With this blackberry apple tart, I laugh in the face of seasonal-food-enthusiasts! Funny story. I was walking around the other day, and came upon a street stand selling blackberries at $1.50/box. How could I refuse?

…I need funnier stories.

But a couple days later, when I discovered that said blackberries were looking a little (dare I say it?) mushy, and in immediate need of use, I realized that my original plan to scarf them down raw was no longer an option.

My sad little 6 oz. box of blackberries wasn’t going to go a long way, however, in a batch of muffins or a cake, and we ALL know what my track record is like.

So that’s how I came up with this very easy, totally fool-proof recipe for this blackberry apple tart. If you don’t have fresh blackberries available to you right now at the end of October (shocking…), feel free to substitute warm blackberry preserves.

For seasonal purists looking for a more autumnal fall dessert, check out my Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake from last fall, which is wonderful and beauteous, and very much seasonally appropriate.

Quick Blackberry Apple Tart Recipe

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a small pot, heat the blackberries with 2 teaspoons of sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla until thick and syrupy. You can also skip this step and just use heated blackberry preserves instead.

Take the sliced apples and toss with the lemon juice and zest.

On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, roll out the puff pastry square a little bit until there are no seams. If you make your own homemade puff pastry with our easy rough puff pastry recipe, it will make this blackberry apple tart over-the-top delicious!

Spread the blackberry mixture over the puff pastry, leaving about 3/4-inch at the edges. Arrange the apples across the pastry, and brush with the warm honey (just pop it in the microwave for a few seconds). Dot the tart evenly with butter.

Brush the edges of the crust lightly with egg wash (the egg beaten with a tablespoon of water).

Bake for 18-20 minutes until the apples are tender and the pastry is golden brown.

Slice and serve your blackberry apple tart!

Vanilla ice cream is encouraged!