Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 – Luo Song Tang)

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 – Luo Song Tang)

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

Every time I make Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤, luo song tang), images of well-dressed men and women dining in European-style cafes flash in my mind––scenes from many movies and TV shows about the old Shanghai. These fancy folks were either drinking coffee, eating a thin steak, or slurping this fancy red vegetable soup, maybe along with a piece of bread.

In the early 1900s, people from all over the world came to big cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Harbin. Without getting too much into history of that period, they also brought with them their architecture, cuisines and western manners. Drinking coffee at that time was in vogue and eating at Western-style restaurants was a privilege for the rich and famous. Commoners could only watch through the windows.

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup, or luo song tang (罗宋汤) is probably an adaptation of European vegetable soups, made with beets, potatoes and cabbage. The version of the soup in China used tomatoes, which is what most Chinese cooks use today. Since I was young, I’ve always considered this soup to be special. I always remember those glamorous movie scenes and the actors sipping their luo song tang!

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

It was my grandma, who lived through that time period in Shanghai, that taught me how to make this soup. She also taught me to make my favorite pork chop recipe: Asian Pan-Fried Pork Chops. It probably comes as no surprise that I’ve adjusted her recipe a bit, reducing the tomato/tomato paste to make sure the sourness of the tomatoes doesn’t overpower the soup. The result is a perfectly balanced red vegetable soup with a strong beef flavor from the addition of oxtails. The original recipe also calls for butter, but in my opinion, the oxtails already provide plenty of richness and robust beef flavor.

Another reason to love making this soup? Once you pat and dry the oxtails, there’s no stopping and starting. Turn on the heat, and the soup is underway. So grab your soup pot and make this for your next fall or winter dinner!

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

Start by rinsing 2 pounds of oxtails and pat them very dry. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a thick-bottomed soup pot over medium heat to brown the oxtails.

Brown the oxtails lightly on both sides.

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, slice 2 large onions, smash 6 cloves of garlic, and add them in once the oxtails are finished browning. Stir well and cook until the onions turn soft.

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

While the onions are cooking, cut 3 small tomatoes into rough chunks. Add them to the pot when the onions have softened. Clear a space in the center of the pot, and add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, letting it fry lightly. Stir and cook until the tomatoes are slightly dissolved and the oil in the pot turns reddish––a few minutes over medium heat.

Now add 10 cups water, and turn up the heat to high. Cut the carrots and cabbage, and add them to the pot, along with 5 bay leaves, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 60 minutes.

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

After 60 minutes of simmering, peel and cut the potatoes, and add them to the soup. Bring it to boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 30 more minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Salt to taste before serving.

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

Soups (and stews) always taste better the next day, so don’t fret if you have leftovers. Freeze the soup for another meal, and you will be very happy that you did!

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang), by thewoksoflife.com
Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup (罗宋汤 - Luo Song Tang)

Shanghai-Style Red Vegetable Soup, or luo song tang (罗宋汤) is a Chinese adaptation of European vegetable soups, made rich and tasty with the addition of oxtails.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 10 mins
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese - Shanghai
Keyword: luo song tang
Servings: 8
Calories: 383kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds oxtails
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 large onions
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 3 small tomatoes (about 12 ounces/340g, roughly chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 10 cups water (2.4L)
  • 2 large carrots (about 12 ounces/340g, cut into large chunks)
  • ¼ cabbage (about 12 ounces, roughly chopped)
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pound potatoes (450g, about 2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks)

Instructions

  • Rinse 2 pounds of oxtails and pat them very dry. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a thick-bottomed soup pot over medium heat to brown the oxtails.
  • Brown the oxtails lightly on both sides. While that’s happening, slice 2 large onions, smash 6 cloves of garlic, and add them in once the oxtails are finished browning. Stir well and cook until the onions turn soft.
  • While the onions are cooking, cut 3 small tomatoes into rough chunks. Add them to the pot when the onions have softened. Clear a space in the center of the pot, and add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, letting it fry lightly. Stir and cook until the tomatoes are slightly dissolved and the oil in the pot turns reddish––a few minutes over medium heat.
  • Now add 10 cups water, and turn up the heat to high. Cut the carrots and cabbage, and add them to the pot, along with 5 bay leaves, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 60 minutes.
  • After 60 minutes of simmering, peel and cut the potatoes, and add them to the soup. Bring it to boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 30 more minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Salt to taste before serving.
  • Soups (and stews) always taste better the next day, so don’t fret if you have leftovers. Freeze the soup for another meal, and you will be very happy that you did!

Nutrition

Calories: 383kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 38g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 125mg | Sodium: 874mg | Potassium: 530mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 60.4% | Vitamin C: 33.6% | Calcium: 8.2% | Iron: 38.3%

 

 

39 Comments

  1. Christina C Shuy says

    my brain always transliterated this soup into “Russian soup”…

    My mother made a version of this a lot.

    I have tried to make her version from memory and I think I got one that gets close…

    what I made has a lot of similar ingredients to what you have :)

    Reply

      • Christina C Shuy says

        I think my mom used either stew meat or oxtails, probably depending on what she could get her hands on, though I vaguely remember that she made oxtail soup that was similar to this but it was two different soups, since usually when she made oxtail soup, it didn’t have cabbage in it, and did have tomato soup (the Campbells stuff).

        Reply

  2. Glory says

    Thank you for this! It makes me so happy. My family always makes it with just sliced ham and cabbage for a quicker version. I’ll definitely have to try the oxtail variation.

    PS Your imagery is spot on and makes me want to cry. I remember having luo song tang in one of those European style, historic restaurants when I was little (I think it was called Red House?) and it really brings me back.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      The thing about being old is that we have a lot of stories to tell :-) Glory, just so you know, the red house is still there in Shanghai if you decide to visit Shanghai one day :-)

      Reply

  3. Ming says


    One of my all time favorite soups! So quick and delicious (I used beef short ribs and a pressure cooker, meat was tender in 30 min), perfect for a busy mom. The best part is the abundant vegetables. My 1 year old and 4 year olds both loved the soup!!!

    Reply

  4. Little Cooking Tips says


    A truly amazing soup and a wonderful story to go with it! What a great post Judy! Being Europeans ourselves we are totally in tune with this recipe:) We loved that you added many bay leaves, they make all the difference, don’t they? We will definitely try it, perhaps adding 3-4 whole spice berries as well, they way we do it for similar stews here, as they pair excellently with the bay leaves. Have you ever tried it?
    Thank you for another fantastic post dear, pinned!
    Sending you all our love,
    Mirella and Panos

    Reply

  5. Chen says


    This soup always takes me back to my childhood in Shanghai. I loved having western food at the Hong Fang Zi restaurant. Thank you for sharing this recipe!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Chen, so you were one of those fancy people eating western food in those fancy western restaurants back in those days?!?! Nice to meet you!!! :-)

      Reply

