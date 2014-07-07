Roast Chicken on Wild Mushroom Sticky Rice “Risotto”

What are all the things that we love about risotto? The creaminess. The silkiness. The intense flavor achieved from constant stirring and copious amounts of chicken broth and cream.

These things are all achievable in your kitchen. And they’re achievable without standing at the stove stirring for what seems like an eternity. Because we have more important things to do than to stir a pot of rice for a half hour, amiright? But how to achieve such a feat?

The answer: sticky. rice.

Sticky rice can be found in some big supermarkets these days, and can also be found at any Asian grocery store. It can also be found here on Amazon, for a much higher price, but it’s an option if you don’t have any Asian markets near you. Make sure you’re buying “sweet rice,” “sticky rice” or “glutinous rice,” rather than “sushi rice.” It has the high starch content that, when combined with more moisture, creates a creamy consistency that kind of mimics the texture of a risotto without all the work. Simply cook the sticky rice and mix it up with some white wine, chicken broth, and things like parmesan cheese and mushrooms, and you’ve suddenly taken this Asian ingredient into Western territory. In a really good way. This is actually sort of a Western take on this Asian version of Roast Chicken w/ Sticky rice. When baked in a pan, topped with roasted lemon thyme chicken, it’s freaking EPIC.

Here’s how to make it!

4 chicken leg quarters or 8 chicken thighs, trimmed of all fat

salt and pepper

1 lemon, zested

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Olive Oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 pound wild mushrooms, like shiitake, porcini, crimini, oyster, chanterelle, etc.

½ cup white wine

6 cups cooked sticky rice

2 scallions, chopped

4 cups chicken stock

½ cup parmesan cheese

a handful chopped fresh parsley

Make sure to trim all the fat off the chicken (if the dish still turns out a little oily at the end, just skim it off with a spoon). Take your chicken leg quarters and pat them dry with a paper towel. Put them in a large bowl. Season generously with salt and pepper, and add the lemon zest and thyme to the bowl. Rub the seasoning into the chicken thoroughly and set aside.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet over medium heat, add a couple tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion and cook until just starting to caramelize. Add the mushrooms and cook until caramelized. Season with salt and pepper. Deglaze the pan with the wine and cook for another couple minutes.

Turn off the heat. Add all the mushrooms back into the pan and stir in the rice, scallions, chicken stock, and parmesan cheese.

Check for seasoning and transfer the mushroom and rice mixture to a baking dish. Top with the chicken and brush it lightly with olive oil.

Bake for about 50-60 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is bubbly. Turn on the broiler for a couple minutes if the chicken still needs a bit of color on top. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.

Hail to sticky rice! If you like this, try another sticky rice recipe like Sticky rice with Chinese Sausage, Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps w/ Chicken (Lo Mai Gai), or Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice.