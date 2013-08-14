The Woks of Life

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou): Grandma’s Version

48 Comments
Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s the final recipe in this first “Cooking with Grandma” series. We’re going out with a bang with this red cooked pork – hong shao rou.

Today, we come to you with Hong Shao Rou, our grandma’s version. She makes it with tofu and hard-boiled eggs, which she explains is the “real Shanghai style.” (Update 4/14/14: We just posted a revamped, rephotographed version of my MOM’s recipe for this pork belly dish here.

Again, Hong Shao Rou is a famous dish from mainland China, consisting of braised pork belly. We’ve had it so many ways growing up. Sometimes Grandma puts bamboo shoots in there, sometimes it’s a different kind of tofu.

But this one, with the tofu puffs, is definitely one of my favorites. These pillows of golden tofu absorb all the sauce like a sponge, which makes for some serious awesomeness on a plate.

soy puffs

Recipe Instructions

Start by cutting up your pork belly.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) - pork belly by thewoksoflife.com

Then fill a pot with cold water and submerge your eggs. Put the pot on the stove and gently bring it to a boil. Once it’s boiling, boil the eggs for about 5 minutes. Then take them out and allow them to cool in a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes. Peel them and set them aside.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) - boiled eggs by thewoksoflife.com

After that’s done, boil some more water in a large pot. Add the pork to the boiling water and blanch for about 3 minutes to get rid of excess fat and other impurities. Then drain and rinse the meat.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Make sure your wok is clean and dry. Over medium low heat, add about 3 tablespoons of sugar to the dry wok (no oil)—preferably rock sugar. Toss the sugar around. You’ll see it start to turn an amber color – which is the origin of the name, “red cooked pork”.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Let it melt until it becomes almost a syrup.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Add the meat to the pan in 1 layer (still no oil necessary).

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Let the meat brown on all sides, about 10 minutes. You’re drooling already, aren’t you?

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Then add ½ cup Shaoxing wine, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce and a cup of water. Stir.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the wok and simmer over medium-low heat for 1 hour. Check it periodically to make sure that it’s not too dry, adding a little water when necessary.

Take your peeled eggs and score them lengthwise to let the sauce into the crevices of each egg. Add them to the pan and gently coat them in the sauce, being careful not to break them up.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for another 15 minutes (continue to add water in small increments if needed) and then take the eggs out of the pan (you don’t want to overcook them). Taste the sauce at this point for salt.

If it needs a little more, add a dash of soy sauce 1 teaspoon at a time, until it’s right. We found that you didn’t need much more beyond the initial 2 tablespoons, but let your own taste buds be the judge.

Then add your tofu puffs! Stir those babies in gently.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for another 20 minutes, and you get…*drumroll*…………THIS:

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

Give everything another stir and add your eggs back in.

Plate and serve grandma’s red cooked pork with plenty of rice! I’m about to pass out over how good this is.

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou): Grandma’s Version

We've already posted a Red Cooked Pork (Hong Shao Rou) recipe made by our mom. Today, we come to you with our grandma’s Hing Shao rou - red cooked pork.
by: Sarah
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Hong Shao Pork Belly with Tofu Puffs and Hard Boiled Eggs
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 2 hours
Total: 2 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 slabs pork belly (cut into 1 ½ inch thick pieces; totaling about 1 ½ -2 pounds, or about 700-900g)
  • 4-5 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons sugar (rock sugar is preferred)
  • ½ cup shaoxing wine
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 cup water (plus more, if needed)
  • 1 package tofu puffs

Instructions

  • Start by cutting up your pork belly.
  • Then fill a pot with cold water and submerge your eggs. Put the pot on the stove and gently bring it to a boil. Once it’s boiling, boil the eggs for 5 minutes. Take them out and put them into a bowl of ice water to cool for 5 minutes before peeling.
  • After that’s done, boil some more water in a large pot. Add the pork to the boiling water and blanch for about 3 minutes to get rid of excess fat and other impurities. Drain and rinse the meat.
  • Make sure your wok is clean and dry. Over medium low heat, add about 3 tablespoons of sugar to the dry wok (no oil) and toss the sugar around. You’ll see it start to turn an amber color. Let it melt until it becomes almost a syrup.
  • Add the meat to the pan in 1 layer (still no oil necessary). Let the meat brown on all sides, about 10 minutes.
  • Then add ½ cup shaoxing wine, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce and a cup of water. Stir.
  • Cover the wok and simmer over medium-low heat for 1 hour. Check it periodically to make sure that it’s not too dry, adding a little water when necessary.
  • By then, your eggs should be cooled off. Peel them and score them lengthwise to let the sauce into the crevices of each hard-boiled egg. Add them to the pan and gently coat them in the sauce, being careful not to break them up. Simmer for another 15 minutes (add water if needed) and then take the eggs out of the pan. Taste the sauce at this point for salt. If it needs a little more, add a dash of soy sauce 1 teaspoon at a time, until it’s right. We found that you didn’t need much more beyond the initial 2 tablespoons, but use your own judgment.
  • Then add your tofu and stir in gently. Simmer for another 20 minutes.
  • Give everything another stir and add your eggs back in.

@thewoksoflife

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

