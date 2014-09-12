Can you feel it guys? The days are getting shorter, the air cooler. I can smell the hayrides, apple cider, and pumpkins all the way from Beijing. In other words: summer is nearly over, my favorite season is on the horizon, and I have scarves and flannel shirts at the ready.

But my nemesis, aka summer–with its white-hot asphalt, smoggy Beijing skyline, and sticky taxicab seats–deserves its yearly reprieve. Or last hurrah, depending on your attitude toward the matter. So with a motherlode of the season’s last tomatoes, squash, and eggplant, we say farewell to a Beijing summer with a Ratatouille Grilled Cheese sandwich.

Ratatouille has been a favorite here on this blog (see: Roasted Ratatouille Pasta and Ratatouille Brunch Bake), and this might be the best use of this french peasant stew we’ve had so far. But we’re not choosing favorites. You could just make a huge batch of the stuff and make all three recipes. How’s that for a sendoff?

While we’re on the subject of grilled cheese, check our our Beijing Duck Grilled Cheese or our our family favorite, Morning Glory grilled cheese breakfast sandwich.

For the Ratatoullie grilled cheese, you’ll need:

2 cups each of diced zucchini, eggplant, and onion

3 cups cherry tomatoes

¼ cup olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon

4 cloves garlic, minced

5 sun-dried tomatoes, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 teaspoons dried Italian herb seasoning

salt and fresh black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh basil, minced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

1 teaspoon Balsamic vinegar

6 oz. cream cheese, cut into ½ inch cubes

4 tablespoons butter

8 slices Italian bread

1 1/3 cup grated Gruyère cheese (or whatever you have on hand)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, eggplant, onion, and cherry tomatoes with ¼ cup olive oil, minced garlic, minced sun-dried tomatoes, tomato paste, dried herbs, and salt and pepper to taste. Use your hands to mix everything together until very well combined. Line a sheet pan with non-stick foil or parchment paper. Spread the vegetables evenly on the pan. Roast in the oven for about 40 minutes, stirring the vegetables once halfway through baking. Transfer to bowl and set aside. This roasted ratatouille mixture can be made in advance!

In a small bowl, combine the chopped basil, parsley, balsamic vinegar, and another tablespoon of olive oil. Toss the cooked ratatouille with the cubed cream cheese. Butter each slice of bread on both sides. In a large skillet, lightly brown each slice on one side. Flip the bread and spoon some of the ratatouille cream cheese mixture on four of the bread slices. Spread a couple teaspoons of the fresh herb mixture on the other four slices.

Top the ratatouille halves with 1/3 cup grated Gruyère cheese and cover with the herbed bread.

Press lightly and grill both sides until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown.