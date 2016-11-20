The Woks of Life

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

Published:
By

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables was once a very popular American Chinese dish served in virtually all Chinese restaurants. Today, so many authentic Chinese dishes have migrated overseas to the US–Cantonese, Hunan, Sichuan, Shanghainese–that there is a huge selection to choose from. That said, some dishes like this Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables and Moo Goo Gai Pan are still popular and surprisingly, quite healthy. These stir-fries use a small amount of oil relative to what other dishes on Chinese menus call for and have a healthy mix of Chinese vegetables.

Slices of the BBQ roast pork or Cha Siu (sometimes spelled Char Siu) in this roast pork with Chinese vegetables dish provide a distinctive flavor that spices up the fresh bok choy and snow peas as well as the trio of bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and mushrooms.

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

If you are lucky enough to have a local Asian grocery store or restaurant that sells fresh BBQ roast pork, then you have the convenient luxury of buying prepared roast pork. However, good quality fresh char siu can be quite pricey, and, for most people, it’s not readily available nearby.

The solution: make your own batch of Chinese roast pork at home using our Char Siu recipe.

Char Siu (Chinese Roast Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

If you haven’t yet tried making roast pork in your oven at home, you’re missing out! Give it a try, or if you consider yourself a master of the grilling arts, you can try your hand at our char siu recipe on the grill! Better yet, you can make a big batch and set some aside to freeze for another day. It thaws out nicely for making this stir-fry, or as an add-in for noodle soups!

You’ll need:  

Prepare all of the vegetables and set aside. Things will move quickly once the wok is on the stove, and you’ll want to be prepared!

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over medium high heat, and spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Immediately add the minced ginger, and let fry for 5 to 10 seconds.

Stir in the minced garlic, and immediately add the mushrooms and red bell peppers. Stir fry for 15 seconds. Turn the heat up to high, and add the bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another 10 seconds.

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Next add the roast pork. Stir fry for 20-30 seconds.

Next, add the bok choy and give everything a good stir fry for 15 seconds. Add the soy sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and fresh ground pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 20 seconds.

Add the snow peas and continue to stir-fry until they are evenly distributed in the mixture. Stir in the chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil.

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Once it comes to a boil, stir in half of the cornstarch thickener, and cook for 20 seconds–until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Add more of the cornstarch mixture if the sauce seems thin and if there is too much standing liquid. Add more chicken stock if the dish isn’t saucy enough for your liking–it’s all about your personal preference! Check how things are tasting, and if you’d like, you can add more soy sauce, oyster sauce, or salt to taste.

Plate and serve your roast pork with Chinese vegetables with steamed rice!

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables was a very popular American Chinese dish served in virtually all Chinese restaurants. Fresh slices of Chinese char siu roast pork stir fried in a melody of Chinese vegetables makes this a healthy and delicious stir-fry dish.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: roast pork with vegetables
Servings: 4
Calories: 237kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prepare all of the vegetables and set aside. Things will move quickly once the wok is on the stove, and you’ll want to be prepared!
  • Heat your wok over medium high heat, and spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Immediately add the minced ginger, and let fry for 5 to 10 seconds.
  • Stir in the minced garlic, and immediately add the mushrooms and red bell peppers. Stir fry for 15 seconds. Turn the heat up to high, and add the bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another 10 seconds. Next add the roast pork. Stir fry for 20-30 seconds.
  • Next, add the bok choy and give everything a good stir fry for 15 seconds. Add the soy sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and fresh ground pepper. Continue to stir-fry for another 20 seconds.
  • Add the snow peas and continue to stir-fry until they are evenly distributed in the mixture. Stir in the chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil.
  • Once it comes to a boil, stir in half of the cornstarch thickener, and cook for 20 seconds--until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Add more of the cornstarch mixture if the sauce seems thin and if there is too much standing liquid. Add more chicken stock if the dish isn’t saucy enough for your liking--it’s all about your personal preference! Check how things are tasting, and if you’d like, you can add more soy sauce, oyster sauce, or salt to taste.
  • Plate and serve with steamed rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 237kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 52mg | Sodium: 752mg | Potassium: 669mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 6030IU | Vitamin C: 82.7mg | Calcium: 152mg | Iron: 2.7mg

