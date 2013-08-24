The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Quick Cucumber Salad with Asian Dressing

by:
3 Comments
quick cucumber salad

Cucumbers are a great summer food, and in Beijing, they’re actually a common snack. When you take a walk in the park or head out to a tourist attraction or other landmark, you can see people just gnawing on fresh cucumbers as they walk. Impressed by this healthy habit, I purchased one from the local vendor in the park for 1 RMB, doing as the Chinese do. It tasted fresh and healthy, but if you want to pump up the flavor, try this quick recipe.

There are a lot of different kinds of cucumbers out there, but this oriental variety is what you’ll find most commonly in China, and we actually used to grow it in pots on our backyard patio at home in NJ.

asian cucumbers

They have small bumps that you can remove with some scrubbing, and they grow quite long. They’re great in a cucumber salad like this or in a pitcher of water with strawberries and lemons. What’s great about these is that they don’t have large seeds. Just use any seedless variety you can find or scoop out the seeds from regular garden cucumbers.

This salad is actually a really common way to prepare cucumbers in Chinese cuisine. It’s got a lot of raw garlic (Beijingers are uncommonly fond of strong garlic flavors) and soy. Serve as a salad or a side dish.

Recipe Instructions

Peel or scrub the cucumbers (whichever you prefer) and cut them into 2 to 3 inch sticks. Put them into a large mixing bowl.

cucumber salad

Combine the salt, sugar, white pepper, soy sauce, sesame oil, minced garlic, olive oil, and cilantro in a small bowl to make the dressing.

cucumber salad dressing

Drain any water that may have seeped out of the cucumbers and toss in the dressing.

quick cucumber salad

Once the cucumbers are coated, garnish with toasted sesame seeds (if using) and serve immediately.

When I made this today it was about 97 degrees outside, and I chilled the cucumbers for about 15 minutes in the fridge before tossing them together.

I served the salad with a mildly sweet plum wine we bought while in Chengdu. The dish is light, cooling, and tasty!

asian cucumber salad

Here’s the printable version:

5 from 1 vote

Quick Cucumber Salad with Asian Dressing

This salad is a common way to prepare cucumbers in Chinese cuisine. It’s got a lot of raw garlic (Beijingers are especially fond of strong garlic flavors) and soy. Serve as a salad or a side dish.
by: Bill
Course:Appetizer
Cuisine:Chinese
tossing cucumber salad
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Peel or scrub the cucumbers (whichever you prefer) and cut them into 2 to 3 inch sticks. Put them into a large mixing bowl.
  • Stir the rest of the ingredients (except the sesame seeds) in a small bowl to make the dressing.
  • Drain any water that may have seeped out of the cucumbers and toss in the dressing. Once the cucumbers are coated, garnish with sesame seeds (if using) and serve immediately.
  • When I made this today it was about 97 degrees outside, and I chilled the cucumbers for about 15 minutes in the fridge before tossing them together. I served the salad with a mildly sweet plum wine we bought while in Chengdu. The dish is light, cooling, and tasty!

Tips & Notes:

Minimizing the time between tossing and serving the dish is important. If you let it sit too long, the cucumbers will release water, causing a whole lot of soggy liquid in your salad. If you want to make it ahead, toss the cucumbers in a bowl with ½ teaspoon of salt, cover and place in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours. This will release much of the cucumber’s water content. Then just drain the cucumbers and toss with the dressing.

nutrition facts

Calories: 49kcal (2%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 233mg (10%) Potassium: 331mg (9%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 236IU (5%) Vitamin C: 7mg (8%) Calcium: 41mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

3 Comments

  1. Anita says

    5 stars
    These were wonderful. I wanted something light and fresh to go with some burgers and these hit the spot. Will be adding this recipe to my rotation!!

    Reply