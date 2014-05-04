The Woks of Life

Ratatouille Brunch Egg Bake for Mother’s Day

Published: Last Updated:
By 19 Comments

With Mother’s Day coming up in a few days (mark your calendars, forgetful fools! May 11th), we had to post a Mother’s Day Brunch recipe. I remember when we would make breakfast in bed for our mom growing up. We’d get up early, and I would scour the house for something resembling a breakfast tray. Kaitlin would go outside and pluck flowers from the neighbor’s yard (…uh, just kidding?). Those breakfasts usually consisted of some buttered toast, cut fruit, a sunny side up egg, and maybe some slightly overcooked bacon. Pretty standard.

Well, kids. If you want to overachieve this year, give this one a try: The Ratatouille Brunch Egg Bake.

Yes, our obsession with Ratatouille continues. We’ve done a complete 180, from mildly tolerating this French peasant dish to absolutely loving it. Ever since we posted our very well-received Roasted Ratatouille Pasta, a recipe devised by my crafty dad, we’ve made the Roasted Ratatouille a few more times just to keep the leftovers around–whether it’s to eat it with bread, pasta, or to make this Ratatouille Brunch Egg Bake, that ratatouille recipe can be used in a ton of different ways.

The ratatouille brunch egg bake dish is completely vegetarian, by the way. If you happen to be vegetarian, you must make this. If you happen to not be vegetarian…you must make this. It’s the perfect one-pan breakfast or brunch and will really impress on Mother’s Day! It’s simple to make while being really complex in flavor and texture: you’ve got crunchy, buttery croutons on the bottom, sweet ratatouille, gooey cheese, runny egg yolk from the baked eggs, herbs, and spicy crushed red pepper. Served with a bit of fruit, it’s a major showstopper.

You’ll need:

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 cups rustic Italian or French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 cups leftover ratatouille (see below for recipe)
  • 2/3 cup grated cheese (whatever kind you like)
  • 3-5 eggs
  • a handful of cherry tomatoes, halved
  • salt and pepper
  • crushed red pepper flakes
  • Fresh basil
  • Fresh thyme

To make the Ratatouille, here’s a simplified version of our “Roasted Ratatouille” recipe. Mix together all of the following ingredients until well combined. Roast on a parchment lined baking sheet at 400 degrees for 40-45 minutes, turning once halfway through baking. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

  • 2 cups each of diced zucchini, eggplant, and onion
  • 3 cups cherry tomatoes
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 5 sun-dried tomatoes, minced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon dried Italian herb seasoning
  • salt and fresh black pepper

 

Got it? Ok. Here we go.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Take five minutes to have all your ingredients ready…

And over medium heat, melt the butter in a cast iron skillet or other large pan.

Add the bread cubes to the pan and toss the bread around until it’s lightly toasted. Arrange the bread so that it covers the entire bottom of the pan in one layer (you might need more bread to cover the bottom of your pan, depending on the pan’s size).

Spoon the roasted ratatouille over the bread in one layer…

And sprinkle on the cheese. You can use whatever kind you like. We used Irish Cheddar.

Crack your eggs over the cheese, spacing them evenly apart. Dot the cherry tomatoes around the eggs.

Transfer the pan to your preheated oven and allow to cook until the egg whites are set, but the yolks are still runny, about 12-18 minutes. Yes, that’s a pretty wide range, but all ovens are different. You just want to make sure the eggs don’t overcook accidentally. (Like I kinda did. Luckily, they were still runny inside, and crisis was averted.) When you begin to reach the end of your cooking time, just check the pan regularly.

Take the pan out of the oven and garnish with coarse sea salt, cracked black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, basil, and thyme. Serve with a bit of fruit for an amazing Mother’s Day breakfast. We highly recommend blood oranges.

Happy early Mother’s Day!