 

18 Comments

  1. Christine Soto says

    5 stars
    After making your char siu recipe last week, we have used the delicious pork for several meals, including tonight’s, of Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables. We made the recipe as is, and it was absolutely delicious! Thanks so much for providing great recipes, great advice and great information.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Christine, you’re welcome. I always try to make a large batch of char siu so we have enough left for fried rice and stir fry dishes like this roast pork with Chinese vegetables. Roast pork really makes a tasty vegetable stir fry ;-)

      Reply

  2. Miss Wren says

    5 stars
    “You did it again!” Saved us from boring leftovers on Sunday night. I had some roast pork left over and a bunch of veg. This recipe worked perfectly and Hubby was pleasantly surprised!! He said ‘You did it again!’

    Of course, it was all you. Thanks once again for recipes that really work. This turned really delightful as once I served the hubster I could spice my serving up a bit with Siracha.

    Please note I did substitute cauliflower and broccoli and it still came out great. Definitely comfort food to warm us on a snowy Scottish evening.

    Reply

  3. kitty says

    Devouring a yummy bowl full of this right now! I made a batch of your oven method Cha Siu yesterday, and turned some of it into this homey dish. I also made a batch of Cha Siu Bao with your milk bread dough. Outstanding!! Thanks for the recipes!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hooray Kitty! Way to use the Cha Siu – it is such a good protein to use in stir fries and adds so much flavor. You are quite welcome and thanks for cooking with us!

      Reply

  5. Gene says

    Yes, as you note, this was a very common dish in Chinese restaurants when I was growing up in San Francisco and all the restaurants were Cantonese. Today it isn’t even on many restaurant menus. Thanks for the “revival.”

    At home, something like this was often thrown together, using whatever was in the refrigerator or was especially nice at the vegetable market in the morning. In San Francisco, Chinese even now often go out shopping for fresh food every morning. We who have moved to the suburbs have to settle for what is at the supermarket, and keep it in the fridge. Obviously that’s not as good!

    As with many Cantonese dishes, good quality fresh ingredients are essential. Vegetables, especially bok choy, that are a bit too old, or pork that is too lean or overcooked can compromise the final result.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Gene, Totally agree with you on all of your points, especially the fact that the freshness of the ingredients is one of the keys to success.

      Reply

  6. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    Excellent recipe Bill and the best part is that we already have all the ingredients in our pantry:) Yummy! We’ll try this on the weekend, sounds like a really great dish for lunch. Thanx so much guys!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  7. Roger Turner says

    This looks delicious, can’t wait to try it.

    Do you have any recipes for wild game? My son is an avid hunter. There is always elk or deer in his freezer. If not, I suppose, we could substitute the elk/deer in any of your beef recipes. If you do, please post them. I’m sure there are probably not many people who would be interested in some wild game recipes, but we would.

    Thanks for a great website.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Roger, We occasionally have quail, pigeon/squab and buffalo and try wild game when traveling. Reindeer in Finland is something I have had and not technically wild game but even so is very different and very delicious. We don’t have any recipes for wild game as we are not hunters but all that said, we’ll keep your request in mind!

      Reply

  8. Bruce says

    5 stars
    Really like your posts………have been into oriental cusine since I was a young boy. Looking forward to trying some of your recipes as I am somewhat a chef myself. Keep up the good wok!!
    Bruce

    Reply

  9. Dori Van Gessel says

    Hey guys, I was just wondering if you have a recipe for chop suey?!?!? My husbands new favorite, since being diagnosed with pre diabetes. Loves all the fresh veggies!!! Thanks, Dori

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Dori,
      We actually have not posted any chop suey recipes but chop suey actually means “assorted pieces: in Chinese so if you use a recipe like roast pork with Chinese vegetables and add whatever you have in the fridge, you get your own version of chop suey! But seriously, the actual chop suey served in Chinese restaurants years ago was usually had some bok choy, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, mung bean sprouts and your choice of meat. Thanks for your request and we’ll put this one on the list!

      Reply

