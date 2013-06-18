The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roast Pork with Five-Spice

Published:
10 Comments

This is a knockout recipe. You may have seen a similar kind of roast pork before. In most Cantonese places, they have the meat hanging in the window for all to see. Better to draw customers in, of course. This is our homemade version and it’s pretty much as easy as it gets! You get a really nice crispy skin and the rub is super flavorful.

Make this dish with some rice and a vegetable, and you’ve got a lotta goodness going on.

Print Recipe

Roast Pork with Five Spice

Homemade flavorful roast pork belly with crispy skin, this recipe goes perfectly with some steamed rice and a stir-fried leafy green vegetable like bok choy or choy sum.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time1 hr 15 mins
Total Time2 hrs 15 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese roast pork
Servings: 6
Author: Everyone

Ingredients

  • 2.5 pounds pork belly (in one big slab)
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon five spice powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

  • Get a large pot of boiling water on the stove. Add the piece of pork to the water and cook for about ten minutes. This gets some of the blood and fat off the meat. Take the meat out and pat it dry with paper towel.
  • Mix all your spices together and rub the pork all over with the spice mixture. Put it in the refrigerator  to marinate for 1 hour.
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees, roast the pork until tender (about 45 minutes – 1 hour).
  • Allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

 

 

10 Comments

  3. RossC says

    Had a lonely piece (1 1/2 lb ) of pork belly hanging out in the freezer.. Saw this recipe and decided to try it out..
    Glad I did… Pretty yummy…Too small a piece for a meal but, made a great snack for my wife and me..
    I like the crispy skin idea so, next pork belly shopping trip will result in Cantonese Roasted Pork Belly…
    Thanks for the great recipe(s)… :O)

    Reply

  4. Annie says

    Hi, thank you so much for posting this recipe! Though while reading it, I had several questions. What is the texture of the pork belly skin once it’s been roasted? Will it be crispy or will it more chewy? Do I need to turn the pork belly (from skin up to skin down) while it’s roasting?

    Reply

  5. Sheri Williams says

    Hello! Here is a review of my experience with Roast Pork with Five Spice. I would have loved the pork belly, but we had to make due with pork butt. Par boil and rub were nice, sat in fridgie. I roasted on rack over silverfoil for 30 min 375 and then turned it down to 350 to finish another 40 min. It needed it, because there was a bone in, and the meat was in a large piece. The flavor, I think would have gone into the meat better with a flatter cut like a pork belly. Also, the meat was crying out for skin!
    I cut very thin slices, which were not totally juicy, but not bad, at least they were chewable. Our company all said it was delish.
    I made the noodles with mushroom, but my sauce was watery, even with a lot of cornstarch. I added a stalk cut up piece of broccoli, and fresh garlic to the mince veg.
    Analysis: get that Pork butt! The five spice is strong. Let meat sit after cooking is perfect. I want to do this dish again, but will have to search out pork belly. Could you recommend noodles for the noodle dish, spaghetti was just so, spaghetti-ish.
    Congrats on another tasty dish.
    Sheri

    Reply

