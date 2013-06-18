Roast Pork with Five-Spice

This is a knockout recipe. You may have seen a similar kind of roast pork before. In most Cantonese places, they have the meat hanging in the window for all to see. Better to draw customers in, of course. This is our homemade version and it’s pretty much as easy as it gets! You get a really nice crispy skin and the rub is super flavorful.

Make this dish with some rice and a vegetable, and you’ve got a lotta goodness going on.

Ingredients

A 2.5 lb slab of pork belly

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon five spice powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon powdered ginger

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Get a large pot of boiling water on the stove.

Add the piece of pork to the water and cook for about ten minutes. This gets some of the blood and fat off the meat. Take the meat out and pat it dry with paper towel.

Mix all your spices together and rub the pork all over with the spice mixture. Put it in the refrigerator to marinate for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, roast the pork until tender (about 45 – 1 hour).

Let it cool off for a few minutes before serving.

