Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Published: Last Updated:
By 162 Comments

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe for Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner that you can prepare in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients, throw in the oven, and then relax while it cooks––perfect for those weeknights when you stumble into your apartment and immediately run downstairs to don a pair of sweatpants. Unless that’s just me.

It’s deceptively simple, but the combination of lemon, olive oil, herbs, chicken, and potatoes is hard to beat. If you’re into using lemons for roast chicken in general, you’ll love this. The great thing about using chicken thighs––as opposed to a whole bird––is that they’re a bit easier to handle and cook. Plus, the potatoes absorb the chicken-y flavor from being roasted in the same pan.

I like serving this dish with a simple salad to round out the meal. I just make a really easy lemon vinaigrette with honey, olive oil, dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. Easy peasy.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need: 

  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds Eastern or Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • 10 cloves garlic, peeled
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro or parsley leaves

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a roasting pan set over two burners at medium high heat.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Sear the chicken skin-side down in the roasting pan.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

After the chicken thighs have been searing for about 5-7 minutes, flip them over. Add the potatoes and stir them in the oil. Add the lemon slices and garlic cloves, tossing everything together so the potatoes and garlic are well-coated in olive oil.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender. Remove from the oven and stir in the herbs. Serve.

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner prepared in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients. Lemon Chicken Thighs are a quick and easy meal.
  1. Amanda Lyth says

    So easy and so simple. One of my teenager’s fav meals. Parboiled potatoes for 5 mins before putting in the roasting pan, squeezed fresh lemon juice over the potatoes then added some garlic, onions, carrots and lemons. Added chicken pieces after an hour and let the oven do the rest of the work. Great flavours and a defo recipe “go to”.

  2. Emily says


    I tried this recipe but I substituted red potatoes for the Yukon gold and it was delicious!!! I’ve been recommending it to everyone I know.

    • Sarah says

      Hey Ty, I generally don’t roast boneless skinless thighs because they can tend to dry out in the oven. if you decide to use boneless skinless thighs, you can decrease the cooking time, but the potatoes might not finish cooking before the chicken is done, so try cutting them smaller to ensure that they cook in the time!

