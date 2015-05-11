Rice Cooker Ribs and Rice

When we first posted our Easy Chicken Chorizo Paella recipe, some readers were asking if it could be made in a rice cooker. Which got me thinking. What a brilliant idea.

Using a rice cooker for paella would certainly deviate from the dish’s authenticity (we’re already expecting cries of outrage in the comments. Have at it!), but it would certainly make that ultimate one-pot meal so much simpler. No more soggy rice or blackened rice bottoms.

In Chinese, this technique is called men fan (焖饭). Recipes like Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice, Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice and Shanghai Cai Fan all use this same technique but could also be turned into rice cooker recipes. For this dish of ribs and rice, however, we will be using the unassuming rice cooker instead of the clay pot for our first of hopefully many rice cooker recipes.

These days, a good rice cooker is a great investment, from modern models to simpler, more functional ones but the best rice cooker will be a simple model that does rice well rather than Swiss army knife versions that claim to steam, make porridge, etc.. They are great multitaskers, often with settings for regular rice, brown rice, sticky rice, porridge, soup, steaming, etc. With clear markings on the inside of most rice cookers to guide you in achieving the perfect rice to liquid ratio, you won’t go wrong.

This may be cliché of us to say as an Asian family, but it’s probably the most used countertop appliance in our kitchen, next to the coffee machine, of course. Just remember one thing: when measuring your rice, always use the cup-measuring tool that comes with the rice cooker. It’s usually different than the normal measuring cups you’d use when baking.

If you don’t have a measuring tool, just use the finger trick. Add rice to the rice cooker and even it out. Measure the level of the rice with your index finger, and then add the same level of water. That’s it!

If you have not purchased a rice cooker yet, then you really should consider purchasing one and we recommend that you purchase a simple one for cooking rice. Check out our Chinese Cooking Tools page for some more information and some useful links to products.

Okay, let’s get started with this delicious one pot meal. Feel free to use chicken instead of pork, add more vegetables, or make your own version by using this recipe as a guideline. I hope this recipe will germinate many more great one-pot meals for you and your family. Just let your rice cooker do most of the work and the possibles for variations of rice cooker recipes are endless.

To marinate the ribs:

1 lb pork ribs, cut into small pieces

1/3 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 teaspoon dark soy sauce

You’ll also need:

2 tablespoons oil

8 dried shiitake mushrooms, washed, soaked, drained, and cut in half (see note!)

3 slices ginger, chopped

3-5 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 cup diced carrots

2 teaspoons light soy sauce

1/2 cup water

2 cups uncooked rice

Water (use the amount appropriate to the type of rice you’re using and your rice cooker’s instructions)

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup peas (fresh or frozen)

Note: You can substitute the dried shiitakes with fresh mushrooms. If you do use dried mushrooms, and you like that earthy mushroom flavor, strain the mushroom soaking liquid through a fine mesh strainer and use it to cook the rice.

Ok, here’s how to make it:

Toss the ribs with the marinade ingredients and set aside for 1 hour.

When you’re ready to cook, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry until caramelized. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok (over high heat this time), and brown the marinated ribs.

Once browned, turn the heat down to medium, and add the ginger, garlic, and sugar.

Stir-fry for a minute, and then add the carrots, light soy sauce, and ½ cup water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5-10 minutes, until the liquid has almost all evaporated.

While the ribs are simmering, add the rice to the rice cooker and add the proper amount of water (according to your rice cooker instructions/type of rice you’re using). This is when you can strain and add some of the liquid the mushrooms were soaking in, if desired. Alternatively, you could also use chicken, pork, or vegetable stock. Stir in the shiitake mushrooms and 1 teaspoon salt.

Shake the pot around a little so the rice and liquid is in an even layer. Spread the rib mixture over the rice. Place it into the rice cooker and press the button to start it. Your dinner is now underway.

Most rice cookers these days will tell you how many minutes are left in the cooking process. When there are 5 minutes of cooking time left, open the rice cooker lid, quickly sprinkle the peas on top, immediately cover the lid and let it finish cooking. When it’s done, serve!