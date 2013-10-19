The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pumpkin Mini Muffins

Sarah
by:
1 Comments
It’s October. Which means that although fall officially began on September 22, only now am I having visions of orange leaves swirling in the wind, hay rides, and apple cider. Which made me get really homesick, because back in NJ, we live just five minutes away from an apple orchard and cider doughnuts that make Kaitlin weak at the knees. Here in the city, there’s not a single hay bale in sight. But there is one saving grace:

Pumpkins.

It’s all about pumpkin here in our house (er…our 173-square-meter apartment) right now. Pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin bread, pumpkin cake, roast pumpkin, pumpkin seed granola. We are to pumpkin what Bubba was to shrimp.

We get this particular kind of pumpkin here in China that’s total perfection when it comes to baking. It’s beyond what I’ve been able to find anywhere in the US. It has a slightly brown outside, kind of like a butternut squash but more mottled and dark, and deep orange flesh that’s incredibly sweet. We just cut it into chunks, steam it, mash it, and throw it into whatever pumpkin-flavored dessert item we fancy. Plus, you can buy a huge one the size of a small child for about $2.

With prices like that, these pumpkins are a constant presence in our kitchen. Which means we’re constantly looking for new ways to use it. Recently, I discovered a particularly enticing recipe for Pumpkin Cake Doughnuts on King Arthur Flour’s blog, and it was like…YES.

Must. Have. Doughnuts.

So you can imagine the gut-wrenching disappointment I felt when a quick search for donut pans on Taobao and Amazon.cn yielded little more than a doughnut shaped throw pillow and a plastic “donut holder.” The fact that they were prioritizing doughnut storage over doughnut baking seemed both cruel and counterintuitive.

Alas! WHAT TO DO?

*I guess I could try to make some kind of boy scout-y makeshift donut pan with a muffin tin and some wooden dowels?*

*Or I could just find some other recipe.*

*Or I can make pumpkin mini muffins and imagine that they’re doughnut holes.*

…problem solved.

 

This is a great recipe. We highly recommend it, doughnut pan or no doughnut pan. Here’s what you need:

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups pumpkin purée
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, or 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus a heaping 1/4 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and ground ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 3/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons all purpose flour

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease your pans (muffin, donut, whatever).

DSC_0214

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients except the flour.

DSC_0165

Grab a whisk and beat it all together until smooth.

DSC_0170

Slowly stir in the flour just until combined.

DSC_0180

DSC_0191

Spoon the batter into the pans until each cup is just about full, and throw ’em in the oven.

DSC_0216

Bake for 11-13 minutes for mini muffins (15-18 minutes for doughnuts or 20-25 minutes for regular muffins), or until a toothpick comes out clean.

DSC_0221

And that’s it! It’s the quickest freakin’ recipe ever. Once they’re slightly cool, you can shake the muffins/doughnut wannabes in a bag of powdered sugar and/or cinnamon sugar, or dip them in a glaze. Whatever strikes your fancy. Pour yourself a cuppa and enjoy.

Look! At this angle, they’re TOTALLY doughnut holey.

DSC_0247

DSC_0257

Pumpkin Mini Muffins

Deliciously spiced, bite-sized pumpkin treats perfect for fall desserts and breakfasts.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
Keyword:pumpkin mini muffins
homemade mini pumpkin muffins with coffee
serves: 12
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups pumpkin purée (or canned pumpkin)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (or 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus a heaping 1/4 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and ground ginger)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour (plus 2 tablespoons)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease your pans (muffin, donut, whatever).
  • Beat all the ingredients except the flour together in a large bowl until smooth. Fold in the flour just until combined. Spoon the batter into the pans until each cup is almost full.
  • Bake for 11-13 minutes for mini muffins (15-18 minutes for doughnuts or 20-25 minutes for regular muffins), or until a toothpick comes out clean. Roll in powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or glaze.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 36-40 mini muffins (12 servings of about 3 muffins)

nutrition facts

Calories: 269kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 42g (14%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 41mg (14%) Sodium: 309mg (13%) Potassium: 148mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 26g (29%) Vitamin A: 4826IU (97%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 40mg (4%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

  1. AvatarSarah Spectacular says

    Hello! I made these muffins this morning. They taste great, but the batter turned out lumpy. I tried to break up as many lumps as I could but eventually I had to give up and bake anyways. The small lumps of flour don’t ruin them for flavor, but they are definitely lacking aesthetically. Any idea what happened? Also, if you ever get a chance to update the recipe with weights instead of volume measurements, it would be much appreciated! I’ll definitely be making these again. I appreciate their pumpkin forwardness and the fact that they’re dairy free! I just hope i can figure out the lumpiness issue!

    Reply