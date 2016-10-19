Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake with Spiced Cream

The first Woks of Life pumpkin recipe of 2016 is here! As any long-time reader knows, we have a healthy obsession with pumpkin, as evidenced by our wide and varied uses of it every time fall rolls around––from glazed pumpkin scones to pumpkin english muffins.

This pumpkin tres leches cake, however, may be the best recipe of them all. So, plan this crowd pleasing fall dessert into your Thanksgiving dessert menu!

If you’ve never had tres leches cake, it’s basically a light sponge cake that gets soaked in a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and in the case of this recipe, half and half.

A traditional tres leches cake doesn’t have too many additional flavor agents besides that, but this version is resolutely pumpkin-y and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. Topped with spiced whipped cream, it doesn’t get any better.

My mother was particularly skeptical when she saw what I was doing, pouring almost a quart of liquid over the top of what looks like a normal, innocent sheet cake. Her eyes narrowed as she looked between the cake and my measuring cup full of dairy, disbelieving as she was that this cake could hold that much liquid. I too was a little apprehensive, but all it takes is a little patience and a very careful, even pouring technique. After chilling in the fridge for 4 hours, my little cake had soaked up all the milk, and had the most glorious soft texture.

If you love tres leches cake, you’re going to love this fall version, and if you’ve never tried it, allow this recipe to be your introduction to a new world of dessert possibilities. Your Thankgiving dinner guests will appreciate the addition and change of pace over the usual apple and pumpkin pies!

For the cake:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups pumpkin puree (1 15-ounce can)

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

3/4 cup half-and-half

For the spiced cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

A splash of vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9×13 inch sheet pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices and set aside.

In a separate large bowl, combine the sugar, oil, vanilla, and pumpkin.

Beat in the eggs one at a time, mixing very well after each addition.

Gradually add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients.

Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool for 15 minutes, and then turn it out on a serving plate so that it is upside down. Use a fork to poke holes across the surface of the cake.

In a large measuring cup or pitcher, whisk together the evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and half and half.

Pour it very slowly and gradually over the cake, allowing it to seep in.

This process takes some patience, but it’s well worth it. Cover and refrigerate the cake for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Finally, prepare the spiced cream. Beat the cream, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla in an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until peaks form. Spread evenly over the cake, slice, and serve.