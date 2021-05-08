This Quick Egg Stir-fry with Peppers is perfect for when you’re looking for a fast, high-protein meal or side dish.

Close to Meatless

We all know the struggle of eating meatless, whether you’ve made the commitment or you have someone in your life prodding you to do so more often!

While we know eggs are technically an animal product, they can serve as a great bridge to getting used to eating less meat and letting vegetables share more of the culinary spotlight!

Crowd Pleasing Weeknight Egg Recipes

We love eggs because they are quick and effortless, perfect for busy weeknights.

Plus, eggs are always crowd pleasers! I’ve never understood having the patience to serve up special requests for different members of the family at meal times.

I always insisted that Sarah and Kaitlin eat whatever I served, and that was the end of the story!

You can imagine that dishes like this one make that a lot easier. Other standbys that I relied on a lot over the years were Fried Eggs with Soy Sauce and Tomato and Egg Stir-Fry.

We recently put together a list of our 25 Favorite Chinese Egg Recipes, and you all loved the range of both fast weeknight recipes and traditional Chinese recipes that really help eggs shine.

Here’s another one for your repertoire!

The Key to Perfectly Scrambled Eggs in Chinese Cooking

Generally speaking, the key to cooking eggs in a Chinese kitchen is well-beaten eggs, high heat, and a good amount of oil. The eggs will puff up into a light and airy scramble—done in just a minute or two.

This is the method we use for stir fries like these, and to cook eggs for fried rice. If you pull off this technique, it makes this dish that much more delicious and satisfying.

Recipe Instructions:

Beat the eggs with 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, white pepper powder, sesame oil, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Set aside.

Heat a dry, clean wok over medium heat. Without adding any oil, dry fry the peppers for 3-5 minutes to blister and soften them. Transfer to a dish, and set aside.

Increase the heat to high. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to coat the bottom of the wok. Immediately add the egg.

Cook until the eggs are solid, yet still soft.

Transfer to a dish (keep the eggs separate from the peppers).

Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the wok. Cook the garlic for 20 seconds.

Stir in the peppers. Immediately add the light soy sauce, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and sugar. Stir and mix well.

Quickly add the eggs, scallions, and 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine.

Increase the heat to high, and mix everything well. It doesn’t need to cook further at this stage—just stir to incorporate and let the flavors meld. Serve.