5 from 1 vote

Ratatouille Brunch Egg Bake

This ratatouille brunch egg bake is a perfect one-pan breakfast or brunch for Mother's Day. It's simple to make while being really complex in flavor and texture: you've got crunchy, buttery croutons on the bottom, sweet ratatouille, gooey cheese, runny egg yolk, herbs, and spicy crushed red pepper.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Breakfast and Brunch
Cuisine: American
Keyword: ratatouille baked eggs
Servings: 4
Calories: 305kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 cups rustic Italian or French bread (cut into 1-inch cubes)
  • 2 cups leftover ratatouille (link to recipe)
  • 2/3 cup grated cheese (whatever kind you like)
  • 3-5 eggs
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved)
  • salt and pepper
  • crushed red pepper flakes
  • Fresh basil
  • Fresh thyme

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Over medium heat, melt the butter in a cast iron skillet or other large pan. Add the bread cubes to the pan and toss the bread around until it’s lightly toasted. Arrange the bread so that it covers the entire bottom of the pan in one layer (you might need more bread to cover the bottom of your pan, depending on the pan’s size).
  • Spoon the ratatouille over the bread in one layer and sprinkle on the cheese. Crack your eggs over the cheese, spacing them evenly apart. Dot the cherry tomatoes around the eggs.
  • Transfer the pan to your preheated oven and allow to cook until the egg whites are set, but the yolks are still runny, about 12-16 minutes. When you begin to reach the end of your cooking time, check the pan regularly. You don’t want to accidentally overcook the eggs!
  • Take the pan out of the oven and garnish with coarse sea salt, cracked black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, basil, and thyme.

Nutrition

Calories: 305kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 158mg | Sodium: 1024mg | Potassium: 383mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 930IU | Vitamin C: 20.4mg | Calcium: 226mg | Iron: 2.8mg

 

19 Comments

  2. babbtx says

    You might try making the Ratatouille in a crock pot. When the mixture is properly cooked, spoon about a 1/2 cup (per serving) into a non-stick skillet. Place the skillet on medium heat, place an egg(s) ONTO the Ratatouille (not on the skillet bottom). Cover the skillet with a lid and let the egg(s) poach.

    Reply

  3. Jamie says

    This was delicious! And also much simpler than I expected. I will definitely make it again. My guests were super impressed. I agree with the previous comment that this could be great for any meal!

    Reply

  4. Dean2 says

    Love this recipe – but the eggs didn’t set up for me, even after 18 minutes in the oven. I made the ratatouille the night before, and I think it was still too cool from being refrigerated overnight. I am going to heat it up in the microwave next time. Also, I used an All Clad pan – don’t know if it really needs to be done in a cast iron skillet. Ratatouille turned out perfectly – I think I just need to experiment to get the eggs right. Any suggestions on making this recipe for 6 people?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Dean, thanks for the comment! Sorry the eggs didn’t set up for you there. Everyone’s oven is different (ours is a frustrating gas oven that tends to turn off in the middle of baking). If you see that the eggs aren’t setting, try turning on the broiler on low for a couple minutes (keep an eye on them so they don’t burn). It could also be that the cast iron skillet distributes the heat a little differently.

      That said, an alternative, more foolproof method (that you can use for more people–however many you like!), would be to put the bread, ratatouille and cheese in a baking dish and just bake that, and then top the dish with poached eggs or eggs cooked in a pan. While the ratatouille/bread mixture is baking and the cheese is melting, just poach or fry the eggs, and they’ll be ready to add on top of the bake once it comes out of the oven.

      Reply

  7. Cindy says

    Hi, I was just scrolling through your site and came across this delicious looking dish. This is right up my alley. I’d love this for breakfast or brunch. Definitely will be trying this ASAP.

    Reply

  8. CakePants says

    Oh my…this looks beyond delicious!! It’s generally difficult for me to incorporate many vegetables into my breakfasts (fruits are a different story), so this looks like a great recipe to have in my repertoire. I can’t make this for my mom this Mother’s Day because of distance, but I can certainly make and eat one myself in her honor!

    Reply

