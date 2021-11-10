Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake with Spiced Cream

As any long-time reader knows, we have a healthy obsession with pumpkin, as evidenced by our wide and varied uses of it every time fall rolls around, from glazed pumpkin scones to pumpkin english muffins. This pumpkin tres leches cake, however, may be the best recipe of them all.

Note: This recipe was originally published in October 2016. We have since updated it with clearer instructions and metric measurements. Enjoy!

What Is Tres Leches Cake?

If you’ve never had tres leches cake, it’s basically a light sponge cake that gets soaked in a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and in the case of this recipe, half and half.

A traditional tres leches cake doesn’t have too many additional flavor agents besides that, but this version is resolutely pumpkin-y and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. Topped with spiced whipped cream, it doesn’t get any better.

If you’re looking for a dessert to take you through the entire fall season, from Halloween parties to Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving dinners, this is it!

Soaking The Cake

My mother was particularly skeptical when she saw what I was doing. There I was, pouring almost a quart of liquid over the top of an innocent sheet cake.

Her eyes narrowed as she looked between the cake and my measuring cup full of dairy, disbelieving as she was that this cake could hold that much liquid.

I too was a little apprehensive. But all it takes is a little patience and a very careful, even pouring technique.

After chilling in the fridge for 4 hours, my little cake had soaked up all the milk. And it had the most glorious soft texture.

If you love tres leches cake, you’re going to love this fall version. If you’ve never tried it, allow this recipe to be your introduction to a new world of dessert possibilities.

Your fall dinner guests will appreciate the addition and change of pace over the usual apple and pumpkin pies!

Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F/175°C. Grease and flour a 9×13 inch sheet pan (about 33×23 cm).

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices and set aside.

In a separate large bowl, combine the sugar, oil, vanilla, and pumpkin.

Beat in the eggs one at a time, mixing very well after each addition.

Gradually add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients.

Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool for 15 minutes. Turn it out on a serving plate so that it is upside down. Use a fork to poke holes across the surface of the cake.

In a large measuring cup or pitcher, whisk together the evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and half and half.

Pour it very slowly and gradually over the cake, allowing it to seep in.

This process takes some patience, but it’s well worth it. Cover and refrigerate the cake for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Finally, prepare the spiced cream. Beat the cream, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla in an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until peaks form. Spread evenly over the cake, slice, and serve.