using chicken thighs––as opposed to a whole bird––is that they’re a bit easier to handle and cook. Plus, the potatoes absorb the chicken-y flavor from being roasted in the same pan.

I like serving this dish with a simple salad to round out the meal. I just make a really easy lemon vinaigrette with honey, olive oil, dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. Easy peasy.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Lemon Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a roasting pan set over two burners at medium high heat.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Sear the chicken skin-side down in the roasting pan.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

After the chicken thighs have been searing for about 5-7 minutes, flip them over. Add the potatoes and stir them in the oil. Add the lemon slices and garlic cloves, tossing everything together so the potatoes and garlic are well-coated in olive oil.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender. Remove from the oven and stir in the herbs. Serve.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

If you prefer using boneless chicken thighs, see our post on How to debone skin-on chicken thighs and adjust/reduce cooking times accordingly.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

4.91 from 42 votes

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner prepared in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients. Lemon Chicken Thighs are a quick and easy meal.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:American
Lemon chicken thighs with potatoes
serves: 6 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds Eastern or Yukon Gold potatoes (680g, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks)
  • 1 lemon (sliced)
  • 10 cloves garlic (peeled)
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro or parsley leaves

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a roasting pan set over two burners at medium high heat.
  • Sear the chicken skin-side down in the roasting pan. After the chicken thighs have been searing for about 5-7 minutes, flip them over. Add the potatoes and stir them in the oil. Add the lemon slices and garlic cloves, tossing everything together so the potatoes and garlic are well-coated in olive oil.
  • Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender. Remove from the oven and stir in the herbs. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 406kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 18g (6%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 28g (43%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 111mg (37%) Sodium: 489mg (20%) Potassium: 759mg (22%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 300IU (6%) Vitamin C: 27.4mg (33%) Calcium: 60mg (6%) Iron: 4.8mg (27%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

183 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  3. AvatarKristine says

    Hi! I want to try out this recipe but my family prefers Chicken Breast. Is it possible doing it with breast instead of thighs? Would it dry out? Do I have to adjust the baking time?

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook